Public Joint Stock Uralkali : Over 3,500 First-Graders from Berezniki and Solikamsk will Receive Presents from Uralkali for Knowledge Day

Uralkali allocated over RUB 3 million for presents to all first-graders in Berezniki and Solikamsk. The gift packages include customized addition tables and shoe bags and will be given to around 1,500 children in Solikamsk and over 2,000 kids in Berezniki.

Around 800 children of Uralkali employees also will receive gift packages containing stationery and sweets.

Pavel Kuzmin, Chairman of Uralkali's primary trade union organization, commented: Knowledge Day is an incredibly important day for first-graders and their parents. Gifts to our employees' children on this day are a traditional element of the social package provided by Uralkali. This year, Uralkali decided to expand its social programme to all first-graders in Berezniki and Solikamsk. Every student joining the school will receive special packages from the Company. It is important to ensure that children are interested in learning and achieving great results to make their parents and teachers proud.

