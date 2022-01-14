|
ROSTELECOM PJSC: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|
ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD)
14-Jan-2022 / 18:30 MSK
public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Anna Shumeyko
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
First Vice President, Chief of Staff of the Presidential executive office, member of the Management Board
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
PJSC Rostelecom
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2534001D752JPNM0H170
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: RU0008943394
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Sell of shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
RUB 82.55
|
9,015
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
9,015
|
|
- Price
|
RUB 744,188.25
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-01-13
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
This disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of November 10, 2014.
Pavel Nezhutin
Director of Corporate Governance Department
+7 (499) 999-82-83
|
|
|ISIN:
|US7785291078
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|RKMD
|LEI Code:
|2534001D752JPNM0H170
|Sequence No.:
|136752
|EQS News ID:
|1268947
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
576 B
7 493 M
7 493 M
|Net income 2021
|
35 361 M
460 M
460 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
439 B
5 714 M
5 714 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|7,64x
|Yield 2021
|7,17%
|
|Capitalization
|
270 B
3 539 M
3 518 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,23x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,15x
|Nbr of Employees
|133 700
|Free-Float
|-
|
