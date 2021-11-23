Public Joint Stock Aeroflot Russian Airlines : Aeroflot Group Announces Operating Results for October 2021
Aeroflot Group Announces Operating Results for October 2021
23 November 2021
Moscow,23 November2021 - Aeroflot PJSC (Moscow Exchange ticker: AFLT) today announces Aeroflot Group operating results for October and 10M 2021 [1].
KeyhighlightsofOctober2021 [2]:
Aeroflot Group carried 4.5 million passengers, 67.3% up year-on-year and 11.3% down vs. 2019;
3.3 million passengers carried in domestic segment, 39.6% up year-on-year and 20.3% up vs. 2019;
1.2 million passengers carried in international segment, 3.6x up year-on-year and 48.0%
down vs. 2019. In October 2021 international passenger traffic recovered to 52.0% of 2019 levels;
Group's RPK increased by 87.1% year-on-year and decreased by 21.8% vs. 2019, ASK increased by 81.4% year-on-year and decreased by 20.0% vs. 2019;
Aeroflot Group's passenger load factor was 81.0%, a 2.5 percentage point increase year-on-year;
Aeroflot Group carried 31.2 thousand tonnes of cargo and mail, up 34.8% year-on-year;
Pobeda Airlines carried 1.3 million passengers; passenger load factor was 94.8%.
October 2021 Operating Highlightscompared to October 2020 and 2019
Aeroflot Group airlines: All flights
Aeroflot
Pobeda
Rossiya
Total
Passengers carried, thousand PAX
2,121.1
1,340.0
1,027.9
4,489.0
Changevs. 2020, %
95.5%
28.3%
85.3%
67.3%
Changevs. 2019, %
(33.2%)
42.0%
9.2%
(11.3%)
Available Seat Kilometres, million
7,059.9
2,420.0
3,162.6
12,642.4
Changevs. 2020, %
2.1х
28.6%
82.3%
81.4%
Changevs. 2019, %
(34.4%)
37.2%
(3.4%)
(20.0%)
Passenger load factor, %
74.7%
94.8%
84.6%
81.0%
Changevs. 2020, %
4.5p.p.
3.3p.p.
3.9p.p.
2.5p.p.
Change vs. 2019, %
(5.2p.p.)
(0.8p.p.)
(1.2p.p.)
(1.8p.p.)
Cargo and mail carried, tonnes
21,174.9
5,703.3
4,315.0
31,193.1
Changevs. 2020, %
41.2%
18.4%
29.4%
34.8%
Changevs. 2019, %
5.1%
12.2%
27.3%
9.0%
Aeroflot Group airlines: Domestic flights
Aeroflot
Pobeda
Rossiya
Total
Passengers carried, thousand PAX
1,384.6
1,202.0
686.5
3,273.2
Changevs. 2020, %
58.5%
20.7%
44.4%
39.6%
Changevs. 2019, %
(9.6%)
64.1%
50.1%
20.3%
Available Seat Kilometres, million
3,683.1
2,056.1
1,849.3
7,588.5
Changevs. 2020, %
51.7%
17.6%
23.9%
33.9%
Changevs. 2019, %
8.4%
63.2%
24.3%
23.5%
Passenger load factor, %
80.6%
95.2%
81.4%
84.7%
Changevs. 2020, %
10.8p.p.
3.7p.p.
2.2p.p.
5.7p.p.
Change vs. 2019, %
(2.5p.p.)
(0.7p.p.)
(2.4p.p.)
(1.1p.p.)
Cargo and mail carried, tonnes
8,704.6
4,564.0
3,985.3
17,253.8
Changevs. 2020, %
22.2%
5.2%
20.4%
16.8%
Changevs. 2019, %
26.5%
41.0%
27.5%
30.3%
Aeroflot Group airlines: International flights
Aeroflot
Pobeda
Rossiya
Total
Passengers carried, thousand PAX
736.5
137.9
341.4
1,215.9
Changevs. 2020, %
3.5х
2.8х
4.3х
3.6х
Changevs. 2019, %
(55.1%)
(34.8%)
(29.4%)
(48.0%)
Available Seat Kilometres, million
3,376.7
363.8
1,313.3
5,053.9
Changevs. 2020, %
3.6х
2.7х
5.4х
3.9х
Changevs. 2019, %
(54.1%)
(27.9%)
(26.4%)
(47.6%)
Passenger load factor, %
68.4%
92.3%
89.2%
75.5%
Changevs. 2020, %
(3.0p.p.)
2.2p.p.
(0.8p.p.)
(1.2p.p.)
Change vs. 2019, %
(10.1p.p.)
(2.4p.p.)
1.7p.p.
(5.5p.p.)
Cargo and mail carried, tonnes
12,470.3
1,139.3
329.7
13,939.3
Changevs. 2020, %
58.4%
2.4х
13.4х
66.4%
Changevs. 2019, %
(6.0%)
(38.3%)
25.3%
(9.3%)
Fleetupdate
In October 2021 Aeroflot Airlines phased out one Airbus А330-200 and transferred two SSJ100 to the fleet
of Rossiya Airlines as part of intra-group redistribution. As of 31 October 2021, the fleet of Aeroflot Group consisted of 351 aircraft.
Net changes in the fleet
Number of aircraft
October 2021
10M 2021
as of 31.10.2021
Aeroflot Group
-1
+9
351
Aeroflot Airlines
-3
-48
193
Pobeda Airlines
-
+10
44
Rossiya Airlines
+2
+47
114
AeroflotGroupOperatingResults(pro forma, excluding the results of Aurora Airlines in 2020)[3]
October 2021
October 2020
Change
10M 2021
10M 2020
Change
Passengers carried, thousand PAX
4,489.0
2,684.0
67.3%
38,602.7
25,128.5
53.6%
- international
1,215.9
339.4
3.6х
6,659.6
5,453.3
22.1%
- domestic
3,273.2
2,344.6
39.6%
31,943.2
19,675.2
62.4%
Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn
10,246.0
5,476.8
87.1%
83,968.3
58,367.9
43.9%
- international
3,815.2
998.4
3.8х
21,319.6
19,519.6
9.2%
- domestic
6,430.8
4,478.4
43.6%
62,648.7
38,848.3
61.3%
Available Seat Kilometres, mn
12,642.4
6,970.3
81.4%
103,500.6
78,553.5
31.8%
- international
5,053.9
1,301.5
3.9х
28,954.8
27,357.7
5.8%
- domestic
7,588.5
5,668.8
33.9%
74,545.8
51,195.7
45.6%
Passenger load factor, %
81.0%
78.6%
2.5p.p.
81.1%
74.3%
6.8p.p.
- international
75.5%
76.7%
(1.2 p.p.)
73.6%
71.3%
2.3 p.p.
- domestic
84.7%
79.0%
5.7 p.p.
84.0%
75.9%
8.2 p.p.
Cargo and mail carried, tonnes
31,193.1
23,146.7
34.8%
234,817.4
185,187.9
26.8%
- international
13,939.3
8,378.5
66.4%
82,160.7
71,386.0
15.1%
- domestic
17,253.8
14,768.2
16.8%
152,656.7
113,801.9
34.1%
Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn
141.2
97.8
44.5%
994.6
819.3
21.4%
- international
73.2
43.3
69.2%
439.7
387.7
13.4%
- domestic
68.0
54.5
24.8%
554.9
431.6
28.6%
Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn
1,063.4
590.7
80.0%
8,551.7
6,072.4
40.8%
- international
416.6
133.1
3.1х
2,358.4
2,144.5
10.0%
- domestic
646.8
457.5
41.4%
6,193.3
3,928.0
57.7%
Available Tonne Kilometres, mn
1,594.7
913.4
74.6%
12,957.2
9,977.8
29.9%
- international
699.5
251.3
2.8х
4,149.3
3,960.3
4.8%
- domestic
895.2
662.1
35.2%
8,807.9
6,017.5
46.4%
Revenue load factor, %
66.7%
64.7%
2.0p.p.
66.0%
60.9%
5.1p.p.
- international
59.6%
53.0%
6.6 p.p.
56.8%
54.1%
2.7 p.p.
- domestic
72.2%
69.1%
3.1 p.p.
70.3%
65.3%
5.0 p.p.
Revenue flights
31,258
20,407
53.2%
272,508
199,601
36.5%
- international
7,768
2,097
3.7х
42,193
42,598
(1.0%)
- domestic
23,490
18,310
28.3%
230,315
157,003
46.7%
Flight hours
84,374
48,979
72.3%
690,656
519,580
32.9%
Aeroflot Group Operating Results
Aeroflot Airlines
October 2021
October 2020
Change
10M 2021
10M 2020
Change
Passengers carried, thousand PAX
2,121.1
1,084.8
95.5%
18,022.3
12,705.5
41.8%
- international
736.5
211.3
3.5х
4,643.7
4,038.6
15.0%
- domestic
1,384.6
873.5
58.5%
13,378.7
8,666.9
54.4%
Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn
5,276.0
2,355.8
2.2х
43,163.4
31,317.5
37.8%
- international
2,308.5
660.4
3.5х
15,307.7
14,582.2
5.0%
- domestic
2,967.5
1,695.3
75.0%
27,855.7
16,735.3
66.4%
Available Seat Kilometres, mn
7,059.9
3,354.2
2.1х
57,366.9
46,662.1
22.9%
- international
3,376.7
926.0
3.6х
22,157.8
21,677.8
2.2%
- domestic
3,683.1
2,428.1
51.7%
35,209.2
24,984.3
40.9%
Passenger load factor, %
74.7%
70.2%
4.5p.p.
75.2%
67.1%
8.1p.p.
- international
68.4%
71.3%
(3.0 p.p.)
69.1%
67.3%
1.8 p.p.
- domestic
80.6%
69.8%
10.8 p.p.
79.1%
67.0%
12.1 p.p.
Revenue flights
15,608
10,534
48.2%
135,396
123,224
9.9%
- international
5,361
1,545
3.5х
31,338
34,926
(10.3%)
- domestic
10,247
8,989
14.0%
104,058
88,298
17.8%
Flight hours
46,166
25,542
80.7%
370,024
324,744
13.9%
Pobeda Airlines
October 2021
October 2020
Change
10M 2021
10M 2020
Change
Passengers carried, thousand PAX
1,340.0
1,044.3
28.3%
12,097.2
7,356.5
64.4%
- international
137.9
48.8
2.8х
591.5
574.7
2.9%
- domestic
1,202.0
995.5
20.7%
11,505.6
6,781.7
69.7%
Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn
2,293.5
1,720.7
33.3%
20,130.6
12,645.2
59.2%
- international
335.9
119.9
2.8х
1,474.4
1,310.5
12.5%
- domestic
1,957.6
1,600.9
22.3%
18,656.3
11,334.8
64.6%
Available Seat Kilometres, mn
2,420.0
1,881.5
28.6%
21,403.7
13,661.5
56.7%
- international
363.8
133.0
2.7х
1,700.8
1,481.5
14.8%
- domestic
2,056.1
1,748.6
17.6%
19,702.9
12,180.0
61.8%
Passenger load factor, %
94.8%
91.5%
3.3p.p.
94.1%
92.6%
1.5p.p.
- international
92.3%
90.2%
2.2 p.p.
86.7%
88.5%
(1.8 p.p.)
- domestic
95.2%
91.6%
3.7 p.p.
94.7%
93.1%
1.6 p.p.
Revenue flights
7,479
6,045
23.7%
68,109
42,037
62.0%
- international
792
286
2.8х
3,612
3,454
4.6%
- domestic
6,687
5,759
1.2х
64,497
38,583
67.2%
Flight hours
17,308
13,267
30.5%
152,122
95,970
58.5%
Rossiya Airlines
October 2021
October 2020
Change
10M 2021
10M 2020
Change
Passengers carried, thousand PAX
1,027.9
554.9
85.3%
8,483.2
5,066.6
67.4%
- international
341.4
79.3
4.3х
1,424.4
840.0
69.6%
- domestic
686.5
475.6
44.4%
7,058.9
4,226.5
67.0%
Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn
2,676.5
1,400.3
91.1%
20,674.2
14,405.2
43.5%
- international
1,170.8
218.1
5.4х
4,537.5
3,626.9
25.1%
- domestic
1,505.7
1,182.2
27.4%
16,136.7
10,778.3
49.7%
Available Seat Kilometres, mn
3,162.6
1,734.6
82.3%
24,729.9
18,230.0
35.7%
- international
1,313.3
242.5
5.4х
5,096.2
4,198.5
21.4%
- domestic
1,849.3
1,492.1
23.9%
19,633.7
14,031.5
39.9%
Passenger load factor, %
84.6%
80.7%
3.9p.p.
83.6%
79.0%
4.6p.p.
- international
89.2%
89.9%
(0.8 p.p.)
89.0%
86.4%
2.7 p.p.
- domestic
81.4%
79.2%
2.2 p.p.
82.2%
76.8%
5.4 p.p.
Revenue flights
8,171
3,828
2.1х
69,003
34,340
2.0х
- international
1,615
266
6.1х
7,243
4,218
71.7%
- domestic
6,556
3,562
84.1%
61,760
30,122
2.1х
Flight hours
20,900
10,170
2.1х
168,509
98,866
70.4%
Appendix 1.AeroflotGroupOperatingResults(including the results of Aurora Airlines in 2020)[4]
October 2021
October 2020
Change
10M 2021
10M 2020
Change
Passengers carried, thousand PAX
4,489.0
2,748.9
63.3%
38,602.7
25,805.1
49.6%
- international
1,215.9
339.6
3.6х
6,659.6
5,525.1
20.5%
- domestic
3,273.2
2,409.3
35.9%
31,943.2
20,280.0
57.5%
Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn
10,246.0
5,561.4
84.2%
83,968.3
59,295.6
41.6%
- international
3,815.2
998.6
3.8х
21,319.6
19,629.0
8.6%
- domestic
6,430.8
4,562.8
40.9%
62,648.7
39,666.5
57.9%
Available Seat Kilometres, mn
12,642.4
7,133.1
77.2%
103,500.6
80,327.6
28.8%
- international
5,053.9
1,302.4
3.9х
28,954.8
27,573.2
5.0%
- domestic
7,588.5
5,830.7
30.1%
74,545.8
52,754.4
41.3%
Passenger load factor, %
81.0%
78.0%
3.1p.p.
81.1%
73.8%
7.3p.p.
- international
75.5%
76.7%
(1.2 p.p.)
73.6%
71.2%
2.4 p.p.
- domestic
84.7%
78.3%
6.5 p.p.
84.0%
75.2%
8.8 p.p.
Cargo and mail carried, tonnes
31,193.1
23,706.9
31.6%
234,817.4
189,708.2
23.8%
- international
13,939.3
8,378.5
66.4%
82,160.7
71,507.8
14.9%
- domestic
17,253.8
15,328.4
12.6%
152,656.7
118,200.4
29.2%
Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn
141.2
98.7
43.1%
994.6
827.0
20.3%
- international
73.2
43.3
69.2%
439.7
387.9
13.4%
- domestic
68.0
55.4
22.8%
554.9
439.1
26.4%
Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn
1,063.4
599.2
77.5%
8,551.7
6,163.6
38.7%
- international
416.6
133.1
3.1х
2,358.4
2,154.5
9.5%
- domestic
646.8
466.0
38.8%
6,193.3
4,009.1
54.5%
Available Tonne Kilometres, mn
1,594.7
930.7
71.3%
12,957.2
10,162.3
27.5%
- international
699.5
251.4
2.8х
4,149.3
3,983.8
4.2%
- domestic
895.2
679.3
31.8%
8,807.9
6,178.6
42.6%
Revenue load factor, %
66.7%
64.4%
2.3p.p.
66.0%
60.7%
5.3p.p.
- international
59.6%
53.0%
6.6 p.p.
56.8%
54.1%
2.8 p.p.
- domestic
72.2%
68.6%
3.6 p.p.
70.3%
64.9%
5.4 p.p.
Revenue flights
31,258
21,670
44.2%
272,508
213,504
27.6%
- international
7,768
2,103
3.7х
42,193
43,786
(3.6%)
- domestic
23,490
19,567
20.0%
230,315
169,718
35.7%
Flight hours
84,374
51,282
64.5%
690,656
544,490
26.8%
[1] Management accounts.
[2] Comparison of 2021 Aeroflot Group figures vs. corresponding period of previous year is based on pro forma results, which exclude the results of Aurora Airlines in 2019 and 2020.
[3] PJSC "Aeroflot" terminated its participation in the capital of JSC "Aurora Airlines" on December 25, 2020, having sold the shares owned by the Company.
[4] PJSC "Aeroflot" terminated its participation in the capital of JSC "Aurora Airlines" on December 25, 2020, having sold the shares owned by the Company.
Aeroflot Russian Airlines PJSC published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.