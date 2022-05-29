Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIBN   RU0009062467

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT

(SIBN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  05-26
414.55 RUB   +3.21%
07:19aSerbia's Vucic says agreed 3-year gas supply contract with Putin
RE
02:52aRussia's Gazprom continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine
RE
05/27India's GAIL open to buying Russian oil and gas assets, chair says
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Serbia's Vucic says agreed 3-year gas supply contract with Putin

05/29/2022 | 07:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
General election in Belgrade

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday he had agreed a new three-year gas supply contract in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I can not speak about the price now, all details will be agreed with Gazprom," Vucic told reporters. Vucic said that Serbia he had agreed with Putin that the price of gas would be linked to the oil price, but did not elaborate.

Serbia's 10-year gas supply contract with Gazprom expires on May 31.

Vucic also said that he had discussed with Putin expansion of gas storage space in the Balkan country.

"Putin said to call him if I feel there is anything more to be discussed," said Vucic, Putin's closest ally in Europe.

Serbia, which aims to join the European Union, has come under pressure recently from Western countries to align its foreign policy with the bloc and impose sanctions on Russia.

In 2008 the Balkan country put its gas and oil sectors in the hands of Russian companies. Gazprom Neft and Gazprom together hold a majority stake in the country's sole oil company while Gazprom is majority shareholder in the country's sole gas storage facility.

(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.52% 119.2 Delayed Quote.50.58%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT 3.21% 414.55 End-of-day quote.-23.91%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.76% 66.25 Delayed Quote.-14.60%
WTI 0.94% 115.083 Delayed Quote.51.34%
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT
07:19aSerbia's Vucic says agreed 3-year gas supply contract with Putin
RE
02:52aRussia's Gazprom continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine
RE
05/27India's GAIL open to buying Russian oil and gas assets, chair says
RE
05/27Gazprom Accused by Ukraine's State-run Naftogaz of Underpaying Gas Transit Fees
MT
05/27Ukraine's Naftogaz starts pre-arbitration procedure against Russia's Gazprom
RE
05/27Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia through Ukraine edge lower
RE
05/27Gazprom says it continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine, Friday flows edge down
RE
05/26Shell in talks with Indian consortium to sell Russian LNG plant stake -sources
RE
05/25Gazprom Cuts Payment to Ukraine for Gas Transit
MT
05/25Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia through Ukraine ease
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44 688 M - -
Net income 2022 7 536 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 971 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,68x
Yield 2022 9,72%
Capitalization 28 954 M 28 954 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 6,84%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 6,14 $
Average target price 7,77 $
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Valerevich Dyukov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexey Viktorovich Yankevich Head-Planning & Budgeting Department
Alexei Borisovich Miller Chairman
Kirill Albertovich Kravchenko Vice President
Valery Pavlovich Serdyukov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT-23.91%28 954
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY25.06%2 385 916
SHELL PLC46.75%223 686
TOTALENERGIES SE22.97%151 494
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED19.02%145 245
EQUINOR ASA49.53%119 426