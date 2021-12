MOSCOW, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom has not booked gas transit capacity for exports via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for Dec. 25, auction results on Friday showed.

The Yamal-Europe pipeline that usually sends Russian gas to Western Europe was operating in a reverse mode for a fourth day on Friday, data from German network operator Gascade showed, shipping fuel from Germany to Poland. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)