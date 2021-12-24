Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Uralkali
  6. News
  7. Summary
    URKA   RU0007661302

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY URALKALI

(URKA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Joint Stock Uralkali : Uralkali Maintains Leading Positions in RSPP's Sustainable Development Indices

12/24/2021 | 09:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) has once again included Uralkali (the Company) in the list of Russian companies that are leading in sustainable development, corporate responsibility and reporting. Uralkali was included in the highest-ranking A Group of the Sustainable Development Vector Index and maintained its position in the Responsibility and Transparency Index (A Group) in the 2021 assessment.

The Responsibility and Transparency Index assesses the quality of public disclosure related to corporate social responsibility by industrial companies as well as establishing priorities in sustainable development for leading Russian businesses.

The Sustainable Development Vector Index analyses the dynamics of companies' activities with the goal to assess changes in key socio-economic and environmental indicators over a certain period.

Angelina Verba, Uralkali Director of Sustainable Development (ESG) and Investor Relations, commented
:

We are proud to be included in the RSPP's sustainability indices as we continue to develop our ESG practices. This achievement is a testament to the ongoing efforts of our team and our commitment to embedding sustainability principles across our opeations.

Reference

The Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) has been compiling its annual sustainable development, corporate responsibility and transparency indices since 2014. The goal of the project is to create the tools for an independent assessment of corporate performance to promote a systematic understanding of sustainable development and corporate responsibility, as well as to increase transparency and quality of ESG management.

Since 2017, the RSPP indices have been included in the international database of ratings and sustainable development indices.

Uralkali (www.uralkali.com) is one of the world's largest potash producers and exporters. The Company's assets consist of 5 mines and 7 ore treatment plants in the towns of Berezniki and Solikamsk (Perm Region, Russia). Uralkali employs more than 12,000 people in the main production unit.

Disclaimer

OAO Uralkali published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 14:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY URALKALI
09:27aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK URALKALI : Uralkali Maintains Leading Positions in RSPP's Sustainable D..
PU
12/21Potash importers brace for prolonged price rally after sanctions on Belarus
RE
12/10PUBLIC JOINT STOCK URALKALI : Uralkali Joins the Brazilian Distribution Market
PU
12/10Public Joint Stock Company Uralkali agreed to acquire Fertgrow S.A.
CI
12/09PUBLIC JOINT STOCK URALKALI : Uralkali Confirms its Industry Leadership Status with IFA fo..
PU
11/22PUBLIC JOINT STOCK URALKALI : Uralkali Improves ESG Score in Annual S&P Global CSA
PU
11/16PUBLIC JOINT STOCK URALKALI : Uralkali Launches Pilot Project to Use Renewable Energy Sour..
PU
11/03Russia to limit exports of nitrogen fertilisers for six months
RE
10/28Uralkali Board Decisions
PU
10/25PUBLIC JOINT STOCK URALKALI : Uralkali Group Informs on Measures Taken to Prevent COVID-19..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY URALKALI
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 696 M - -
Net income 2020 -42,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 310 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3 525x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 058 M 2 056 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,62x
EV / Sales 2020 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY URALKALI
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Uralkali Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vitaly Lauk Chief Executive Officer
Natalia Soboleva Chief Financial Officer
Sergey Viktorovich Chemezov Chairman
Eduard Smirnov Technical Director
Paul James Ostling Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY URALKALI0.00%2 056
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD257.69%26 967
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY121.84%22 667
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.85.30%15 507
THE MOSAIC COMPANY70.27%14 847
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA25.00%12 820