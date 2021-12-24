Public Joint Stock Uralkali : Uralkali Maintains Leading Positions in RSPP's Sustainable Development Indices

The Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) has once again included Uralkali (the Company) in the list of Russian companies that are leading in sustainable development, corporate responsibility and reporting. Uralkali was included in the highest-ranking A Group of the Sustainable Development Vector Index and maintained its position in the Responsibility and Transparency Index (A Group) in the 2021 assessment.

The Responsibility and Transparency Index assesses the quality of public disclosure related to corporate social responsibility by industrial companies as well as establishing priorities in sustainable development for leading Russian businesses.

The Sustainable Development Vector Index analyses the dynamics of companies' activities with the goal to assess changes in key socio-economic and environmental indicators over a certain period.

Angelina Verba, Uralkali Director of Sustainable Development (ESG) and Investor Relations, commented

: We are proud to be included in the RSPP's sustainability indices as we continue to develop our ESG practices. This achievement is a testament to the ongoing efforts of our team and our commitment to embedding sustainability principles across our opeations.

Reference

The Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) has been compiling its annual sustainable development, corporate responsibility and transparency indices since 2014. The goal of the project is to create the tools for an independent assessment of corporate performance to promote a systematic understanding of sustainable development and corporate responsibility, as well as to increase transparency and quality of ESG management.

Since 2017, the RSPP indices have been included in the international database of ratings and sustainable development indices.

Uralkali (www.uralkali.com) is one of the world's largest potash producers and exporters. The Company's assets consist of 5 mines and 7 ore treatment plants in the towns of Berezniki and Solikamsk (Perm Region, Russia). Uralkali employs more than 12,000 people in the main production unit.