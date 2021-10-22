Public Joint Stock Aeroflot Russian Airlines : Aeroflot Group Announces Operating Results for September 2021

Moscow, 22 October 2021 - Aeroflot PJSC (Moscow Exchange ticker: AFLT) today announces Aeroflot Group operating results for September and 9M 2021 [1].

Aeroflot Group carried 4.8 million passengers, 43.4% up year-on-year and 13.4% down vs. 2019;

3.7 million passengers carried in domestic segment, 24.7% up year-on-year and 24.3% up vs. 2019;

Group's RPK increased by 54.2% year-on-year and decreased by 24.8% vs. 2019, ASK increased by 59.1% year-on-year and decreased by 21.4% vs. 2019;

Aeroflot Group's passenger load factor was 81.5%, a 2.6 percentage point decrease year-on-year;

Aeroflot Group carried 27.8 thousand tonnes of cargo and mail, up 30.3% year-on-year;

Pobeda Airlines carried 1.4 million passengers; passenger load factor was 94.6%.

Aeroflot Pobeda Rossiya Total Passengers carried, thousand PAX 2,334.0 1,351.6 1,102.4 4,788.0 Change vs. 2020, % 77.1% 18.8% 24.9% 43.4% Change vs. 2019, % (28.3%) 40.0%, (15.7%) (13.4%) Available Seat Kilometres, million 7,442.7 2,430.8 3,396.0 13,269.5 Change vs. 2020, % 2.1х 19.9% 24.2% 59.1% Change vs. 2019, % (31.3%) 33.4%, (19.9%) (21.4%) Passenger load factor, % 75.9% 94.6% 84.4% 81.5% Change vs. 2020, % (1.4 p.p.) (0.8 p.p.) (0.2 p.p.) (2.6p.p.) Change vs. 2019, % (5.9 p.p.) (1.4p.p.) (4.6p.p.) (3.7 p.p.) Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 17,239.4 6,146.2 4,390.5 27,776.1 Change vs. 2020, % 41.5% 8.4% 26.3% 30.3% Change vs. 2019, % (9.2%) 6.8% 23.1% (1.9%)

Aeroflot Group airlines: Domestic flights

Aeroflot Pobeda Rossiya Total Passengers carried, thousand PAX 1,657.8 1,241.5 821.6 3,720.9 Change vs. 2020, % 47.8% 14.2% 5.9% 24.7% Change vs. 2019, % 8.1% 61.6% 18.8% 24.3% Available Seat Kilometres, million 4,453.4 2,119.1 2,442.0 9,014.5 Change vs. 2020, % 59.2% 11.9% 0.9% 26.8% Change vs. 2019, % 31.4% 57.8% 6.6% 28.4% Passenger load factor, % 80.4% 95.4% 80.9% 84.0% Change vs. 2020, % 2.2 p.p. (0.1 p.p.) (2.7 p.p.) (0.6 p.p.) Change vs. 2019, % (4.1 p.p.) (0.6 p.p.) (4.8 p.p.) (3.0 p.p.) Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 8,532.0 5,167.7 4,351.7 18,051.5 Change vs. 2020, % 26.5% 0.5% 28.0% 18.1% Change vs. 2019, % 34.7% 36.9% 30.2% 34.2%

In September 2021 Aeroflot Group added two Boeing 777-300ER (Aeroflot Airlines) and three SSJ100

(Rossiya Airlines). Aeroflot Airlines phased out one Airbus А330-200 and one Airbus А320. Besides,

Aeroflot Airlines transferred two Airbus А320 and four SSJ100 to the fleet of Rossiya Airlines as part of intra-group redistribution. As of 30 September 2021, the fleet of Aeroflot Group consisted of 352 aircraft.

Net changes in the fleet Number of aircraft September 2021 9M 2021 as of 30.09.2021 Aeroflot Group +3 +10 352 Aeroflot Airlines -6 -45 196 Pobeda Airlines - +10 44 Rossiya Airlines +9 +45 112

September 2021 September 2020 Change 9M 2021 9M 2020 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 4,788.0 3,338.0 43.4% 34,113.8 22,444.6 52.0% - international 1,067.1 354.0 3.0х 5,443.7 5,113.9 6.4% - domestic 3,720.9 2,983.9 24.7% 28,670.1 17,330.6 65.4% Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 10,815.9 7,016.0 54.2% 73,722.3 52,891.1 39.4% - international 3,241.0 1,001.2 3.2х 17,504.4 18,521.1 (5.5%) - domestic 7,574.9 6,014.8 25.9% 56,217.9 34,369.9 63.6% Available Seat Kilometres, mn 13,269.5 8,342.4 59.1% 90,858.2 71,583.2 26.9% - international 4,255.0 1,231.7 3.5х 23,901.0 26,056.2 (8.3%) - domestic 9,014.5 7,110.7 26.8% 66,957.3 45,526.9 47.1% Passenger load factor, % 81.5% 84.1% (2.6 p.p.) 81.1% 73.9% 7.3 p.p. - international 76.2% 81.3% (5.1 p.p.) 73.2% 71.1% 2.2 p.p. - domestic 84.0% 84.6% (0.6 p.p.) 84.0% 75.5% 8.5 p.p. Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 27,776.1 21,323.2 30.3% 203,624.3 162,041.2 25.7% - international 9,724.6 6,038.1 61.1% 68,221.4 63,007.5 8.3% - domestic 18,051.5 15,285.1 18.1% 135,402.9 99,033.7 36.7% Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn 120.9 86.9 39.1% 853.4 721.6 18.3% - international 49.3 31.5 56.7% 366.5 344.4 6.4% - domestic 71.6 55.4 29.2% 486.9 377.2 29.1% Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn 1,094.3 718.3 52.3% 7,488.4 5,481.8 36.6% - international 341.0 121.6 2.8х 1,941.9 2,011.3 (3.5%) - domestic 753.3 596.7 26.2% 5,546.5 3,470.4 59.8% Available Tonne Kilometres, mn 1,623.5 1,052.7 54.2% 11,362.5 9,064.3 25.4% - international 552.0 218.3 2.5х 3,449.8 3,709.0 (7.0%) - domestic 1,071.5 834.4 28.4% 7,912.7 5,355.3 47.8% Revenue load factor, % 67.4% 68.2% (0.8 p.p.) 65.9% 60.5% 5.4 p.p. - international 61.8% 55.7% 6.1 p.p. 56.3% 54.2% 2.1 p.p. - domestic 70.3% 71.5% (1.2 p.p.) 70.1% 64.8% 5.3 p.p. Revenue flights 33,096 22,459 47.4% 241,250 179,194 34.6% - international 6,464 1,850 3.5х 34,425 40,501 (15.0%) - domestic 26,632 20,609 29.2% 206,825 138,693 49.1% Flight hours 86,615 54,369 59.3% 606,282 470,601 28.8%

September 2021 September 2020 Change 9M 2021 9M 2020 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 2,334.0 1,318.1 77.1% 15,901.2 11,620.7 36.8% - international 676.2 196.3 3.4х 3,907.2 3,827.3 2.1% - domestic 1,657.8 1,121.8 47.8% 11,994.1 7,793.4 53.9% Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 5,648.8 2,769.4 2.0х 37,887.4 28,961.7 30.8% - international 2,070.1 583.9 3.5х 12,999.2 13,921.8 (6.6%) - domestic 3,578.7 2,185.5 63.7% 24,888.2 15,039.9 65.5% Available Seat Kilometres, mn 7,442.7 3,580.7 2.1х 50,307.1 43,307.9 16.2% - international 2,989.2 783.4 3.8х 18,781.0 20,751.7 (9.5%) - domestic 4,453.4 2,797.3 59.2% 31,526.1 22,556.2 39.8% Passenger load factor, % 75.9% 77.3% (1.4 p.p.) 75.3% 66.9% 8.4 p.p. - international 69.3% 74.5% (5.3 p.p.) 69.2% 67.1% 2.1 p.p. - domestic 80.4% 78.1% 2.2 p.p. 78.9% 66.7% 12.3 p.p. Revenue flights 16,989 11,181 51.9% 119,788 112,690 6.3% - international 4,593 1,278 3.6х 25,977 33,381 (22.2%) - domestic 12,396 9,903 25.2% 93,811 79,309 18.3% Flight hours 47,815 26,352 81.4% 323,859 299,202 8.2%

September 2021 September 2020 Change 9M 2021 9M 2020 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 1,351.6 1,137.4 18.8% 10,757.3 6,312.2 70.4% - international 110.1 50.8 2.2х 453.6 525.9 (13.8%) - domestic 1,241.5 1,086.7 14.2% 10,303.7 5,786.3 78.1% Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 2,299.4 1,933.5 18.9% 17,837.2 10,924.5 63.3% - international 278.3 125.2 2.2х 1,138.5 1,190.6 (4.4%) - domestic 2,021.1 1,808.3 11.8% 16,698.8 9,733.9 71.6% Available Seat Kilometres, mn 2,430.8 2,027.5 19.9% 18,983.7 11,779.9 61.2% - international 311.8 133.3 2.3х 1,337.0 1,348.6 (0.9%) - domestic 2,119.1 1,894.2 11.9% 17,646.7 10,431.4 69.2% Passenger load factor, % 94.6% 95.4% (0.8p.p.) 94.0% 92.7% 1.2p.p. - international 89.3% 93.9% (4.6 p.p.) 85.2% 88.3% (3.1 p.p.) - domestic 95.4% 95.5% (0.1 p.p.) 94.6% 93.3% 1.3 p.p. Revenue flights 7,558 6,315 19.7% 60,630 35,992 68.5% - international 652 286 2.3х 2,820 3,168 (11.0%) - domestic 6,906 6,029 1.1х 57,810 32,824 76.1% Flight hours 17,266 14,141 22.1% 134,814 82,703 63.0%

September 2021 September 2020 Change 9M 2021 9M 2020 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 1,102.4 882.4 24.9% 7,455.3 4,511.7 65.2% - international 280.7 106.9 2.6х 1,083.0 760.7 42.4% - domestic 821.6 775.5 5.9% 6,372.3 3,751.0 69.9% Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 2,867.7 2,313.1 24.0% 17,997.7 13,004.8 38.4% - international 892.6 292.1 3.1х 3,366.7 3,408.8 (1.2%) - domestic 1,975.0 2,021.0 (2.3%) 14,631.0 9,596.1 52.5% Available Seat Kilometres, mn 3,396.0 2,734.2 24.2% 21,567.4 16,495.3 30.7% - international 954.1 314.9 3.0х 3,783.0 3,956.0 (4.4%) - domestic 2,442.0 2,419.3 0.9% 17,784.4 12,539.3 41.8% Passenger load factor, % 84.4% 84.6% (0.2 p.p.) 83.4% 78.8% 4.6 p.p. - international 93.6% 92.8% 0.8 p.p. 89.0% 86.2% 2.8 p.p. - domestic 80.9% 83.5% (2.7 p.p.) 82.3% 76.5% 5.7 p.p. Revenue flights 8,549 4,963 72.3% 60,832 30,512 99.4% - international 1,219 286 4.3х 5,628 3,952 42.4% - domestic 7,330 4,677 56.7% 55,204 26,560 2.1х Flight hours 21,534 13,876 55.2% 147,609 88,696 66.4%

September 2021 September 2020 Change 9M 2021 9M 2020 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 4,788.0 3,417.8 40.1% 34,113.8 23,056.1 48.0% - international 1,067.1 354.2 3.0х 5,443.7 5,185.5 5.0% - domestic 3,720.9 3,063.6 21.5% 28,670.1 17,870.6 60.4% Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 10,815.9 7,123.8 51.8% 73,722.3 53,734.0 37.2% - international 3,241.0 1,001.4 3.2х 17,504.4 18,630.4 (6.0%) - domestic 7,574.9 6,122.4 23.7% 56,217.9 35,103.5 60.1% Available Seat Kilometres, mn 13,269.5 8,527.9 55.6% 90,858.2 73,194.5 24.1% - international 4,255.0 1,232.8 3.5х 23,901.0 26,270.9 (9.0%) - domestic 9,014.5 7,295.1 23.6% 66,957.3 46,923.6 42.7% Passenger load factor, % 81.5% 83.5% (2.0 p.p.) 81.1% 73.4% 7.7 p.p. - international 76.2% 81.2% (5.1 p.p.) 73.2% 70.9% 2.3 p.p. - domestic 84.0% 83.9% 0.1 p.p. 84.0% 74.8% 9.2 p.p. Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 27,776.1 21,787.7 27.5% 203,624.3 166,001.1 22.7% - international 9,724.6 6,038.1 61.1% 68,221.4 63,129.3 8.1% - domestic 18,051.5 15,749.6 14.6% 135,402.9 102,871.9 31.6% Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn 120.9 87.7 37.8% 853.4 728.3 17.2% - international 49.3 31.5 56.7% 366.5 344.6 6.3% - domestic 71.6 56.2 27.3% 486.9 383.7 26.9% Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn 1,094.3 728.8 50.1% 7,488.4 5,564.4 34.6% - international 341.0 121.6 2.8х 1,941.9 2,021.4 (3.9%) - domestic 753.3 607.3 24.1% 5,546.5 3,543.0 56.5% Available Tonne Kilometres, mn 1,623.5 1,072.2 51.4% 11,362.5 9,231.6 23.1% - international 552.0 218.5 2.5х 3,449.8 3,732.4 (7.6%) - domestic 1,071.5 853.8 25.5% 7,912.7 5,499.2 43.9% Revenue load factor, % 67.4% 68.0% (0.6 p.p.) 65.9% 60.3% 5.6 p.p. - international 61.8% 55.7% 6.1 p.p. 56.3% 54.2% 2.1 p.p. - domestic 70.3% 71.1% (0.8 p.p.) 70.1% 64.4% 5.7 p.p. Revenue flights 33,096 23,904 38.5% 241,250 191,834 25.8% - international 6,464 1,858 3.5х 34,425 41,683 (17.4%) - domestic 26,632 22,046 20.8% 206,825 150,151 37.7% Flight hours 86,615 56,939.6 52.1% 606,282 493,208.2 22.9%

[1] Management accounts.

[2] Comparison of 2021 Aeroflot Group figures vs. corresponding period of previous year is based on

[3] PJSC "Aeroflot" terminated its participation in the capital of JSC "Aurora Airlines" on December 25, 2020, having sold the shares owned by the Company.

