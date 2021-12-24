Log in
    RTKM   RU0008943394

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSTELECOM

(RTKM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ROSTELECOM PJSC: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

12/24/2021 | 10:02am EST
ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD)
ROSTELECOM PJSC: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

24-Dec-2021 / 18:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

 

1.1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Kirill Menshov

1.2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President for IT, member of the

Management Board

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

1.3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

PJSC Rostelecom

b)

LEI

2534001D752JPNM0H170

1.4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares

Identification code

ISIN: RU0008943394

b)

Nature of the transaction

Transfer of shares as a part of a prenuptial agreement

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

n/a

579,173

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

579,173

 

- Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-12-13

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

2.1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Andrey Kostin

2.2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Board of Directors

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

2.3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

PJSC Rostelecom

b)

LEI

2534001D752JPNM0H170

2.4.1

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares

Identification code

ISIN: RU0008943394

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sell of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

84.29

282,300

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

282,300

 

- Price

RUB 23,795,067

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-12-20

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow Exchange

2.4.2

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Preferred shares

Identification code

ISIN: RU0009046700

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sell of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

75.80

1,985,000

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

1,985,000

 

- Price

RUB 150,463,000

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-12-20

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow Exchange

3.1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Anna Shumeyko

3.2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

First Vice President, Chief of Staff of the Presidential executive office, member of the Management Board

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

PJSC Rostelecom

b)

LEI

2534001D752JPNM0H170

3.4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares

Identification code

ISIN: RU0008943394

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sell of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

RUB 83.94

500,000

RUB 83.76

100,000

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

600,000

 

- Price

RUB 50,346,000

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-12-22

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow Exchange
         

 

 

This disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of November 10, 2014.

 

Pavel Nezhutin

Director of Corporate Governance Department

+7 (499) 999-82-83

 
ISIN: US7785291078
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: RKMD
LEI Code: 2534001D752JPNM0H170
Sequence No.: 132619
EQS News ID: 1262237

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1262237&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 579 B 7 869 M 7 869 M
Net income 2021 35 361 M 480 M 480 M
Net Debt 2021 439 B 5 965 M 5 965 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,88x
Yield 2021 6,96%
Capitalization 278 B 3 792 M 3 783 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 133 700
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSTELECOM
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSTELECOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 83,39 RUB
Average target price 116,77 RUB
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mikhail Eduardovitch Oseevskiy President, Chairman-Management Board & Director
Sergey N. Anokhin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sergei Borisovich Ivanov Chairman
Alexey V. Sapunov Senior Vice President-Technical Infrastructure
Kirill A. Menshov Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSTELECOM-13.79%3 792
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-10.33%221 139
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED5.43%122 326
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-3.29%116 234
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.92%99 590
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG8.35%86 979