Public Joint Stock Rostelecom : Rostelecom IR Newsletter 2021.12

December 2021
Monthly IR News
In December Rostelecom announced that:
Monthly IR Events
-
December 9-10th, 2021 - WOOD's Winter Wonderland - EME Conference
Analyst Recommendations
|
|
Ordinary
|
Preferred
|
Last Revision
|
|
Target Price
|
Recomm
|
Target Price
|
Recomm
|
Date
|
Xtellus Capital
|
145.0
|
BUY
|
120.0
|
BUY
|
27/01/21
|
Gazprombank
|
137.0
|
O/W
|
121.0
|
O/W
|
18/11/21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RaiffeisenBank
|
128.5
|
BUY
|
|
|
18/10/21
|
ATON
|
128.0
|
O/P
|
95.0
|
NEUTRAL
|
09/12/20
|
SOVA Capital
|
125.0
|
BUY
|
110.0
|
BUY
|
10/08/21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Renaissance Capital
|
122.0
|
BUY
|
110.0
|
HOLD
|
17/11/21
|
WOOD & Co
|
117.7
|
BUY
|
|
|
10/08/20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BCS
|
120.0
|
HOLD
|
110.0
|
HOLD
|
10/08/21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morgan Stanley
|
113.0
|
E/W
|
|
|
17/05/21
|
Uralsib
|
$1.50
|
HOLD
|
|
|
05/07/16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sberbank CIB
|
101.0
|
HOLD
|
101.0
|
BUY
|
06/08/20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UBS
|
100.0
|
NEUTRAL
|
|
|
26/10/21
|
JP Morgan
|
105.0
|
U/W
|
95.0
|
U/W
|
05/08/21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goldman Sachs
|
86.0
|
SELL
|
|
|
23/11/21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Median
|
RUB 118.9
|
|
RUB 110.0
|
|
|
Average
|
RUB 117.2
|
|
RUB 107.8
|
|
For more information please visit www.company.rt.ru/en/ir/
Contact Investor Relations Department tel. +7 (499) 995 97 80, ir@rt.ru
Disclaimer
OAO Rostelecom published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 08:30:05 UTC.