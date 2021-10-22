Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIBN   RU0009062467

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT

(SIBN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Public Joint Stock Gazprom Neft : Gazprom Neft registers a new business – producing electrodes for Russia's metallurgy industry – in Omsk

10/22/2021 | 12:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gazprom Neft registers a new business - producing electrodes for Russia's metallurgy industry - in Omsk
21 October 2021

Gazprom Neft has registered a business in the Omsk Oblast - Gazpromneft-Graphitek - which will be responsible for managing the company's new project to develop a modern graphite-electrode production facility. The future plant - which will be located in the "Avangard" special economic zone (SEZ) - will be able to produce more than 45,000 tonnes of high-tech products (heavy-duty electrodes) for Russia's metallurgy industry, every year.

[Link]

Graphite electrodes are a key element in producing high-grade electrical steel. Building this cutting-edge facility is strategically important in ensuring the Russian metallurgy industry's independence from foreign supplies - most of these products being currently imported into Russia from abroad.

The new Gazpromneft-Graphitek plant will form part of the company's integrated production cluster in the region, bringing together a number of high-tech facilities - the Gazprom Neft Omsk Refinery, the Omsk Lubricants Plant, and a future project to develop Russia's first oil-refining catalyst production plant.

"Gazprom Neft's high-tech graphite-electrode plant will ensure domestic industry has access to strategically important products for the metallurgy industry. The company's new plant represents our contribution to decarbonising Russia's metallurgy industry - using modern electrodes will halve steel production's carbon footprint."
Anatoly ChernerDeputy Chairman of the Management Board, Gazprom Neft

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom Neft published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 16:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT
12:44pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM NEFT : Gazprom Neft registers a new business – producing ..
PU
12:35pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Soaring energy prices weaken European industry's position, Po..
RE
05:50aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Moldovan govt to ask parliament to back emergency energy move..
RE
03:54aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM NEFT : Digital twins are improving Gazprom Neft's production ef..
PU
01:08aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Russia Offers 10% More Gas To Europe Once Germany OKs Nord St..
MT
10/21EU leaders lock horns over response to energy price spike
RE
10/21PUTIN : Nord Stream 2 to start gas sales to Europe right after its approval
RE
10/21PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Putin says Russia can boost gas supplies to Europe when Nord ..
RE
10/21EU leaders lock horns over response to energy price spike
RE
10/21PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : From abandoned fields to salt caves, Gazprom's gas storage is..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 38 275 M - -
Net income 2021 5 918 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 576 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,82x
Yield 2021 7,85%
Capitalization 34 406 M 34 807 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 6,84%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 7,29 $
Average target price 6,60 $
Spread / Average Target -9,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Valerevich Dyukov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexey Viktorovich Yankevich Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Economics & Finance
Alexei Borisovich Miller Chairman
Kirill Albertovich Kravchenko Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Administration
Valery Pavlovich Serdyukov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT63.67%34 407
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY7.00%1 995 737
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC43.29%188 233
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED68.75%159 915
TOTALENERGIES SE25.27%135 948
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM70.20%120 329