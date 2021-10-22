Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Public Joint Stock Company Aeroflot - Russian Airlines
  News
  Summary
    AFLT   RU0009062285

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY AEROFLOT - RUSSIAN AIRLINES

(AFLT)
  Report
Public Joint Stock Aeroflot Russian Airlines : Aeroflot Group Announces Operating Results for September 2021

10/22/2021 | 11:34am EDT
Aeroflot Group Announces Operating Results for September 2021 22 October 2021

Moscow, 22 October 2021 - Aeroflot PJSC (Moscow Exchange ticker: AFLT) today announces Aeroflot Group operating results for September and 9M 2021 [1].

Key highlightsofSeptember 2021 [2]:
  • Aeroflot Group carried 4.8 million passengers, 43.4% up year-on-year and 13.4% down vs. 2019;
  • 3.7 million passengers carried in domestic segment, 24.7% up year-on-year and 24.3% up vs. 2019;
  • Group's RPK increased by 54.2% year-on-year and decreased by 24.8% vs. 2019, ASK increased by 59.1% year-on-year and decreased by 21.4% vs. 2019;
  • Aeroflot Group's passenger load factor was 81.5%, a 2.6 percentage point decrease year-on-year;
  • Aeroflot Group carried 27.8 thousand tonnes of cargo and mail, up 30.3% year-on-year;
  • Pobeda Airlines carried 1.4 million passengers; passenger load factor was 94.6%.
September 2021 Operating Highlightscompared to September 2020 and 2019 Aeroflot Group airlines: All flights

Aeroflot

Pobeda

Rossiya

Total

Passengers carried, thousand PAX

2,334.0

1,351.6

1,102.4

4,788.0

Change vs. 2020, %

77.1%

18.8%

24.9%

43.4%

Change vs. 2019, %

(28.3%)

40.0%,

(15.7%)

(13.4%)

Available Seat Kilometres, million

7,442.7

2,430.8

3,396.0

13,269.5

Change vs. 2020, %

2.1х

19.9%

24.2%

59.1%

Change vs. 2019, %

(31.3%)

33.4%,

(19.9%)

(21.4%)

Passenger load factor, %

75.9%

94.6%

84.4%

81.5%

Change vs. 2020, %

(1.4 p.p.)

(0.8 p.p.)

(0.2 p.p.)

(2.6p.p.)

Change vs. 2019, %

(5.9 p.p.)

(1.4p.p.)

(4.6p.p.)

(3.7 p.p.)

Cargo and mail carried, tonnes

17,239.4

6,146.2

4,390.5

27,776.1

Change vs. 2020, %

41.5%

8.4%

26.3%

30.3%

Change vs. 2019, %

(9.2%)

6.8%

23.1%

(1.9%)

Aeroflot Group airlines: Domestic flights

Aeroflot

Pobeda

Rossiya

Total

Passengers carried, thousand PAX

1,657.8

1,241.5

821.6

3,720.9

Change vs. 2020, %

47.8%

14.2%

5.9%

24.7%

Change vs. 2019, %

8.1%

61.6%

18.8%

24.3%

Available Seat Kilometres, million

4,453.4

2,119.1

2,442.0

9,014.5

Change vs. 2020, %

59.2%

11.9%

0.9%

26.8%

Change vs. 2019, %

31.4%

57.8%

6.6%

28.4%

Passenger load factor, %

80.4%

95.4%

80.9%

84.0%

Change vs. 2020, %

2.2 p.p.

(0.1 p.p.)

(2.7 p.p.)

(0.6 p.p.)

Change vs. 2019, %

(4.1 p.p.)

(0.6 p.p.)

(4.8 p.p.)

(3.0 p.p.)

Cargo and mail carried, tonnes

8,532.0

5,167.7

4,351.7

18,051.5

Change vs. 2020, %

26.5%

0.5%

28.0%

18.1%

Change vs. 2019, %

34.7%

36.9%

30.2%

34.2%

Fleetupdate

In September 2021 Aeroflot Group added two Boeing 777-300ER (Aeroflot Airlines) and three SSJ100
(Rossiya Airlines). Aeroflot Airlines phased out one Airbus А330-200 and one Airbus А320. Besides,
Aeroflot Airlines transferred two Airbus А320 and four SSJ100 to the fleet of Rossiya Airlines as part of intra-group redistribution. As of 30 September 2021, the fleet of Aeroflot Group consisted of 352 aircraft.

Net changes in the fleet

Number of aircraft

September 2021

9M 2021

as of 30.09.2021

Aeroflot Group

+3

+10

352

Aeroflot Airlines

-6

-45

196

Pobeda Airlines

-

+10

44

Rossiya Airlines

+9

+45

112

AeroflotGroupOperatingResults (pro forma, excluding the results of Aurora Airlines in 2020) [3]

September 2021

September 2020

Change

9M 2021

9M 2020

Change

Passengers carried, thousand PAX

4,788.0

3,338.0

43.4%

34,113.8

22,444.6

52.0%

- international

1,067.1

354.0

3.0х

5,443.7

5,113.9

6.4%

- domestic

3,720.9

2,983.9

24.7%

28,670.1

17,330.6

65.4%

Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn

10,815.9

7,016.0

54.2%

73,722.3

52,891.1

39.4%

- international

3,241.0

1,001.2

3.2х

17,504.4

18,521.1

(5.5%)

- domestic

7,574.9

6,014.8

25.9%

56,217.9

34,369.9

63.6%

Available Seat Kilometres, mn

13,269.5

8,342.4

59.1%

90,858.2

71,583.2

26.9%

- international

4,255.0

1,231.7

3.5х

23,901.0

26,056.2

(8.3%)

- domestic

9,014.5

7,110.7

26.8%

66,957.3

45,526.9

47.1%

Passenger load factor, %

81.5%

84.1%

(2.6 p.p.)

81.1%

73.9%

7.3 p.p.

- international

76.2%

81.3%

(5.1 p.p.)

73.2%

71.1%

2.2 p.p.

- domestic

84.0%

84.6%

(0.6 p.p.)

84.0%

75.5%

8.5 p.p.

Cargo and mail carried, tonnes

27,776.1

21,323.2

30.3%

203,624.3

162,041.2

25.7%

- international

9,724.6

6,038.1

61.1%

68,221.4

63,007.5

8.3%

- domestic

18,051.5

15,285.1

18.1%

135,402.9

99,033.7

36.7%

Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn

120.9

86.9

39.1%

853.4

721.6

18.3%

- international

49.3

31.5

56.7%

366.5

344.4

6.4%

- domestic

71.6

55.4

29.2%

486.9

377.2

29.1%

Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn

1,094.3

718.3

52.3%

7,488.4

5,481.8

36.6%

- international

341.0

121.6

2.8х

1,941.9

2,011.3

(3.5%)

- domestic

753.3

596.7

26.2%

5,546.5

3,470.4

59.8%

Available Tonne Kilometres, mn

1,623.5

1,052.7

54.2%

11,362.5

9,064.3

25.4%

- international

552.0

218.3

2.5х

3,449.8

3,709.0

(7.0%)

- domestic

1,071.5

834.4

28.4%

7,912.7

5,355.3

47.8%

Revenue load factor, %

67.4%

68.2%

(0.8 p.p.)

65.9%

60.5%

5.4 p.p.

- international

61.8%

55.7%

6.1 p.p.

56.3%

54.2%

2.1 p.p.

- domestic

70.3%

71.5%

(1.2 p.p.)

70.1%

64.8%

5.3 p.p.

Revenue flights

33,096

22,459

47.4%

241,250

179,194

34.6%

- international

6,464

1,850

3.5х

34,425

40,501

(15.0%)

- domestic

26,632

20,609

29.2%

206,825

138,693

49.1%

Flight hours

86,615

54,369

59.3%

606,282

470,601

28.8%

Aeroflot Group Operating Results Aeroflot Airlines

September 2021

September 2020

Change

9M 2021

9M 2020

Change

Passengers carried, thousand PAX

2,334.0

1,318.1

77.1%

15,901.2

11,620.7

36.8%

- international

676.2

196.3

3.4х

3,907.2

3,827.3

2.1%

- domestic

1,657.8

1,121.8

47.8%

11,994.1

7,793.4

53.9%

Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn

5,648.8

2,769.4

2.0х

37,887.4

28,961.7

30.8%

- international

2,070.1

583.9

3.5х

12,999.2

13,921.8

(6.6%)

- domestic

3,578.7

2,185.5

63.7%

24,888.2

15,039.9

65.5%

Available Seat Kilometres, mn

7,442.7

3,580.7

2.1х

50,307.1

43,307.9

16.2%

- international

2,989.2

783.4

3.8х

18,781.0

20,751.7

(9.5%)

- domestic

4,453.4

2,797.3

59.2%

31,526.1

22,556.2

39.8%

Passenger load factor, %

75.9%

77.3%

(1.4 p.p.)

75.3%

66.9%

8.4 p.p.

- international

69.3%

74.5%

(5.3 p.p.)

69.2%

67.1%

2.1 p.p.

- domestic

80.4%

78.1%

2.2 p.p.

78.9%

66.7%

12.3 p.p.

Revenue flights

16,989

11,181

51.9%

119,788

112,690

6.3%

- international

4,593

1,278

3.6х

25,977

33,381

(22.2%)

- domestic

12,396

9,903

25.2%

93,811

79,309

18.3%

Flight hours

47,815

26,352

81.4%

323,859

299,202

8.2%

Pobeda Airlines

September 2021

September 2020

Change

9M 2021

9M 2020

Change

Passengers carried, thousand PAX

1,351.6

1,137.4

18.8%

10,757.3

6,312.2

70.4%

- international

110.1

50.8

2.2х

453.6

525.9

(13.8%)

- domestic

1,241.5

1,086.7

14.2%

10,303.7

5,786.3

78.1%

Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn

2,299.4

1,933.5

18.9%

17,837.2

10,924.5

63.3%

- international

278.3

125.2

2.2х

1,138.5

1,190.6

(4.4%)

- domestic

2,021.1

1,808.3

11.8%

16,698.8

9,733.9

71.6%

Available Seat Kilometres, mn

2,430.8

2,027.5

19.9%

18,983.7

11,779.9

61.2%

- international

311.8

133.3

2.3х

1,337.0

1,348.6

(0.9%)

- domestic

2,119.1

1,894.2

11.9%

17,646.7

10,431.4

69.2%

Passenger load factor, %

94.6%

95.4%

(0.8p.p.)

94.0%

92.7%

1.2p.p.

- international

89.3%

93.9%

(4.6 p.p.)

85.2%

88.3%

(3.1 p.p.)

- domestic

95.4%

95.5%

(0.1 p.p.)

94.6%

93.3%

1.3 p.p.

Revenue flights

7,558

6,315

19.7%

60,630

35,992

68.5%

- international

652

286

2.3х

2,820

3,168

(11.0%)

- domestic

6,906

6,029

1.1х

57,810

32,824

76.1%

Flight hours

17,266

14,141

22.1%

134,814

82,703

63.0%

Rossiya Airlines

September 2021

September 2020

Change

9M 2021

9M 2020

Change

Passengers carried, thousand PAX

1,102.4

882.4

24.9%

7,455.3

4,511.7

65.2%

- international

280.7

106.9

2.6х

1,083.0

760.7

42.4%

- domestic

821.6

775.5

5.9%

6,372.3

3,751.0

69.9%

Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn

2,867.7

2,313.1

24.0%

17,997.7

13,004.8

38.4%

- international

892.6

292.1

3.1х

3,366.7

3,408.8

(1.2%)

- domestic

1,975.0

2,021.0

(2.3%)

14,631.0

9,596.1

52.5%

Available Seat Kilometres, mn

3,396.0

2,734.2

24.2%

21,567.4

16,495.3

30.7%

- international

954.1

314.9

3.0х

3,783.0

3,956.0

(4.4%)

- domestic

2,442.0

2,419.3

0.9%

17,784.4

12,539.3

41.8%

Passenger load factor, %

84.4%

84.6%

(0.2 p.p.)

83.4%

78.8%

4.6 p.p.

- international

93.6%

92.8%

0.8 p.p.

89.0%

86.2%

2.8 p.p.

- domestic

80.9%

83.5%

(2.7 p.p.)

82.3%

76.5%

5.7 p.p.

Revenue flights

8,549

4,963

72.3%

60,832

30,512

99.4%

- international

1,219

286

4.3х

5,628

3,952

42.4%

- domestic

7,330

4,677

56.7%

55,204

26,560

2.1х

Flight hours

21,534

13,876

55.2%

147,609

88,696

66.4%

Appendix 1. AeroflotGroupOperatingResults(including the results of Aurora Airlines in 2020) [4]

September 2021

September 2020

Change

9M 2021

9M 2020

Change

Passengers carried, thousand PAX

4,788.0

3,417.8

40.1%

34,113.8

23,056.1

48.0%

- international

1,067.1

354.2

3.0х

5,443.7

5,185.5

5.0%

- domestic

3,720.9

3,063.6

21.5%

28,670.1

17,870.6

60.4%

Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn

10,815.9

7,123.8

51.8%

73,722.3

53,734.0

37.2%

- international

3,241.0

1,001.4

3.2х

17,504.4

18,630.4

(6.0%)

- domestic

7,574.9

6,122.4

23.7%

56,217.9

35,103.5

60.1%

Available Seat Kilometres, mn

13,269.5

8,527.9

55.6%

90,858.2

73,194.5

24.1%

- international

4,255.0

1,232.8

3.5х

23,901.0

26,270.9

(9.0%)

- domestic

9,014.5

7,295.1

23.6%

66,957.3

46,923.6

42.7%

Passenger load factor, %

81.5%

83.5%

(2.0 p.p.)

81.1%

73.4%

7.7 p.p.

- international

76.2%

81.2%

(5.1 p.p.)

73.2%

70.9%

2.3 p.p.

- domestic

84.0%

83.9%

0.1 p.p.

84.0%

74.8%

9.2 p.p.

Cargo and mail carried, tonnes

27,776.1

21,787.7

27.5%

203,624.3

166,001.1

22.7%

- international

9,724.6

6,038.1

61.1%

68,221.4

63,129.3

8.1%

- domestic

18,051.5

15,749.6

14.6%

135,402.9

102,871.9

31.6%

Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn

120.9

87.7

37.8%

853.4

728.3

17.2%

- international

49.3

31.5

56.7%

366.5

344.6

6.3%

- domestic

71.6

56.2

27.3%

486.9

383.7

26.9%

Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn

1,094.3

728.8

50.1%

7,488.4

5,564.4

34.6%

- international

341.0

121.6

2.8х

1,941.9

2,021.4

(3.9%)

- domestic

753.3

607.3

24.1%

5,546.5

3,543.0

56.5%

Available Tonne Kilometres, mn

1,623.5

1,072.2

51.4%

11,362.5

9,231.6

23.1%

- international

552.0

218.5

2.5х

3,449.8

3,732.4

(7.6%)

- domestic

1,071.5

853.8

25.5%

7,912.7

5,499.2

43.9%

Revenue load factor, %

67.4%

68.0%

(0.6 p.p.)

65.9%

60.3%

5.6 p.p.

- international

61.8%

55.7%

6.1 p.p.

56.3%

54.2%

2.1 p.p.

- domestic

70.3%

71.1%

(0.8 p.p.)

70.1%

64.4%

5.7 p.p.

Revenue flights

33,096

23,904

38.5%

241,250

191,834

25.8%

- international

6,464

1,858

3.5х

34,425

41,683

(17.4%)

- domestic

26,632

22,046

20.8%

206,825

150,151

37.7%

Flight hours

86,615

56,939.6

52.1%

606,282

493,208.2

22.9%

[1] Management accounts.

[2] Comparison of 2021 Aeroflot Group figures vs. corresponding period of previous year is based on

[3] PJSC "Aeroflot" terminated its participation in the capital of JSC "Aurora Airlines" on December 25, 2020, having sold the shares owned by the Company.

[4] PJSC "Aeroflot" terminated its participation in the capital of JSC "Aurora Airlines" on December 25, 2020, having sold the shares owned by the Company.

Disclaimer

Aeroflot Russian Airlines PJSC published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 15:33:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
