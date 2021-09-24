Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Public Joint Stock Company Acron
  News
  Summary
    AKRN   RU0009028674

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ACRON

(AKRN)
Public Joint Stock Acron : Acron Recognised for Its Investments in Sports

09/24/2021 | 05:12am EDT
Acron (a member of Acron Group) won the award for best support of sports in a nationwide competition called Investing in a Healthy Country.

The competition, sponsored by the Medical Tourism and Corporate Health Association, recognises companies that provide significant support for sports and recreation programmes, create a positive and safe working environment, and promote healthy lifestyles among for employees and their families. Over 50 companies took part in the competition.

Larisa Koroleva, the director of Acron's Sports Centre, attended the awards ceremony in Moscow. 'The competition allowed us to present Acron's corporate policy at the national level. The Company is committed to helping its employees stay healthy by creating a positive working environment, implementing sports and recreation programmes, and promoting healthy lifestyles. We are glad that our policy was recognised and that Acron was ranked among Russia's top companies', Koroleva said.

Employee health is Acron Group's top priority. As part of the Group's social support programme, employees and their family members have access to athletic fields, swimming pools, sports centres, children's sports clubs, and annual sporting and cultural events, as well as amateur talent groups, hobby groups, and sports classes.

Acron OAO published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 09:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
