Public Joint Stock Rostelecom : Rostelecom IR Newsletter 2021.12

01/13/2022 | 03:31am EST
December 2021

Monthly IR News

In December Rostelecom announced that:

Monthly IR Events

  • December 9-10th, 2021 - WOOD's Winter Wonderland - EME Conference

Analyst Recommendations

Ordinary

Preferred

Last Revision

Target Price

Recomm

Target Price

Recomm

Date

Xtellus Capital

145.0

BUY

120.0

BUY

27/01/21

Gazprombank

137.0

O/W

121.0

O/W

18/11/21

RaiffeisenBank

128.5

BUY

18/10/21

ATON

128.0

O/P

95.0

NEUTRAL

09/12/20

SOVA Capital

125.0

BUY

110.0

BUY

10/08/21

Renaissance Capital

122.0

BUY

110.0

HOLD

17/11/21

WOOD & Co

117.7

BUY

10/08/20

BCS

120.0

HOLD

110.0

HOLD

10/08/21

Morgan Stanley

113.0

E/W

17/05/21

Uralsib

$1.50

HOLD

05/07/16

Sberbank CIB

101.0

HOLD

101.0

BUY

06/08/20

UBS

100.0

NEUTRAL

26/10/21

JP Morgan

105.0

U/W

95.0

U/W

05/08/21

Goldman Sachs

86.0

SELL

23/11/21

Median

RUB 118.9

RUB 110.0

Average

RUB 117.2

RUB 107.8

For more information please visit www.company.rt.ru/en/ir/

Contact Investor Relations Department tel. +7 (499) 995 97 80, ir@rt.ru

Disclaimer

OAO Rostelecom published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 08:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
