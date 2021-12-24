Public Joint Stock Uralkali : Uralkali Signs Memorandum of Cooperation with Perm State National Research University

Uralkali has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with Perm State National Research University (PSU). The goal of the Memorandum is to develop a system for cooperation in sciences, technology, innovation and education. The partnership will focus on preparing qualified specialists for potash mining and providing additional professional training and retraining for Uralkali employees. The PSU will also provide targeted training of future specialists for the Company. A separate area of the Memorandum is focused on conducting research and supporting the execution of projects relevant to Uralkali.

Vitaly Lauk, Uralkali CEO, commented: ThisMemorandumis the next stage of the partnership between Uralkali and Perm State National Research University, a highly regarded center for science and education in Russia. Activities executed as part of our cooperation with allow us to develop solutions for various scientific and technological issues relevant to the potash industry, as well as facilitating the training of industry specialists with strong engineering and technical competencies.

Dmitry Krasilnikov, Perm State University Rector, commented: We are interested in expanding our cooperation with Uralkali, an industrial company that is one of the sector leaders. As a leading university in the country, the PSU is ready to share its expertise both in terms of scientific and technical cooperation and in terms of training specialists for high-tech and science-based enterprises in the real sector of the economy.

Uralkali (www.uralkali.com) is one of the world's largest potash producers and exporters. The Company's assets consist of 5 mines and 7 ore treatment plants in the towns of Berezniki and Solikamsk (Perm Region, Russia). Uralkali employs more than 12,000 people in the main production unit.