Public Joint Stock Gazprom Neft : Digital twins are improving Gazprom Neft's production efficiency in the Orenburg Oblast

Gazpromneft-Orenburg has launched a "digital twin" of the Orenburg field's Eastern (Vostochny) block, combining strata simulations with field-infrastructure model. The economic benefit of this project is expected to reach ₽3.3 billion by 2030.

This integrated digital twin includes strata simulations, well-stock data and field surface facilities - its innovative system improving production efficiency and safety, giving timely predictions of equipment's operational parameters, predicting potential malfunctions, and putting forward optimum operational loads.

The digital twin is the key element in Gazpromneft-Orenburg's Production Control Centre (PCC) which now supports the operation of more than 600 wells throughout the Orenburg field's Eastern block, round the clock. The PCC is expected to control oil gathering and treatment processes alongside production, in future, making it possible to optimise efficiency in developing the Eastern block (the largest oil production asset in the region) throughout the entire production chain. Total additional production at this facility is expected to exceed 800,000 tonnes of oil and 1.3 billion cubic metres of gas. Digital twins are to be developed for all of Gazprom Neft's fields in the Orenburg Oblast, going forward.

"We are continuing to develop digital twins of Gazprom Neft's largest fields in Western Siberia and the Volga-Urals region. Integrated reservoir simulations and infrastructure models mean we can control oil production and treatment processes promptly, and at considerable accuracy, avoiding any non-productive costs and equipment malfunctions - all of which not only ensures maximum efficiency in field development, with additional financial and production impacts, but also increases safety and environmental friendliness in the work we do."

Sergey Doktor Head of the Oil and Gas Production Directorate, Gazprom Neft

"The digital twin of the Orenburg field's Eastern block integrates data on reservoir structure, as well as the operation of hundreds of wells and surface infrastructure facilities. Commissioning this innovative model is helping us unlock the field's potential to the fullest extent, while ensuring high levels of industrial and environmental safety in developing one of the largest and most complex oil and gas assets in the Orenburg Region."

Evgeny Zagrebelny Director General, Gazpromneft-Orenburg