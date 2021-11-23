Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Public Joint Stock Company Aeroflot - Russian Airlines
  News
  Summary
    AFLT   RU0009062285

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY AEROFLOT - RUSSIAN AIRLINES

(AFLT)
  Report
Public Joint Stock Aeroflot Russian Airlines : Aeroflot Group Announces Operating Results for October 2021

11/23/2021 | 10:30am EST
Aeroflot Group Announces Operating Results for October 2021 23 November 2021

Moscow, 23 November 2021 - Aeroflot PJSC (Moscow Exchange ticker: AFLT) today announces Aeroflot Group operating results for October and 10M 2021 [1].

Key highlightsofOctober 2021 [2]:
  • Aeroflot Group carried 4.5 million passengers, 67.3% up year-on-year and 11.3% down vs. 2019;
  • 3.3 million passengers carried in domestic segment, 39.6% up year-on-year and 20.3% up vs. 2019;
  • 1.2 million passengers carried in international segment, 3.6x up year-on-year and 48.0%
    down vs. 2019. In October 2021 international passenger traffic recovered to 52.0% of 2019 levels;
  • Group's RPK increased by 87.1% year-on-year and decreased by 21.8% vs. 2019, ASK increased by 81.4% year-on-year and decreased by 20.0% vs. 2019;
  • Aeroflot Group's passenger load factor was 81.0%, a 2.5 percentage point increase year-on-year;
  • Aeroflot Group carried 31.2 thousand tonnes of cargo and mail, up 34.8% year-on-year;
  • Pobeda Airlines carried 1.3 million passengers; passenger load factor was 94.8%.
October 2021 Operating Highlightscompared to October 2020 and 2019

Aeroflot Group airlines: All flights

Aeroflot

Pobeda

Rossiya

Total

Passengers carried, thousand PAX

2,121.1

1,340.0

1,027.9

4,489.0

Change vs. 2020, %

95.5%

28.3%

85.3%

67.3%

Change vs. 2019, %

(33.2%)

42.0%

9.2%

(11.3%)

Available Seat Kilometres, million

7,059.9

2,420.0

3,162.6

12,642.4

Change vs. 2020, %

2.1х

28.6%

82.3%

81.4%

Change vs. 2019, %

(34.4%)

37.2%

(3.4%)

(20.0%)

Passenger load factor, %

74.7%

94.8%

84.6%

81.0%

Change vs. 2020, %

4.5 p.p.

3.3 p.p.

3.9 p.p.

2.5p.p.

Change vs. 2019, %

(5.2 p.p.)

(0.8p.p.)

(1.2p.p.)

(1.8p.p.)

Cargo and mail carried, tonnes

21,174.9

5,703.3

4,315.0

31,193.1

Change vs. 2020, %

41.2%

18.4%

29.4%

34.8%

Change vs. 2019, %

5.1%

12.2%

27.3%

9.0%

Aeroflot Group airlines: Domestic flights

Aeroflot

Pobeda

Rossiya

Total

Passengers carried, thousand PAX

1,384.6

1,202.0

686.5

3,273.2

Change vs. 2020, %

58.5%

20.7%

44.4%

39.6%

Change vs. 2019, %

(9.6%)

64.1%

50.1%

20.3%

Available Seat Kilometres, million

3,683.1

2,056.1

1,849.3

7,588.5

Change vs. 2020, %

51.7%

17.6%

23.9%

33.9%

Change vs. 2019, %

8.4%

63.2%

24.3%

23.5%

Passenger load factor, %

80.6%

95.2%

81.4%

84.7%

Change vs. 2020, %

10.8 p.p.

3.7 p.p.

2.2 p.p.

5.7 p.p.

Change vs. 2019, %

(2.5 p.p.)

(0.7 p.p.)

(2.4 p.p.)

(1.1 p.p.)

Cargo and mail carried, tonnes

8,704.6

4,564.0

3,985.3

17,253.8

Change vs. 2020, %

22.2%

5.2%

20.4%

16.8%

Change vs. 2019, %

26.5%

41.0%

27.5%

30.3%

Aeroflot Group airlines: International flights

Aeroflot

Pobeda

Rossiya

Total

Passengers carried, thousand PAX

736.5

137.9

341.4

1,215.9

Change vs. 2020, %

3.5х

2.8х

4.3х

3.6х

Change vs. 2019, %

(55.1%)

(34.8%)

(29.4%)

(48.0%)

Available Seat Kilometres, million

3,376.7

363.8

1,313.3

5,053.9

Change vs. 2020, %

3.6х

2.7х

5.4х

3.9х

Change vs. 2019, %

(54.1%)

(27.9%)

(26.4%)

(47.6%)

Passenger load factor, %

68.4%

92.3%

89.2%

75.5%

Change vs. 2020, %

(3.0 p.p.)

2.2 p.p.

(0.8 p.p.)

(1.2 p.p.)

Change vs. 2019, %

(10.1 p.p.)

(2.4 p.p.)

1.7 p.p.

(5.5 p.p.)

Cargo and mail carried, tonnes

12,470.3

1,139.3

329.7

13,939.3

Change vs. 2020, %

58.4%

2.4х

13.4х

66.4%

Change vs. 2019, %

(6.0%)

(38.3%)

25.3%

(9.3%)

Fleetupdate

In October 2021 Aeroflot Airlines phased out one Airbus А330-200 and transferred two SSJ100 to the fleet
of Rossiya Airlines as part of intra-group redistribution. As of 31 October 2021, the fleet of Aeroflot Group consisted of 351 aircraft.

Net changes in the fleet

Number of aircraft

October 2021

10M 2021

as of 31.10.2021

Aeroflot Group

-1

+9

351

Aeroflot Airlines

-3

-48

193

Pobeda Airlines

-

+10

44

Rossiya Airlines

+2

+47

114

AeroflotGroupOperatingResults (pro forma, excluding the results of Aurora Airlines in 2020)[3]

October 2021

October 2020

Change

10M 2021

10M 2020

Change

Passengers carried, thousand PAX

4,489.0

2,684.0

67.3%

38,602.7

25,128.5

53.6%

- international

1,215.9

339.4

3.6х

6,659.6

5,453.3

22.1%

- domestic

3,273.2

2,344.6

39.6%

31,943.2

19,675.2

62.4%

Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn

10,246.0

5,476.8

87.1%

83,968.3

58,367.9

43.9%

- international

3,815.2

998.4

3.8х

21,319.6

19,519.6

9.2%

- domestic

6,430.8

4,478.4

43.6%

62,648.7

38,848.3

61.3%

Available Seat Kilometres, mn

12,642.4

6,970.3

81.4%

103,500.6

78,553.5

31.8%

- international

5,053.9

1,301.5

3.9х

28,954.8

27,357.7

5.8%

- domestic

7,588.5

5,668.8

33.9%

74,545.8

51,195.7

45.6%

Passenger load factor, %

81.0%

78.6%

2.5p.p.

81.1%

74.3%

6.8 p.p.

- international

75.5%

76.7%

(1.2 p.p.)

73.6%

71.3%

2.3 p.p.

- domestic

84.7%

79.0%

5.7 p.p.

84.0%

75.9%

8.2 p.p.

Cargo and mail carried, tonnes

31,193.1

23,146.7

34.8%

234,817.4

185,187.9

26.8%

- international

13,939.3

8,378.5

66.4%

82,160.7

71,386.0

15.1%

- domestic

17,253.8

14,768.2

16.8%

152,656.7

113,801.9

34.1%

Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn

141.2

97.8

44.5%

994.6

819.3

21.4%

- international

73.2

43.3

69.2%

439.7

387.7

13.4%

- domestic

68.0

54.5

24.8%

554.9

431.6

28.6%

Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn

1,063.4

590.7

80.0%

8,551.7

6,072.4

40.8%

- international

416.6

133.1

3.1х

2,358.4

2,144.5

10.0%

- domestic

646.8

457.5

41.4%

6,193.3

3,928.0

57.7%

Available Tonne Kilometres, mn

1,594.7

913.4

74.6%

12,957.2

9,977.8

29.9%

- international

699.5

251.3

2.8х

4,149.3

3,960.3

4.8%

- domestic

895.2

662.1

35.2%

8,807.9

6,017.5

46.4%

Revenue load factor, %

66.7%

64.7%

2.0 p.p.

66.0%

60.9%

5.1 p.p.

- international

59.6%

53.0%

6.6 p.p.

56.8%

54.1%

2.7 p.p.

- domestic

72.2%

69.1%

3.1 p.p.

70.3%

65.3%

5.0 p.p.

Revenue flights

31,258

20,407

53.2%

272,508

199,601

36.5%

- international

7,768

2,097

3.7х

42,193

42,598

(1.0%)

- domestic

23,490

18,310

28.3%

230,315

157,003

46.7%

Flight hours

84,374

48,979

72.3%

690,656

519,580

32.9%

Aeroflot Group Operating Results

Aeroflot Airlines

October 2021

October 2020

Change

10M 2021

10M 2020

Change

Passengers carried, thousand PAX

2,121.1

1,084.8

95.5%

18,022.3

12,705.5

41.8%

- international

736.5

211.3

3.5х

4,643.7

4,038.6

15.0%

- domestic

1,384.6

873.5

58.5%

13,378.7

8,666.9

54.4%

Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn

5,276.0

2,355.8

2.2х

43,163.4

31,317.5

37.8%

- international

2,308.5

660.4

3.5х

15,307.7

14,582.2

5.0%

- domestic

2,967.5

1,695.3

75.0%

27,855.7

16,735.3

66.4%

Available Seat Kilometres, mn

7,059.9

3,354.2

2.1х

57,366.9

46,662.1

22.9%

- international

3,376.7

926.0

3.6х

22,157.8

21,677.8

2.2%

- domestic

3,683.1

2,428.1

51.7%

35,209.2

24,984.3

40.9%

Passenger load factor, %

74.7%

70.2%

4.5 p.p.

75.2%

67.1%

8.1 p.p.

- international

68.4%

71.3%

(3.0 p.p.)

69.1%

67.3%

1.8 p.p.

- domestic

80.6%

69.8%

10.8 p.p.

79.1%

67.0%

12.1 p.p.

Revenue flights

15,608

10,534

48.2%

135,396

123,224

9.9%

- international

5,361

1,545

3.5х

31,338

34,926

(10.3%)

- domestic

10,247

8,989

14.0%

104,058

88,298

17.8%

Flight hours

46,166

25,542

80.7%

370,024

324,744

13.9%

Pobeda Airlines

October 2021

October 2020

Change

10M 2021

10M 2020

Change

Passengers carried, thousand PAX

1,340.0

1,044.3

28.3%

12,097.2

7,356.5

64.4%

- international

137.9

48.8

2.8х

591.5

574.7

2.9%

- domestic

1,202.0

995.5

20.7%

11,505.6

6,781.7

69.7%

Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn

2,293.5

1,720.7

33.3%

20,130.6

12,645.2

59.2%

- international

335.9

119.9

2.8х

1,474.4

1,310.5

12.5%

- domestic

1,957.6

1,600.9

22.3%

18,656.3

11,334.8

64.6%

Available Seat Kilometres, mn

2,420.0

1,881.5

28.6%

21,403.7

13,661.5

56.7%

- international

363.8

133.0

2.7х

1,700.8

1,481.5

14.8%

- domestic

2,056.1

1,748.6

17.6%

19,702.9

12,180.0

61.8%

Passenger load factor, %

94.8%

91.5%

3.3 p.p.

94.1%

92.6%

1.5 p.p.

- international

92.3%

90.2%

2.2 p.p.

86.7%

88.5%

(1.8 p.p.)

- domestic

95.2%

91.6%

3.7 p.p.

94.7%

93.1%

1.6 p.p.

Revenue flights

7,479

6,045

23.7%

68,109

42,037

62.0%

- international

792

286

2.8х

3,612

3,454

4.6%

- domestic

6,687

5,759

1.2х

64,497

38,583

67.2%

Flight hours

17,308

13,267

30.5%

152,122

95,970

58.5%

Rossiya Airlines

October 2021

October 2020

Change

10M 2021

10M 2020

Change

Passengers carried, thousand PAX

1,027.9

554.9

85.3%

8,483.2

5,066.6

67.4%

- international

341.4

79.3

4.3х

1,424.4

840.0

69.6%

- domestic

686.5

475.6

44.4%

7,058.9

4,226.5

67.0%

Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn

2,676.5

1,400.3

91.1%

20,674.2

14,405.2

43.5%

- international

1,170.8

218.1

5.4х

4,537.5

3,626.9

25.1%

- domestic

1,505.7

1,182.2

27.4%

16,136.7

10,778.3

49.7%

Available Seat Kilometres, mn

3,162.6

1,734.6

82.3%

24,729.9

18,230.0

35.7%

- international

1,313.3

242.5

5.4х

5,096.2

4,198.5

21.4%

- domestic

1,849.3

1,492.1

23.9%

19,633.7

14,031.5

39.9%

Passenger load factor, %

84.6%

80.7%

3.9 p.p.

83.6%

79.0%

4.6 p.p.

- international

89.2%

89.9%

(0.8 p.p.)

89.0%

86.4%

2.7 p.p.

- domestic

81.4%

79.2%

2.2 p.p.

82.2%

76.8%

5.4 p.p.

Revenue flights

8,171

3,828

2.1х

69,003

34,340

2.0х

- international

1,615

266

6.1х

7,243

4,218

71.7%

- domestic

6,556

3,562

84.1%

61,760

30,122

2.1х

Flight hours

20,900

10,170

2.1х

168,509

98,866

70.4%

Appendix 1. AeroflotGroupOperatingResults(including the results of Aurora Airlines in 2020)[4]

October 2021

October 2020

Change

10M 2021

10M 2020

Change

Passengers carried, thousand PAX

4,489.0

2,748.9

63.3%

38,602.7

25,805.1

49.6%

- international

1,215.9

339.6

3.6х

6,659.6

5,525.1

20.5%

- domestic

3,273.2

2,409.3

35.9%

31,943.2

20,280.0

57.5%

Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn

10,246.0

5,561.4

84.2%

83,968.3

59,295.6

41.6%

- international

3,815.2

998.6

3.8х

21,319.6

19,629.0

8.6%

- domestic

6,430.8

4,562.8

40.9%

62,648.7

39,666.5

57.9%

Available Seat Kilometres, mn

12,642.4

7,133.1

77.2%

103,500.6

80,327.6

28.8%

- international

5,053.9

1,302.4

3.9х

28,954.8

27,573.2

5.0%

- domestic

7,588.5

5,830.7

30.1%

74,545.8

52,754.4

41.3%

Passenger load factor, %

81.0%

78.0%

3.1 p.p.

81.1%

73.8%

7.3 p.p.

- international

75.5%

76.7%

(1.2 p.p.)

73.6%

71.2%

2.4 p.p.

- domestic

84.7%

78.3%

6.5 p.p.

84.0%

75.2%

8.8 p.p.

Cargo and mail carried, tonnes

31,193.1

23,706.9

31.6%

234,817.4

189,708.2

23.8%

- international

13,939.3

8,378.5

66.4%

82,160.7

71,507.8

14.9%

- domestic

17,253.8

15,328.4

12.6%

152,656.7

118,200.4

29.2%

Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn

141.2

98.7

43.1%

994.6

827.0

20.3%

- international

73.2

43.3

69.2%

439.7

387.9

13.4%

- domestic

68.0

55.4

22.8%

554.9

439.1

26.4%

Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn

1,063.4

599.2

77.5%

8,551.7

6,163.6

38.7%

- international

416.6

133.1

3.1х

2,358.4

2,154.5

9.5%

- domestic

646.8

466.0

38.8%

6,193.3

4,009.1

54.5%

Available Tonne Kilometres, mn

1,594.7

930.7

71.3%

12,957.2

10,162.3

27.5%

- international

699.5

251.4

2.8х

4,149.3

3,983.8

4.2%

- domestic

895.2

679.3

31.8%

8,807.9

6,178.6

42.6%

Revenue load factor, %

66.7%

64.4%

2.3 p.p.

66.0%

60.7%

5.3 p.p.

- international

59.6%

53.0%

6.6 p.p.

56.8%

54.1%

2.8 p.p.

- domestic

72.2%

68.6%

3.6 p.p.

70.3%

64.9%

5.4 p.p.

Revenue flights

31,258

21,670

44.2%

272,508

213,504

27.6%

- international

7,768

2,103

3.7х

42,193

43,786

(3.6%)

- domestic

23,490

19,567

20.0%

230,315

169,718

35.7%

Flight hours

84,374

51,282

64.5%

690,656

544,490

26.8%

[1] Management accounts.

[2] Comparison of 2021 Aeroflot Group figures vs. corresponding period of previous year is based on pro forma results, which exclude the results of Aurora Airlines in 2019 and 2020.

[3] PJSC "Aeroflot" terminated its participation in the capital of JSC "Aurora Airlines" on December 25, 2020, having sold the shares owned by the Company.

[4] PJSC "Aeroflot" terminated its participation in the capital of JSC "Aurora Airlines" on December 25, 2020, having sold the shares owned by the Company.

Disclaimer

Aeroflot Russian Airlines PJSC published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 15:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
