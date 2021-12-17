Public Joint Stock Acron : Dorogobuzh Establishes Scholarship Programme for Future Employees

Dorogobuzh (an Acron Group company) has launched a scholarship programme for students interested in professional development and careers with the Company.

The amount of the scholarship will vary from RUB 11,000 to 20,000 per month, depending on students' academic performance and when they sign a letter of intent with the Company. The scholarship will be paid for the entire calendar year, starting 1 September.

The scholarship programme is open to future chemists, power, mechanical, and electrical engineers, and specialists in automation and computer-science who are studying full-time at universities and vocational schools.

In addition to financial support, the scholarship provides practical and professional training, tours of the workplace, and guaranteed employment after graduation.

In the first year of the programme, nine students became Dorogobuzh scholars: four university students (from Ivanovo State University of Chemistry and Technology and the Smolensk campus of the National Research University Moscow Power Engineering Institute) and five technical college students (from Smolensk Academy of Professional Education and Verkhnedneprovsk Technological College). Five of the participants are children of Dorogobuzh employees.

Irina Molchanova, deputy executive director for personnel and general matters at Dorogobuzh, explained that the young specialists agree to work at the Company for at least three years after graduation. 'We will closely monitor their careers: everyone will get an individual development plan and an experienced mentor upon hire. The individual plan is designed for 1.5-2 years and goes beyond helping them learn their initial positions to foster personal and professional development so they can master related jobs and experience career growth', Molchanova said.