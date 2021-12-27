ROSTELECOM PJSC: Rostelecom BoD extends Michail Osseevsky's CEO mandate

Rostelecom BoD extends Michail Osseevsky's CEO mandate

Moscow, Russia - December 27, 2021 - Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX - RTS: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), Russia's largest integrated digital company, today announces that Its Board of Directors has decided to extend the term of office of the current CEO and President of the company, Mikhail Oseevsky for five years until 3 March 2027.

Mikhail was appointed as President for a five-year term on 4 March 2017. He was born in Leningrad on 30 November 1960 and graduated from the Kalinin Politechnical Institute (Leningradskij Politekhnicheskij Institut imeni Kalinina) in 1983 with a Degree in Electrical Engineering - Electrophysics.

Mikhail has wide experience in high-ranking posts in Russian state and business institutions. From 1986 to 1993, he worked in the Scientific Research Institute of Electrophysical Apparatus (NIIEFA in Russian). From 1993 to 1999, he was Deputy Director and later Director of the Stock Exchange in St. Petersburg. From 1999, he was a Vice Chairman, and from 2003 First Vice Chairman of the Board Council of the Industrial and Construction Bank in Saint Petersburg. From 2003 to 2011 he worked as a Vice-Governor of St. Petersburg Administration. In 2011 he was appointed Deputy-Minister of Economic Development of Russia. From July 2012 to March 2017 he worked as a Deputy President and Chairman of VTB Bank Management Board.

PJSC Rostelecom is the largest integrated digital services and products provider, operating in all segments of the telecommunications market in Russia. The Company serves millions of households, state and private enterprises across the country.

Rostelecom is Russia's undisputed market leader, providing high-speed Internet access and pay-TV. The total number of broadband users stands at over 13.5 mln users, it has more than 10.9 mln pay-TV customers, over 6.3 mln of which are subscribed to IPTV. Tele2 Russia, a Rostelecom subsidiary, is a major player in the mobile market with the industry leading NPS, a customer satisfaction benchmark. The joint mobile subscriber base is over 46.6 mln users.

Rostelecom is a key strategic innovator that provides solutions in the following fields: E-Government, cybersecurity, data-centres and cloud computing, biometry, healthcare, education and housing & utility services.

During the 9M 2021, the Group generated RUB 411.8 bln of revenues, RUB 169.7 bln of OIBDA (41.2% of revenue) and RUB 31.4 bln of net income.

The Group's stable financial position is confirmed by its credit ratings. Rostelecom has been assigned 'BBB-' and 'BB+' international credit ratings by Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor's respectively, and AA(RU) by ACRA.