ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD)

ROSTELECOM PJSC: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM



24-Dec-2021 / 18:00 MSK

public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1.1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Kirill Menshov 1.2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President for IT, member of the Management Board b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 1.3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 1.4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares Identification code ISIN: RU0008943394 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares as a part of a prenuptial agreement c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 579,173 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 579,173 - Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 2021-12-13 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 2.1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Andrey Kostin 2.2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 2.3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 2.4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares Identification code ISIN: RU0008943394 b) Nature of the transaction Sell of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 84.29 282,300 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 282,300 - Price RUB 23,795,067 e) Date of the transaction 2021-12-20 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange 2.4.2 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Preferred shares Identification code ISIN: RU0009046700 b) Nature of the transaction Sell of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 75.80 1,985,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 1,985,000 - Price RUB 150,463,000 e) Date of the transaction 2021-12-20 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange 3.1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Anna Shumeyko 3.2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status First Vice President, Chief of Staff of the Presidential executive office, member of the Management Board b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3.3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 3.4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares Identification code ISIN: RU0008943394 b) Nature of the transaction Sell of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 83.94 500,000 RUB 83.76 100,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 600,000 - Price RUB 50,346,000 e) Date of the transaction 2021-12-22 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange This disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of November 10, 2014. Pavel Nezhutin Director of Corporate Governance Department +7 (499) 999-82-83

