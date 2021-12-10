Log in
Public Joint Stock Acron : NWPC Introduces Seismic Monitoring for Mine Safety

12/10/2021 | 03:32am EST
North-Western Phosphorous Company (NWPC) has installed an automated system for seismic monitoring at its Oleniy Ruchey underground mine to improve mining safety and efficiency. The scalable, all-digital hardware uses modern electronic components to continuously record seismic events and evaluate their focal parameters.

Seismic monitoring achieves multiple interrelated goals, from ensuring mine safety and minimising ore loss to guaranteeing peak technical and financial performance. Geomechanical data obtained through monitoring is instrumental for setting the safest course for underground mining and planning preventive activities to relieve stressed deposit areas. It is also useful for assessing the effectiveness of safety measures.

The rock safety system continuously monitors the dynamic conditions and human-induced processes accompanying underground mining and provides real-time comprehensive operational assessment of geomechanical rock conditions. All data is displayed at the mine control unit.

In addition to collecting seismic data, Oleniy Ruchey's new system processes and interprets that data for forecasting. Deposit seismicity is one of the most important components in assessing a mine's geodynamic, environmental, and technology-related risks, allowing for timely measures to prevent or reduce the negative consequences of dynamic conditions.

Through seismic monitoring, NWPC is able to identify and locate potential destructive seismic events, determine unexpected changes in spatial and temporal seismic parameters that could cause a rock burst in the mine, and provide timely notifications to personnel.

Disclaimer

Acron OAO published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 08:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 749 M - -
Net income 2021 871 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 017 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,53x
Yield 2021 4,18%
Capitalization 7 346 M 7 342 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,04x
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 0,01%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ACRON
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Acron Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 199,86 $
Average target price 168,32 $
Spread / Average Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Yakovlevich Kunitsky Chief Executive Officer
Aleksey Vladislavovich Milenkov Finance Director
Alexander Valerievich Popov Chairman
Yury Nikolayevich Malyshev Senior Independent Director
Nikolay Bagratovich Arutyunov Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ACRON122.75%7 342
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD229.30%25 258
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY109.68%21 497
THE MOSAIC COMPANY55.28%13 540
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA27.25%12 743
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.55.26%12 551