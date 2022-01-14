Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RTKM   RU0008943394

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSTELECOM

(RTKM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ROSTELECOM PJSC: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

01/14/2022 | 10:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD)
ROSTELECOM PJSC: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

14-Jan-2022 / 18:30 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Anna Shumeyko

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

First Vice President, Chief of Staff of the Presidential executive office, member of the Management Board

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

PJSC Rostelecom

b)

LEI

2534001D752JPNM0H170

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares

Identification code

ISIN: RU0008943394

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sell of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

RUB 82.55

9,015

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

9,015

 

- Price

RUB 744,188.25

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-01-13

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

This disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of November 10, 2014.

 

Pavel Nezhutin

Director of Corporate Governance Department

+7 (499) 999-82-83

 
ISIN: US7785291078
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: RKMD
LEI Code: 2534001D752JPNM0H170
Sequence No.: 136752
EQS News ID: 1268947

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1268947&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSTELECOM
10:32aROSTELECOM PJSC : Public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial resp..
EQ
01/13Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Appoints Evgeny Petrov as Vice President, Directo..
CI
01/13PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSTELECOM : Rostelecom IR Newsletter 2021.12
PU
01/10Kismet Capital Group expands tower asset portfolio with Russian Towers buy
RE
2021ROSTELECOM PJSC : Rostelecom BoD extends Michail Osseevsky's CEO mandate
EQ
2021ROSTELECOM PJSC : Public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial resp..
EQ
2021ROSTELECOM PJSC : Rostelecom acquires MVNE platform provider
EQ
2021Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom acquired TVE-Telecom for RUB 1.7 billion.
CI
2021Rostelecom Still Seeking Buyer for Armenian Subsidiary GNC-Alfa
CI
2021PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSTELECOM : Rostelecom's Annual Report recognised by the Moscow Stock ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 576 B 7 493 M 7 493 M
Net income 2021 35 361 M 460 M 460 M
Net Debt 2021 439 B 5 714 M 5 714 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,64x
Yield 2021 7,17%
Capitalization 270 B 3 539 M 3 518 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 133 700
Free-Float -
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSTELECOM
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSTELECOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 80,90 RUB
Average target price 116,77 RUB
Spread / Average Target 44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mikhail Eduardovitch Oseevskiy President, Chairman-Management Board & Director
Sergey N. Anokhin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sergei Borisovich Ivanov Chairman
Alexey V. Sapunov Senior Vice President-Technical Infrastructure
Kirill A. Menshov Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSTELECOM-7.25%3 539
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.00%224 665
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.08%139 755
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-5.04%110 996
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.13%101 898
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-1.68%87 177