    AKRN   RU0009028674

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ACRON

(AKRN)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Public Joint Stock Acron : Acron Group Applies Oracle Best Practices for Process Automation

09/09/2021 | 05:12am EDT
Acron Group, a leading mineral fertiliser producer in Russia and globally, continues to apply Oracle solutions for automation of corporate business processes.

As part of its digital business transformation programme, the Group is performing digital core scalability of its Acron Information System (AIS), an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, designed in-house based on Oracle solutions, the industry standard for data management and processes automation.

Providing the Group's companies with a uniform and secure approach to data storage and processing is a key priority for Acron's IT Department. Implementation of the AIS ERP based on Oracle's database management system and other solutions helps the Group's management make decisions based on reliable and consistent information. According to Denis Guzanov, head of Acron's IT Department, Oracle technology helps the Group meet auditors' strict requirements for transparency and accuracy while making changes to the corporate system.

Oracle is a pioneer in the segment of relational database management systems. For over 40 years, the company has served as the main high-capacity platform for critical corporate systems. Oracle technology helps introduce global best practices for building data processing architecture and development processes and managing data access rights. Acron Group's AIS ERP is already authorised to use the Oracle shield.

Disclaimer

Acron OAO published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 09:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
