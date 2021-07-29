Log in
    AKRN   RU0009028674

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ACRON

(AKRN)
  Summary
Public Joint Stock Acron : Dorogobuzh's H1 2021 RAS Net Profit Up 67%

07/29/2021 | 04:37am EDT
Today, Dorogobuzh (a member of Acron Group) has released its non-consolidated RAS financial statements for H1 2021.

Key Financials

  • Revenue was up 46% year-on-year to RUB 17,902 million (H1 2020: RUB 12,220 million).
  • Sales profit increased 3.6 times year-on-year to RUB 6,593 million (H1 2020: RUB 1,826 million).
  • EBITDA* increased 3.4 times to RUB 7,068 million (H1 2020: RUB 2,074 million).
  • EBITDA margin was 39% against 17% in H1 2020.
  • Net profit was up 67% to RUB 5,896 million (H1 2020: RUB 3,536 million).

*EBITDA is calculated as sales profit plus depreciation and amortisation of fixed and non-tangible assets.

Disclaimer

Acron OAO published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 08:36:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
