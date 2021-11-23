Public Joint Stock Aeroflot Russian Airlines : Aeroflot Group Announces Operating Results for October 2021

Moscow, 23 November 2021 - Aeroflot PJSC (Moscow Exchange ticker: AFLT) today announces Aeroflot Group operating results for October and 10M 2021 [1].

Aeroflot Group carried 4.5 million passengers, 67.3% up year-on-year and 11.3% down vs. 2019;

3.3 million passengers carried in domestic segment, 39.6% up year-on-year and 20.3% up vs. 2019;

1.2 million passengers carried in international segment, 3.6x up year-on-year and 48.0%

down vs. 2019. In October 2021 international passenger traffic recovered to 52.0% of 2019 levels;

down vs. 2019. In October 2021 international passenger traffic recovered to 52.0% of 2019 levels; Group's RPK increased by 87.1% year-on-year and decreased by 21.8% vs. 2019, ASK increased by 81.4% year-on-year and decreased by 20.0% vs. 2019;

Aeroflot Group's passenger load factor was 81.0%, a 2.5 percentage point increase year-on-year;

Aeroflot Group carried 31.2 thousand tonnes of cargo and mail, up 34.8% year-on-year;

Pobeda Airlines carried 1.3 million passengers; passenger load factor was 94.8%.

Aeroflot Group airlines: All flights

Aeroflot Pobeda Rossiya Total Passengers carried, thousand PAX 2,121.1 1,340.0 1,027.9 4,489.0 Change vs. 2020, % 95.5% 28.3% 85.3% 67.3% Change vs. 2019, % (33.2%) 42.0% 9.2% (11.3%) Available Seat Kilometres, million 7,059.9 2,420.0 3,162.6 12,642.4 Change vs. 2020, % 2.1х 28.6% 82.3% 81.4% Change vs. 2019, % (34.4%) 37.2% (3.4%) (20.0%) Passenger load factor, % 74.7% 94.8% 84.6% 81.0% Change vs. 2020, % 4.5 p.p. 3.3 p.p. 3.9 p.p. 2.5p.p. Change vs. 2019, % (5.2 p.p.) (0.8p.p.) (1.2p.p.) (1.8p.p.) Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 21,174.9 5,703.3 4,315.0 31,193.1 Change vs. 2020, % 41.2% 18.4% 29.4% 34.8% Change vs. 2019, % 5.1% 12.2% 27.3% 9.0%

Aeroflot Group airlines: Domestic flights

Aeroflot Pobeda Rossiya Total Passengers carried, thousand PAX 1,384.6 1,202.0 686.5 3,273.2 Change vs. 2020, % 58.5% 20.7% 44.4% 39.6% Change vs. 2019, % (9.6%) 64.1% 50.1% 20.3% Available Seat Kilometres, million 3,683.1 2,056.1 1,849.3 7,588.5 Change vs. 2020, % 51.7% 17.6% 23.9% 33.9% Change vs. 2019, % 8.4% 63.2% 24.3% 23.5% Passenger load factor, % 80.6% 95.2% 81.4% 84.7% Change vs. 2020, % 10.8 p.p. 3.7 p.p. 2.2 p.p. 5.7 p.p. Change vs. 2019, % (2.5 p.p.) (0.7 p.p.) (2.4 p.p.) (1.1 p.p.) Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 8,704.6 4,564.0 3,985.3 17,253.8 Change vs. 2020, % 22.2% 5.2% 20.4% 16.8% Change vs. 2019, % 26.5% 41.0% 27.5% 30.3%

Aeroflot Group airlines: International flights

Aeroflot Pobeda Rossiya Total Passengers carried, thousand PAX 736.5 137.9 341.4 1,215.9 Change vs. 2020, % 3.5х 2.8х 4.3х 3.6х Change vs. 2019, % (55.1%) (34.8%) (29.4%) (48.0%) Available Seat Kilometres, million 3,376.7 363.8 1,313.3 5,053.9 Change vs. 2020, % 3.6х 2.7х 5.4х 3.9х Change vs. 2019, % (54.1%) (27.9%) (26.4%) (47.6%) Passenger load factor, % 68.4% 92.3% 89.2% 75.5% Change vs. 2020, % (3.0 p.p.) 2.2 p.p. (0.8 p.p.) (1.2 p.p.) Change vs. 2019, % (10.1 p.p.) (2.4 p.p.) 1.7 p.p. (5.5 p.p.) Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 12,470.3 1,139.3 329.7 13,939.3 Change vs. 2020, % 58.4% 2.4х 13.4х 66.4% Change vs. 2019, % (6.0%) (38.3%) 25.3% (9.3%)

In October 2021 Aeroflot Airlines phased out one Airbus А330-200 and transferred two SSJ100 to the fleet

of Rossiya Airlines as part of intra-group redistribution. As of 31 October 2021, the fleet of Aeroflot Group consisted of 351 aircraft.

Net changes in the fleet Number of aircraft October 2021 10M 2021 as of 31.10.2021 Aeroflot Group -1 +9 351 Aeroflot Airlines -3 -48 193 Pobeda Airlines - +10 44 Rossiya Airlines +2 +47 114

October 2021 October 2020 Change 10M 2021 10M 2020 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 4,489.0 2,684.0 67.3% 38,602.7 25,128.5 53.6% - international 1,215.9 339.4 3.6х 6,659.6 5,453.3 22.1% - domestic 3,273.2 2,344.6 39.6% 31,943.2 19,675.2 62.4% Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 10,246.0 5,476.8 87.1% 83,968.3 58,367.9 43.9% - international 3,815.2 998.4 3.8х 21,319.6 19,519.6 9.2% - domestic 6,430.8 4,478.4 43.6% 62,648.7 38,848.3 61.3% Available Seat Kilometres, mn 12,642.4 6,970.3 81.4% 103,500.6 78,553.5 31.8% - international 5,053.9 1,301.5 3.9х 28,954.8 27,357.7 5.8% - domestic 7,588.5 5,668.8 33.9% 74,545.8 51,195.7 45.6% Passenger load factor, % 81.0% 78.6% 2.5p.p. 81.1% 74.3% 6.8 p.p. - international 75.5% 76.7% (1.2 p.p.) 73.6% 71.3% 2.3 p.p. - domestic 84.7% 79.0% 5.7 p.p. 84.0% 75.9% 8.2 p.p. Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 31,193.1 23,146.7 34.8% 234,817.4 185,187.9 26.8% - international 13,939.3 8,378.5 66.4% 82,160.7 71,386.0 15.1% - domestic 17,253.8 14,768.2 16.8% 152,656.7 113,801.9 34.1% Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn 141.2 97.8 44.5% 994.6 819.3 21.4% - international 73.2 43.3 69.2% 439.7 387.7 13.4% - domestic 68.0 54.5 24.8% 554.9 431.6 28.6% Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn 1,063.4 590.7 80.0% 8,551.7 6,072.4 40.8% - international 416.6 133.1 3.1х 2,358.4 2,144.5 10.0% - domestic 646.8 457.5 41.4% 6,193.3 3,928.0 57.7% Available Tonne Kilometres, mn 1,594.7 913.4 74.6% 12,957.2 9,977.8 29.9% - international 699.5 251.3 2.8х 4,149.3 3,960.3 4.8% - domestic 895.2 662.1 35.2% 8,807.9 6,017.5 46.4% Revenue load factor, % 66.7% 64.7% 2.0 p.p. 66.0% 60.9% 5.1 p.p. - international 59.6% 53.0% 6.6 p.p. 56.8% 54.1% 2.7 p.p. - domestic 72.2% 69.1% 3.1 p.p. 70.3% 65.3% 5.0 p.p. Revenue flights 31,258 20,407 53.2% 272,508 199,601 36.5% - international 7,768 2,097 3.7х 42,193 42,598 (1.0%) - domestic 23,490 18,310 28.3% 230,315 157,003 46.7% Flight hours 84,374 48,979 72.3% 690,656 519,580 32.9%

Aeroflot Airlines

October 2021 October 2020 Change 10M 2021 10M 2020 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 2,121.1 1,084.8 95.5% 18,022.3 12,705.5 41.8% - international 736.5 211.3 3.5х 4,643.7 4,038.6 15.0% - domestic 1,384.6 873.5 58.5% 13,378.7 8,666.9 54.4% Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 5,276.0 2,355.8 2.2х 43,163.4 31,317.5 37.8% - international 2,308.5 660.4 3.5х 15,307.7 14,582.2 5.0% - domestic 2,967.5 1,695.3 75.0% 27,855.7 16,735.3 66.4% Available Seat Kilometres, mn 7,059.9 3,354.2 2.1х 57,366.9 46,662.1 22.9% - international 3,376.7 926.0 3.6х 22,157.8 21,677.8 2.2% - domestic 3,683.1 2,428.1 51.7% 35,209.2 24,984.3 40.9% Passenger load factor, % 74.7% 70.2% 4.5 p.p. 75.2% 67.1% 8.1 p.p. - international 68.4% 71.3% (3.0 p.p.) 69.1% 67.3% 1.8 p.p. - domestic 80.6% 69.8% 10.8 p.p. 79.1% 67.0% 12.1 p.p. Revenue flights 15,608 10,534 48.2% 135,396 123,224 9.9% - international 5,361 1,545 3.5х 31,338 34,926 (10.3%) - domestic 10,247 8,989 14.0% 104,058 88,298 17.8% Flight hours 46,166 25,542 80.7% 370,024 324,744 13.9%

Pobeda Airlines

October 2021 October 2020 Change 10M 2021 10M 2020 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 1,340.0 1,044.3 28.3% 12,097.2 7,356.5 64.4% - international 137.9 48.8 2.8х 591.5 574.7 2.9% - domestic 1,202.0 995.5 20.7% 11,505.6 6,781.7 69.7% Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 2,293.5 1,720.7 33.3% 20,130.6 12,645.2 59.2% - international 335.9 119.9 2.8х 1,474.4 1,310.5 12.5% - domestic 1,957.6 1,600.9 22.3% 18,656.3 11,334.8 64.6% Available Seat Kilometres, mn 2,420.0 1,881.5 28.6% 21,403.7 13,661.5 56.7% - international 363.8 133.0 2.7х 1,700.8 1,481.5 14.8% - domestic 2,056.1 1,748.6 17.6% 19,702.9 12,180.0 61.8% Passenger load factor, % 94.8% 91.5% 3.3 p.p. 94.1% 92.6% 1.5 p.p. - international 92.3% 90.2% 2.2 p.p. 86.7% 88.5% (1.8 p.p.) - domestic 95.2% 91.6% 3.7 p.p. 94.7% 93.1% 1.6 p.p. Revenue flights 7,479 6,045 23.7% 68,109 42,037 62.0% - international 792 286 2.8х 3,612 3,454 4.6% - domestic 6,687 5,759 1.2х 64,497 38,583 67.2% Flight hours 17,308 13,267 30.5% 152,122 95,970 58.5%

Rossiya Airlines

October 2021 October 2020 Change 10M 2021 10M 2020 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 1,027.9 554.9 85.3% 8,483.2 5,066.6 67.4% - international 341.4 79.3 4.3х 1,424.4 840.0 69.6% - domestic 686.5 475.6 44.4% 7,058.9 4,226.5 67.0% Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 2,676.5 1,400.3 91.1% 20,674.2 14,405.2 43.5% - international 1,170.8 218.1 5.4х 4,537.5 3,626.9 25.1% - domestic 1,505.7 1,182.2 27.4% 16,136.7 10,778.3 49.7% Available Seat Kilometres, mn 3,162.6 1,734.6 82.3% 24,729.9 18,230.0 35.7% - international 1,313.3 242.5 5.4х 5,096.2 4,198.5 21.4% - domestic 1,849.3 1,492.1 23.9% 19,633.7 14,031.5 39.9% Passenger load factor, % 84.6% 80.7% 3.9 p.p. 83.6% 79.0% 4.6 p.p. - international 89.2% 89.9% (0.8 p.p.) 89.0% 86.4% 2.7 p.p. - domestic 81.4% 79.2% 2.2 p.p. 82.2% 76.8% 5.4 p.p. Revenue flights 8,171 3,828 2.1х 69,003 34,340 2.0х - international 1,615 266 6.1х 7,243 4,218 71.7% - domestic 6,556 3,562 84.1% 61,760 30,122 2.1х Flight hours 20,900 10,170 2.1х 168,509 98,866 70.4%

October 2021 October 2020 Change 10M 2021 10M 2020 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 4,489.0 2,748.9 63.3% 38,602.7 25,805.1 49.6% - international 1,215.9 339.6 3.6х 6,659.6 5,525.1 20.5% - domestic 3,273.2 2,409.3 35.9% 31,943.2 20,280.0 57.5% Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 10,246.0 5,561.4 84.2% 83,968.3 59,295.6 41.6% - international 3,815.2 998.6 3.8х 21,319.6 19,629.0 8.6% - domestic 6,430.8 4,562.8 40.9% 62,648.7 39,666.5 57.9% Available Seat Kilometres, mn 12,642.4 7,133.1 77.2% 103,500.6 80,327.6 28.8% - international 5,053.9 1,302.4 3.9х 28,954.8 27,573.2 5.0% - domestic 7,588.5 5,830.7 30.1% 74,545.8 52,754.4 41.3% Passenger load factor, % 81.0% 78.0% 3.1 p.p. 81.1% 73.8% 7.3 p.p. - international 75.5% 76.7% (1.2 p.p.) 73.6% 71.2% 2.4 p.p. - domestic 84.7% 78.3% 6.5 p.p. 84.0% 75.2% 8.8 p.p. Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 31,193.1 23,706.9 31.6% 234,817.4 189,708.2 23.8% - international 13,939.3 8,378.5 66.4% 82,160.7 71,507.8 14.9% - domestic 17,253.8 15,328.4 12.6% 152,656.7 118,200.4 29.2% Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn 141.2 98.7 43.1% 994.6 827.0 20.3% - international 73.2 43.3 69.2% 439.7 387.9 13.4% - domestic 68.0 55.4 22.8% 554.9 439.1 26.4% Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn 1,063.4 599.2 77.5% 8,551.7 6,163.6 38.7% - international 416.6 133.1 3.1х 2,358.4 2,154.5 9.5% - domestic 646.8 466.0 38.8% 6,193.3 4,009.1 54.5% Available Tonne Kilometres, mn 1,594.7 930.7 71.3% 12,957.2 10,162.3 27.5% - international 699.5 251.4 2.8х 4,149.3 3,983.8 4.2% - domestic 895.2 679.3 31.8% 8,807.9 6,178.6 42.6% Revenue load factor, % 66.7% 64.4% 2.3 p.p. 66.0% 60.7% 5.3 p.p. - international 59.6% 53.0% 6.6 p.p. 56.8% 54.1% 2.8 p.p. - domestic 72.2% 68.6% 3.6 p.p. 70.3% 64.9% 5.4 p.p. Revenue flights 31,258 21,670 44.2% 272,508 213,504 27.6% - international 7,768 2,103 3.7х 42,193 43,786 (3.6%) - domestic 23,490 19,567 20.0% 230,315 169,718 35.7% Flight hours 84,374 51,282 64.5% 690,656 544,490 26.8%

[1] Management accounts.

[2] Comparison of 2021 Aeroflot Group figures vs. corresponding period of previous year is based on pro forma results, which exclude the results of Aurora Airlines in 2019 and 2020.

[3] PJSC "Aeroflot" terminated its participation in the capital of JSC "Aurora Airlines" on December 25, 2020, having sold the shares owned by the Company.

[4] PJSC "Aeroflot" terminated its participation in the capital of JSC "Aurora Airlines" on December 25, 2020, having sold the shares owned by the Company.