Public Joint Stock Company Acron

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ACRON

(AKRN)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Public Joint Stock Acron : Dorogobuzh Celebrates its 55th Anniversary

12/30/2020 | 03:11am EST
Dorogobuzh (a member of Acron Group) celebrated its 55th anniversary on 28 December 2020.

The nitrogen fertiliser plant was commissioned in Smolensk region in 1965. Over its long history, Dorogobuzh has become a major manufacturer in the region. Today, it accounts for 4.2% of Russia's mineral fertilizer output, including 10% of NPK and 11% of ammonium nitrate. Over the past five years, the Company has invested RUB 8.5 billion in upgrades to its units.

Each year, Dorogobuzh allocates over RUB 150 million to implement social initiatives aimed at improving its employees' wellbeing and over RUB 100 million on environmental measures.

The Company's success can be attributed to the coordinated efforts of every employee at each of its units. Today, Dorogobuzh employs over 2,500 highly qualified specialists.

We are happy to be part of a large, close-knit team capable of great achievements!

Click here to watch the Company's anniversary video.

Disclaimer

Acron OAO published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 08:10:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
