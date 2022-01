Public Joint Stock Aeroflot Russian Airlines : Aeroflot Group Announces Operating Results for November 2021

Moscow, 27 December 2021 - Aeroflot PJSC (Moscow Exchange ticker: AFLT) today announces Aeroflot Group operating results for November and 11M 2021[1].

Key highlightsofNovember 2021[2]:

Aeroflot Group carried 3.6 million passengers, 76.8% up year-on-year and 16.6% down vs. 2019;

2.7 million passengers carried in domestic segment, 46.0% up year-on-year and 9.6% up vs. 2019;

930.0 thousand passengers carried in international segment, 4.5x up year-on-year and 50.5% down vs. 2019. In November 2021 international passenger traffic recovered to 49.5% of 2019 levels;

Group's RPK increased by 2.0x year-on-year and decreased by 28.2% vs. 2019, ASK increased by 86.8% year-on-year and decreased by 26.6% vs. 2019;

Aeroflot Group's passenger load factor was 76.4%, a 5.1 percentage point increase year-on-year;

Aeroflot Group carried 30.5 thousand tonnes of cargo and mail, up 27.5% year-on-year;

Pobeda Airlines carried 1.2 million passengers; passenger load factor was 91.7%.

November 2021 Operating Highlightscompared to November 2020 and 2019

Aeroflot Group airlines: All flights

Aeroflot Pobeda Rossiya Total Passengers carried, thousand PAX 1,644.6 1,166.2 772.5 3,583.2 Change vs. 2020, % 97.4% 33.5% 2.4х 76.8% Change vs. 2019, % (41.5%) 33.8% 26.1% (16.6%) Available Seat Kilometres, million 5,960.5 2,143.1 2,444.2 10,547.9 Change vs. 2020, % 2.0х 33.2% 2.3х 86.8% Change vs. 2019, % (42.0%) 29.3% 0.4% (26.6%) Passenger load factor, % 68.8% 91.7% 81.7% 76.4% Change vs. 2020, % 7.2 p.p. 3.5 p.p. 8.5 p.p. 5.1 p.p. Change vs. 2019, % (6.1 p.p.) (2.2 p.p.) 0.7 p.p. (1.7 p.p.) Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 21,899.7 4,541.0 4,043.9 30,484.5 Change vs. 2020, % 31.3% 16.3% 21.6% 27.5% Change vs. 2019, % 4.6% 6.7% 22.6% 7.0%

Aeroflot Group airlines: Domestic flights

Aeroflot Pobeda Rossiya Total Passengers carried, thousand PAX 1,032.0 1,069.3 552.0 2,653.2 Change vs. 2020, % 49.3% 29.0% 85.8% 46.0% Change vs. 2019, % (24.9%) 54.7% 55.6% 9.6% Available Seat Kilometres, million 2,753.7 1,879.4 1,462.2 6,095.3 Change vs. 2020, % 32.6% 27.1% 46.9% 33.9% Change vs. 2019, % (16.1%) 53.9% 34.7% 9.1% Passenger load factor, % 75.7% 92.4% 80.5% 82.0% Change vs. 2020, % 11.9 p.p. 3.8 p.p. 8.0 p.p. 8.2 p.p. Change vs. 2019, % (1.9 p.p.) (2.1 p.p.) 1.1 p.p. 0.4 p.p. Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 6,501.4 3,851.7 3,448.8 13,801.9 Change vs. 2020, % (11.0%) 11.4% 16.4% 0.6% Change vs. 2019, % (3.0%) 36.7% 25.4% 12.5%

Aeroflot Group airlines: International flights

Aeroflot Pobeda Rossiya Total Passengers carried, thousand PAX 612.6 96.8 220.5 930.0 Change vs. 2020, % 4.3х 2.2х 9.9х 4.5х Change vs. 2019, % (57.4%) (46.4%) (14.4%) (50.5%) Available Seat Kilometres, million 3,206.8 263.8 982.0 4,452.6 Change vs. 2020, % 3.6х 2.0х 12.8х 4.1х Change vs. 2019, % (54.2%) (39.6%) (27.2%) (49.3%) Passenger load factor, % 62.9% 86.6% 83.5% 68.8% Change vs. 2020, % 6.5 p.p. 3.3 p.p. 0.4 p.p. 7.4 p.p. Change vs. 2019, % (10.8 p.p.) (5.8 p.p.) 1.2 p.p. (7.1 p.p.) Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 15,398.3 689.2 595.1 16,682.6 Change vs. 2020, % 64.3% 54.5% 63.6% 63.8% Change vs. 2019, % 8.1% (52.1%) 8.6% 2.8%

Fleetupdate

In November 2021 Aeroflot Group added four SSJ100 to the fleet of Rossiya Airlines and phased out two Airbus А320 (Aeroflot Airlines) and one Airbus А320 (Rossiya Airlines). As part of intra-group redistribution Aeroflot Airlines transferred two SSJ100 to the fleet of Rossiya Airlines.

As of 30 November 2021, the fleet of Aeroflot Group consisted of 352 aircraft.

Net changes in the fleet Number of aircraft November 2021 11M 2021 as of 30.11.2021 Aeroflot Group +1 +10 352 Aeroflot Airlines -4 -52 189 Pobeda Airlines - +10 44 Rossiya Airlines +5 +52 119

AeroflotGroupOperatingResults(pro forma, excluding the results of Aurora Airlines in 2020)[3]

November 2021 November 2020 Change 11M 2021 11M 2020 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 3,583.2 2,026.2 76.8% 42,185.9 27,154.7 55.4% - international 930.0 208.7 4.5х 7,589.6 5,662.1 34.0% - domestic 2,653.2 1,817.5 46.0% 34,596.3 21,492.7 61.0% Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 8,061.4 4,028.9 2.0х 92,029.4 62,396.8 47.5% - international 3,063.8 672.6 4.6х 24,383.4 20,192.2 20.8% - domestic 4,997.6 3,356.3 48.9% 67,646.0 42,204.6 60.3% Available Seat Kilometres, mn 10,547.9 5,646.3 86.8% 114,048.5 84,199.8 35.4% - international 4,452.6 1,095.0 4.1х 33,407.4 28,452.8 17.4% - domestic 6,095.3 4,551.3 33.9% 80,641.0 55,747.0 44.7% Passenger load factor, % 76.4% 71.4% 5.1 p.p. 80.7% 74.1% 6.6 p.p. - international 68.8% 61.4% 7.4 p.p. 73.0% 71.0% 2.0 p.p. - domestic 82.0% 73.7% 8.2 p.p. 83.9% 75.7% 8.2 p.p. Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 30,484.5 23,906.9 27.5% 265,301.9 209,094.8 26.9% - international 16,682.6 10,182.3 63.8% 98,843.3 81,568.3 21.2% - domestic 13,801.9 13,724.6 0.6% 166,458.6 127,526.5 30.5% Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn 145.4 113.2 28.5% 1,140.0 932.5 22.2% - international 94.3 62.7 50.4% 534.0 450.4 18.6% - domestic 51.1 50.5 1.2% 606.0 482.1 25.7% Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn 870.9 475.8 83.0% 9,422.6 6,548.2 43.9% - international 370.0 123.2 3.0х 2,728.5 2,267.7 20.3% - domestic 500.9 352.6 42.1% 6,694.1 4,280.6 56.4% Available Tonne Kilometres, mn 1,379.0 811.0 70.0% 14,336.1 10,788.8 32.9% - international 671.4 276.0 2.4х 4,820.7 4,236.3 13.8% - domestic 707.6 535.0 32.3% 9,515.5 6,552.5 45.2% Revenue load factor, % 63.2% 58.7% 4.5 p.p. 65.7% 60.7% 5.0 p.p. - international 55.1% 44.6% 10.5 p.p. 56.6% 53.5% 3.1 p.p. - domestic 70.8% 65.9% 4.9 p.p. 70.4% 65.3% 5.0 p.p. Revenue flights 27,266 17,536 55.5% 299,774 217,137 38.1% - international 6,783 1,966 3.5х 48,976 44,564 9.9% - domestic 20,483 15,570 31.6% 250,798 172,573 45.3% Flight hours 73,184 42,837 70.8% 763,840 562,417 35.8%

Aeroflot Group Operating ResultsAeroflot Airlines

November 2021 November 2020 Change 11M 2021 11M 2020 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 1,644.6 833.3 97.4% 19,666.9 13,538.8 45.3% - international 612.6 142.0 4.3х 5,256.3 4,180.6 25.7% - domestic 1,032.0 691.3 49.3% 14,410.6 9,358.2 54.0% Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 4,100.9 1,825.6 2.2х 47,264.2 33,143.1 42.6% - international 2,015.7 500.5 4.0х 17,323.4 15,082.8 14.9% - domestic 2,085.2 1,325.1 57.4% 29,940.8 18,060.3 65.8% Available Seat Kilometres, mn 5,960.5 2,965.7 2.0х 63,327.4 49,627.8 27.6% - international 3,206.8 888.3 3.6х 25,364.6 22,566.0 12.4% - domestic 2,753.7 2,077.5 32.6% 37,962.9 27,061.8 40.3% Passenger load factor, % 68.8% 61.6% 7.2 p.p. 74.6% 66.8% 7.9 p.p. - international 62.9% 56.4% 6.5 p.p. 68.3% 66.8% 1.5 p.p. - domestic 75.7% 63.8% 11.9 p.p. 78.9% 66.7% 12.1 p.p. Revenue flights 13,446 9,603 40.0% 148,842 132,827 12.1% - international 4,970 1,531 3.2х 36,308 36,457 (0.4%) - domestic 8,476 8,072 5.0% 112,534 96,370 16.8% Flight hours 39,698 24,300 63.4% 409,723 349,044 17.4%

Pobeda Airlines

November 2021 November 2020 Change 11M 2021 11M 2020 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 1,166.2 873.5 33.5% 13,263.2 8,229.9 61.2% - international 96.8 44.4 2.2х 688.4 619.2 11.2% - domestic 1,069.3 829.0 29% 12,574.9 7,610.7 65.2% Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 1,964.5 1,418.9 38.5% 22,095.0 14,064.1 57.1% - international 228.5 108.4 2.1х 1,702.8 1,418.9 20.0% - domestic 1,736.0 1,310.5 32.5% 20,392.1 12,645.3 61.3% Available Seat Kilometres, mn 2,143.1 1,608.8 33.2% 23,546.8 15,270.3 54.2% - international 263.8 130.1 2.0х 1,964.6 1,611.6 21.9% - domestic 1,879.4 1,478.8 27.1% 21,582.2 13,658.7 58.0% Passenger load factor, % 91.7% 88.2% 3.5 p.p. 93.8% 92.1% 1.7 p.p. - international 86.6% 83.3% 3.3 p.p. 86.7% 88.0% (1.4 p.p.) - domestic 92.4% 88.6% 3.8 p.p. 94.5% 92.6% 1.9 p.p. Revenue flights 6,726 5,227 28.7% 74,835 47,264 58.3% - international 591 281 2.1х 4,203 3,735 12.5% - domestic 6,135 4,946 1.2х 70,632 43,529 62.3% Flight hours 15,458 11,387 35.7% 167,580 107,358 56.1%

Rossiya Airlines

November 2021 November 2020 Change 11M 2021 11M 2020 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 772.5 319.4 2.4х 9,255.7 5,386.0 71.8% - international 220.5 22.3 9.9х 1,644.9 862.3 90.7% - domestic 552.0 297.1 85.8% 7,610.8 4,523.7 68.2% Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 1,996.0 784.4 2.5х 22,670.2 15,189.6 49.2% - international 819.7 63.7 12.9х 5,357.2 3,690.6 45.2% - domestic 1,176.4 720.8 63.2% 17,313.1 11,499.1 50.6% Available Seat Kilometres, mn 2,444.2 1,071.7 2.3х 27,174.2 19,301.7 40.8% - international 982.0 76.7 12.8х 6,078.3 4,275.2 42.2% - domestic 1,462.2 995.1 46.9% 21,095.9 15,026.5 40.4% Passenger load factor, % 81.7% 73.2% 8.5 p.p. 83.4% 78.7% 4.7 p.p. - international 83.5% 83.1% 0.4 p.p. 88.1% 86.3% 1.8 p.p. - domestic 80.5% 72.4% 8.0 p.p. 82.1% 76.5% 5.5 p.p. Revenue flights 7,094 2,706 2.6х 76,097 37,046 2.1х - international 1,222 154 7.9х 8,465 4,372 93.6% - domestic 5,872 2,552 2.3х 67,632 32,674 2.1х Flight hours 18,027 7,149 2.5х 186,537 106,016 76.0%

Appendix 1. AeroflotGroupOperatingResults(including the results of Aurora Airlines in 2020)[4]

November 2021 November 2020 Change 11M 2021 11M 2020 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 3,583.2 2,080.6 72.2% 42,185.9 27,885.7 51.3% - international 930.0 209.7 4.4х 7,589.6 5,734.8 32.3% - domestic 2,653.2 1,870.9 41.8% 34,596.3 22,150.9 56.2% Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 8,061.4 4,102.1 96.5% 92,029.4 63,397.7 45.2% - international 3,063.8 674.0 4.5х 24,383.4 20,303.1 20.1% - domestic 4,997.6 3,428.1 45.8% 67,646.0 43,094.6 57.0% Available Seat Kilometres, mn 10,547.9 5,800.6 81.8% 114,048.5 86,128.2 32.4% - international 4,452.6 1,097.6 4.1х 33,407.4 28,670.9 16.5% - domestic 6,095.3 4,703.0 29.6% 80,641.0 57,457.3 40.3% Passenger load factor, % 76.4% 70.7% 5.7 p.p. 80.7% 73.6% 7.1 p.p. - international 68.8% 61.4% 7.4 p.p. 73.0% 70.8% 2.2 p.p. - domestic 82.0% 72.9% 9.1 p.p. 83.9% 75.0% 8.9 p.p. Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 30,484.5 24,573.8 24.1% 265,301.9 214,281.9 23.8% - international 16,682.6 10,183.0 63.8% 98,843.3 81,690.7 21.0% - domestic 13,801.9 14,390.9 (4.1%) 166,458.6 132,591.1 25.5% Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn 145.4 114.2 27.3% 1,140.0 941.2 21.1% - international 94.3 62.7 50.4% 534.0 450.6 18.5% - domestic 51.1 51.6 (0.9%) 606.0 490.7 23.5% Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn 870.9 483.4 80.2% 9,422.6 6,647.0 41.8% - international 370.0 123.3 3.0х 2,728.5 2,277.8 19.8% - domestic 500.9 360.1 39.1% 6,694.1 4,369.2 53.2% Available Tonne Kilometres, mn 1,379.0 826.8 66.8% 14,336.1 10,989.2 30.5% - international 671.4 276.4 2.4х 4,820.7 4,260.1 13.2% - domestic 707.6 550.5 28.5% 9,515.5 6,729.0 41.4% Revenue load factor, % 63.2% 58.5% 4.7 p.p. 65.7% 60.5% 5.2 p.p. - international 55.1% 44.6% 10.5 p.p. 56.6% 53.5% 3.1 p.p. - domestic 70.8% 65.4% 5.4 p.p. 70.4% 64.9% 5.4 p.p. Revenue flights 27,266 18,736 45.5% 299,774 232,238 29.1% - international 6,783 1,980 3.4х 48,976 45,766 7.0% - domestic 20,483 16,756 22.2% 250,798 186,472 34.5% Flight hours 73,184 45,001 62.6% 763,840 589,491 29.6%

[1] Management accounts.

[2] Comparison of 2021 Aeroflot Group figures vs. corresponding period of previous year is based on pro forma results, which exclude the results of Aurora Airlines in 2019 and 2020.

[3] PJSC "Aeroflot" terminated its participation in the capital of JSC "Aurora Airlines" on December 25, 2020, having sold the shares owned by the Company.

[4] PJSC "Aeroflot" terminated its participation in the capital of JSC "Aurora Airlines" on December 25, 2020, having sold the shares owned by the Company.