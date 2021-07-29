Public Joint Stock Acron : Dorogobuzh's H1 2021 RAS Net Profit Up 67%

Today, Dorogobuzh (a member of Acron Group) has released its non-consolidated RAS financial statements for H1 2021.

Key Financials

Revenue was up 46% year-on-year to RUB 17,902 million (H1 2020: RUB 12,220 million).

Sales profit increased 3.6 times year-on-year to RUB 6,593 million (H1 2020: RUB 1,826 million).

EBITDA* increased 3.4 times to RUB 7,068 million (H1 2020: RUB 2,074 million).

EBITDA margin was 39% against 17% in H1 2020.

Net profit was up 67% to RUB 5,896 million (H1 2020: RUB 3,536 million).

*EBITDA is calculated as sales profit plus depreciation and amortisation of fixed and non-tangible assets.