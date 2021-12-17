Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Acron
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKRN   RU0009028674

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ACRON

(AKRN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Joint Stock Acron : Dorogobuzh Establishes Scholarship Programme for Future Employees

12/17/2021 | 02:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dorogobuzh (an Acron Group company) has launched a scholarship programme for students interested in professional development and careers with the Company.

The amount of the scholarship will vary from RUB 11,000 to 20,000 per month, depending on students' academic performance and when they sign a letter of intent with the Company. The scholarship will be paid for the entire calendar year, starting 1 September.

The scholarship programme is open to future chemists, power, mechanical, and electrical engineers, and specialists in automation and computer-science who are studying full-time at universities and vocational schools.

In addition to financial support, the scholarship provides practical and professional training, tours of the workplace, and guaranteed employment after graduation.

In the first year of the programme, nine students became Dorogobuzh scholars: four university students (from Ivanovo State University of Chemistry and Technology and the Smolensk campus of the National Research University Moscow Power Engineering Institute) and five technical college students (from Smolensk Academy of Professional Education and Verkhnedneprovsk Technological College). Five of the participants are children of Dorogobuzh employees.

Irina Molchanova, deputy executive director for personnel and general matters at Dorogobuzh, explained that the young specialists agree to work at the Company for at least three years after graduation. 'We will closely monitor their careers: everyone will get an individual development plan and an experienced mentor upon hire. The individual plan is designed for 1.5-2 years and goes beyond helping them learn their initial positions to foster personal and professional development so they can master related jobs and experience career growth', Molchanova said.

Disclaimer

Acron OAO published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 07:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ACRON
02:39aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK ACRON : Dorogobuzh Establishes Scholarship Programme for Future Employe..
PU
12/14PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ACRON : Acron to Increase Urea Output in Veliky Novgorod by 20%
PU
12/13PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ACRON : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
12/10PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ACRON : NWPC Introduces Seismic Monitoring for Mine Safety
PU
12/06Acron's Shareholders Approve Dividends
AQ
11/30Public Joint Stock Company Acron Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nin..
CI
11/29PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ACRON : Acron Group's IFRS EBITDA Triples in 9M 2021
PU
11/29Acron Group's IFRS EBITDA Triples in 9M 2021
AQ
11/29PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ACRON : Acron Attends YUGAGRO 2021 Trade Show
PU
11/26PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ACRON : 3rd quarter report
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 749 M - -
Net income 2021 871 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 017 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,03x
Yield 2021 5,07%
Capitalization 6 055 M 6 057 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,57x
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 0,01%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ACRON
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Acron Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 164,72 $
Average target price 152,01 $
Spread / Average Target -7,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Yakovlevich Kunitsky Chief Executive Officer
Aleksey Vladislavovich Milenkov Finance Director
Alexander Valerievich Popov Chairman
Yury Nikolayevich Malyshev Senior Independent Director
Nikolay Bagratovich Arutyunov Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ACRON104.79%6 057
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD260.86%27 215
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY114.64%21 948
THE MOSAIC COMPANY58.50%13 820
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.66.13%13 793
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA26.94%12 819