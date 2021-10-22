Public Joint Stock Aeroflot Russian Airlines : Aeroflot Group Announces Operating Results for September 2021
10/22/2021 | 11:34am EDT
Aeroflot Group Announces Operating Results for September 2021
22 October 2021
Moscow,22 October2021 - Aeroflot PJSC (Moscow Exchange ticker: AFLT) today announces Aeroflot Group operating results for September and 9M 2021 [1].
KeyhighlightsofSeptember2021 [2]:
Aeroflot Group carried 4.8 million passengers, 43.4% up year-on-year and 13.4% down vs. 2019;
3.7 million passengers carried in domestic segment, 24.7% up year-on-year and 24.3% up vs. 2019;
Group's RPK increased by 54.2% year-on-year and decreased by 24.8% vs. 2019, ASK increased by 59.1% year-on-year and decreased by 21.4% vs. 2019;
Aeroflot Group's passenger load factor was 81.5%, a 2.6 percentage point decrease year-on-year;
Aeroflot Group carried 27.8 thousand tonnes of cargo and mail, up 30.3% year-on-year;
Pobeda Airlines carried 1.4 million passengers; passenger load factor was 94.6%.
September 2021 Operating Highlightscompared to September 2020 and 2019Aeroflot Group airlines: All flights
Aeroflot
Pobeda
Rossiya
Total
Passengers carried, thousand PAX
2,334.0
1,351.6
1,102.4
4,788.0
Changevs. 2020, %
77.1%
18.8%
24.9%
43.4%
Changevs. 2019, %
(28.3%)
40.0%,
(15.7%)
(13.4%)
Available Seat Kilometres, million
7,442.7
2,430.8
3,396.0
13,269.5
Changevs. 2020, %
2.1х
19.9%
24.2%
59.1%
Changevs. 2019, %
(31.3%)
33.4%,
(19.9%)
(21.4%)
Passenger load factor, %
75.9%
94.6%
84.4%
81.5%
Changevs. 2020, %
(1.4p.p.)
(0.8p.p.)
(0.2 p.p.)
(2.6p.p.)
Change vs. 2019, %
(5.9 p.p.)
(1.4p.p.)
(4.6p.p.)
(3.7 p.p.)
Cargo and mail carried, tonnes
17,239.4
6,146.2
4,390.5
27,776.1
Changevs. 2020, %
41.5%
8.4%
26.3%
30.3%
Changevs. 2019, %
(9.2%)
6.8%
23.1%
(1.9%)
Aeroflot Group airlines: Domestic flights
Aeroflot
Pobeda
Rossiya
Total
Passengers carried, thousand PAX
1,657.8
1,241.5
821.6
3,720.9
Changevs. 2020, %
47.8%
14.2%
5.9%
24.7%
Changevs. 2019, %
8.1%
61.6%
18.8%
24.3%
Available Seat Kilometres, million
4,453.4
2,119.1
2,442.0
9,014.5
Changevs. 2020, %
59.2%
11.9%
0.9%
26.8%
Changevs. 2019, %
31.4%
57.8%
6.6%
28.4%
Passenger load factor, %
80.4%
95.4%
80.9%
84.0%
Changevs. 2020, %
2.2p.p.
(0.1p.p.)
(2.7p.p.)
(0.6p.p.)
Change vs. 2019, %
(4.1p.p.)
(0.6p.p.)
(4.8p.p.)
(3.0p.p.)
Cargo and mail carried, tonnes
8,532.0
5,167.7
4,351.7
18,051.5
Changevs. 2020, %
26.5%
0.5%
28.0%
18.1%
Changevs. 2019, %
34.7%
36.9%
30.2%
34.2%
Fleetupdate
In September 2021 Aeroflot Group added two Boeing 777-300ER (Aeroflot Airlines) and three SSJ100
(Rossiya Airlines). Aeroflot Airlines phased out one Airbus А330-200 and one Airbus А320. Besides,
Aeroflot Airlines transferred two Airbus А320 and four SSJ100 to the fleet of Rossiya Airlines as part of intra-group redistribution. As of 30 September 2021, the fleet of Aeroflot Group consisted of 352 aircraft.
Net changes in the fleet
Number of aircraft
September 2021
9M 2021
as of 30.09.2021
Aeroflot Group
+3
+10
352
Aeroflot Airlines
-6
-45
196
Pobeda Airlines
-
+10
44
Rossiya Airlines
+9
+45
112
AeroflotGroupOperatingResults(pro forma, excluding the results of Aurora Airlines in 2020) [3]
September 2021
September 2020
Change
9M 2021
9M 2020
Change
Passengers carried, thousand PAX
4,788.0
3,338.0
43.4%
34,113.8
22,444.6
52.0%
- international
1,067.1
354.0
3.0х
5,443.7
5,113.9
6.4%
- domestic
3,720.9
2,983.9
24.7%
28,670.1
17,330.6
65.4%
Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn
10,815.9
7,016.0
54.2%
73,722.3
52,891.1
39.4%
- international
3,241.0
1,001.2
3.2х
17,504.4
18,521.1
(5.5%)
- domestic
7,574.9
6,014.8
25.9%
56,217.9
34,369.9
63.6%
Available Seat Kilometres, mn
13,269.5
8,342.4
59.1%
90,858.2
71,583.2
26.9%
- international
4,255.0
1,231.7
3.5х
23,901.0
26,056.2
(8.3%)
- domestic
9,014.5
7,110.7
26.8%
66,957.3
45,526.9
47.1%
Passenger load factor, %
81.5%
84.1%
(2.6p.p.)
81.1%
73.9%
7.3p.p.
- international
76.2%
81.3%
(5.1 p.p.)
73.2%
71.1%
2.2 p.p.
- domestic
84.0%
84.6%
(0.6 p.p.)
84.0%
75.5%
8.5 p.p.
Cargo and mail carried, tonnes
27,776.1
21,323.2
30.3%
203,624.3
162,041.2
25.7%
- international
9,724.6
6,038.1
61.1%
68,221.4
63,007.5
8.3%
- domestic
18,051.5
15,285.1
18.1%
135,402.9
99,033.7
36.7%
Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn
120.9
86.9
39.1%
853.4
721.6
18.3%
- international
49.3
31.5
56.7%
366.5
344.4
6.4%
- domestic
71.6
55.4
29.2%
486.9
377.2
29.1%
Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn
1,094.3
718.3
52.3%
7,488.4
5,481.8
36.6%
- international
341.0
121.6
2.8х
1,941.9
2,011.3
(3.5%)
- domestic
753.3
596.7
26.2%
5,546.5
3,470.4
59.8%
Available Tonne Kilometres, mn
1,623.5
1,052.7
54.2%
11,362.5
9,064.3
25.4%
- international
552.0
218.3
2.5х
3,449.8
3,709.0
(7.0%)
- domestic
1,071.5
834.4
28.4%
7,912.7
5,355.3
47.8%
Revenue load factor, %
67.4%
68.2%
(0.8 p.p.)
65.9%
60.5%
5.4 p.p.
- international
61.8%
55.7%
6.1 p.p.
56.3%
54.2%
2.1 p.p.
- domestic
70.3%
71.5%
(1.2 p.p.)
70.1%
64.8%
5.3 p.p.
Revenue flights
33,096
22,459
47.4%
241,250
179,194
34.6%
- international
6,464
1,850
3.5х
34,425
40,501
(15.0%)
- domestic
26,632
20,609
29.2%
206,825
138,693
49.1%
Flight hours
86,615
54,369
59.3%
606,282
470,601
28.8%
Aeroflot Group Operating ResultsAeroflot Airlines
September 2021
September 2020
Change
9M 2021
9M 2020
Change
Passengers carried, thousand PAX
2,334.0
1,318.1
77.1%
15,901.2
11,620.7
36.8%
- international
676.2
196.3
3.4х
3,907.2
3,827.3
2.1%
- domestic
1,657.8
1,121.8
47.8%
11,994.1
7,793.4
53.9%
Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn
5,648.8
2,769.4
2.0х
37,887.4
28,961.7
30.8%
- international
2,070.1
583.9
3.5х
12,999.2
13,921.8
(6.6%)
- domestic
3,578.7
2,185.5
63.7%
24,888.2
15,039.9
65.5%
Available Seat Kilometres, mn
7,442.7
3,580.7
2.1х
50,307.1
43,307.9
16.2%
- international
2,989.2
783.4
3.8х
18,781.0
20,751.7
(9.5%)
- domestic
4,453.4
2,797.3
59.2%
31,526.1
22,556.2
39.8%
Passenger load factor, %
75.9%
77.3%
(1.4p.p.)
75.3%
66.9%
8.4p.p.
- international
69.3%
74.5%
(5.3 p.p.)
69.2%
67.1%
2.1 p.p.
- domestic
80.4%
78.1%
2.2 p.p.
78.9%
66.7%
12.3 p.p.
Revenue flights
16,989
11,181
51.9%
119,788
112,690
6.3%
- international
4,593
1,278
3.6х
25,977
33,381
(22.2%)
- domestic
12,396
9,903
25.2%
93,811
79,309
18.3%
Flight hours
47,815
26,352
81.4%
323,859
299,202
8.2%
Pobeda Airlines
September 2021
September 2020
Change
9M 2021
9M 2020
Change
Passengers carried, thousand PAX
1,351.6
1,137.4
18.8%
10,757.3
6,312.2
70.4%
- international
110.1
50.8
2.2х
453.6
525.9
(13.8%)
- domestic
1,241.5
1,086.7
14.2%
10,303.7
5,786.3
78.1%
Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn
2,299.4
1,933.5
18.9%
17,837.2
10,924.5
63.3%
- international
278.3
125.2
2.2х
1,138.5
1,190.6
(4.4%)
- domestic
2,021.1
1,808.3
11.8%
16,698.8
9,733.9
71.6%
Available Seat Kilometres, mn
2,430.8
2,027.5
19.9%
18,983.7
11,779.9
61.2%
- international
311.8
133.3
2.3х
1,337.0
1,348.6
(0.9%)
- domestic
2,119.1
1,894.2
11.9%
17,646.7
10,431.4
69.2%
Passenger load factor, %
94.6%
95.4%
(0.8p.p.)
94.0%
92.7%
1.2p.p.
- international
89.3%
93.9%
(4.6 p.p.)
85.2%
88.3%
(3.1 p.p.)
- domestic
95.4%
95.5%
(0.1 p.p.)
94.6%
93.3%
1.3 p.p.
Revenue flights
7,558
6,315
19.7%
60,630
35,992
68.5%
- international
652
286
2.3х
2,820
3,168
(11.0%)
- domestic
6,906
6,029
1.1х
57,810
32,824
76.1%
Flight hours
17,266
14,141
22.1%
134,814
82,703
63.0%
Rossiya Airlines
September 2021
September 2020
Change
9M 2021
9M 2020
Change
Passengers carried, thousand PAX
1,102.4
882.4
24.9%
7,455.3
4,511.7
65.2%
- international
280.7
106.9
2.6х
1,083.0
760.7
42.4%
- domestic
821.6
775.5
5.9%
6,372.3
3,751.0
69.9%
Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn
2,867.7
2,313.1
24.0%
17,997.7
13,004.8
38.4%
- international
892.6
292.1
3.1х
3,366.7
3,408.8
(1.2%)
- domestic
1,975.0
2,021.0
(2.3%)
14,631.0
9,596.1
52.5%
Available Seat Kilometres, mn
3,396.0
2,734.2
24.2%
21,567.4
16,495.3
30.7%
- international
954.1
314.9
3.0х
3,783.0
3,956.0
(4.4%)
- domestic
2,442.0
2,419.3
0.9%
17,784.4
12,539.3
41.8%
Passenger load factor, %
84.4%
84.6%
(0.2p.p.)
83.4%
78.8%
4.6p.p.
- international
93.6%
92.8%
0.8 p.p.
89.0%
86.2%
2.8 p.p.
- domestic
80.9%
83.5%
(2.7 p.p.)
82.3%
76.5%
5.7 p.p.
Revenue flights
8,549
4,963
72.3%
60,832
30,512
99.4%
- international
1,219
286
4.3х
5,628
3,952
42.4%
- domestic
7,330
4,677
56.7%
55,204
26,560
2.1х
Flight hours
21,534
13,876
55.2%
147,609
88,696
66.4%
Appendix 1.AeroflotGroupOperatingResults(including the results of Aurora Airlines in 2020)[4]
September 2021
September 2020
Change
9M 2021
9M 2020
Change
Passengers carried, thousand PAX
4,788.0
3,417.8
40.1%
34,113.8
23,056.1
48.0%
- international
1,067.1
354.2
3.0х
5,443.7
5,185.5
5.0%
- domestic
3,720.9
3,063.6
21.5%
28,670.1
17,870.6
60.4%
Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn
10,815.9
7,123.8
51.8%
73,722.3
53,734.0
37.2%
- international
3,241.0
1,001.4
3.2х
17,504.4
18,630.4
(6.0%)
- domestic
7,574.9
6,122.4
23.7%
56,217.9
35,103.5
60.1%
Available Seat Kilometres, mn
13,269.5
8,527.9
55.6%
90,858.2
73,194.5
24.1%
- international
4,255.0
1,232.8
3.5х
23,901.0
26,270.9
(9.0%)
- domestic
9,014.5
7,295.1
23.6%
66,957.3
46,923.6
42.7%
Passenger load factor, %
81.5%
83.5%
(2.0p.p.)
81.1%
73.4%
7.7p.p.
- international
76.2%
81.2%
(5.1 p.p.)
73.2%
70.9%
2.3 p.p.
- domestic
84.0%
83.9%
0.1 p.p.
84.0%
74.8%
9.2 p.p.
Cargo and mail carried, tonnes
27,776.1
21,787.7
27.5%
203,624.3
166,001.1
22.7%
- international
9,724.6
6,038.1
61.1%
68,221.4
63,129.3
8.1%
- domestic
18,051.5
15,749.6
14.6%
135,402.9
102,871.9
31.6%
Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn
120.9
87.7
37.8%
853.4
728.3
17.2%
- international
49.3
31.5
56.7%
366.5
344.6
6.3%
- domestic
71.6
56.2
27.3%
486.9
383.7
26.9%
Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn
1,094.3
728.8
50.1%
7,488.4
5,564.4
34.6%
- international
341.0
121.6
2.8х
1,941.9
2,021.4
(3.9%)
- domestic
753.3
607.3
24.1%
5,546.5
3,543.0
56.5%
Available Tonne Kilometres, mn
1,623.5
1,072.2
51.4%
11,362.5
9,231.6
23.1%
- international
552.0
218.5
2.5х
3,449.8
3,732.4
(7.6%)
- domestic
1,071.5
853.8
25.5%
7,912.7
5,499.2
43.9%
Revenue load factor, %
67.4%
68.0%
(0.6p.p.)
65.9%
60.3%
5.6p.p.
- international
61.8%
55.7%
6.1 p.p.
56.3%
54.2%
2.1 p.p.
- domestic
70.3%
71.1%
(0.8 p.p.)
70.1%
64.4%
5.7 p.p.
Revenue flights
33,096
23,904
38.5%
241,250
191,834
25.8%
- international
6,464
1,858
3.5х
34,425
41,683
(17.4%)
- domestic
26,632
22,046
20.8%
206,825
150,151
37.7%
Flight hours
86,615
56,939.6
52.1%
606,282
493,208.2
22.9%
[1] Management accounts.
[2] Comparison of 2021 Aeroflot Group figures vs. corresponding period of previous year is based on
[3] PJSC "Aeroflot" terminated its participation in the capital of JSC "Aurora Airlines" on December 25, 2020, having sold the shares owned by the Company.
[4] PJSC "Aeroflot" terminated its participation in the capital of JSC "Aurora Airlines" on December 25, 2020, having sold the shares owned by the Company.
