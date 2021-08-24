Log in
Public Joint Stock Aeroflot Russian Airlines : Aeroflot's Q2 and 6M 2021 IFRS Results and Conference Call Dates

08/24/2021 | 08:14am EDT
24 August 2021

Moscow, August 24, 2021 - PJSC Aeroflot (the 'Company') will publish its consolidated IFRS financial results for second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021 on Monday, August 30, 2021.

We are pleased to invite investors and analysts to join a conference call and webcast hosted by Aeroflot management on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 4:00 pm Moscow time (2:00 pm London time, 9:00 am New York time).

The conference call and webcast details are provided below. A transcript of the conference call will be posted on the Company's website. Replay of the conference call will be available on the same day using the link provided below.

Conference call dial-in details:

Conference ID: 9502880

Russia (local access): +7 495 213 1767
Russia (toll free): 8 800 500 9283
UK (local access): +44 330 336 9125
UK (toll free): 0800 358 6377
USA (local access): +1 323 794 2094
USA (toll free): 800 263 0877

Webcast and replay link:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/aeroflot20210831

Disclaimer

Aeroflot Rossiyskiye Avialinii OAO published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 12:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
