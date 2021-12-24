Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Uralkali
  6. News
  7. Summary
    URKA   RU0007661302

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY URALKALI

(URKA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Joint Stock Uralkali : Uralkali Signs Memorandum of Cooperation with Perm State National Research University

12/24/2021 | 11:57am EST
Uralkali has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with Perm State National Research University (PSU). The goal of the Memorandum is to develop a system for cooperation in sciences, technology, innovation and education. The partnership will focus on preparing qualified specialists for potash mining and providing additional professional training and retraining for Uralkali employees. The PSU will also provide targeted training of future specialists for the Company. A separate area of the Memorandum is focused on conducting research and supporting the execution of projects relevant to Uralkali.

Vitaly Lauk, Uralkali CEO, commented:

ThisMemorandumis the next stage of the partnership between Uralkali and Perm State National Research University, a highly regarded center for science and education in Russia. Activities executed as part of our cooperation with allow us to develop solutions for various scientific and technological issues relevant to the potash industry, as well as facilitating the training of industry specialists with strong engineering and technical competencies.

Dmitry Krasilnikov, Perm State University Rector, commented:

We are interested in expanding our cooperation with Uralkali, an industrial company that is one of the sector leaders. As a leading university in the country, the PSU is ready to share its expertise both in terms of scientific and technical cooperation and in terms of training specialists for high-tech and science-based enterprises in the real sector of the economy.

Uralkali (www.uralkali.com) is one of the world's largest potash producers and exporters. The Company's assets consist of 5 mines and 7 ore treatment plants in the towns of Berezniki and Solikamsk (Perm Region, Russia). Uralkali employs more than 12,000 people in the main production unit.

Disclaimer

OAO Uralkali published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 16:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 696 M - -
Net income 2020 -42,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 310 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3 525x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 058 M 2 056 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,62x
EV / Sales 2020 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY URALKALI
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Uralkali Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vitaly Lauk Chief Executive Officer
Natalia Soboleva Chief Financial Officer
Sergey Viktorovich Chemezov Chairman
Eduard Smirnov Technical Director
Paul James Ostling Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY URALKALI0.00%2 056
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD257.69%26 967
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY121.84%22 667
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.85.30%15 507
THE MOSAIC COMPANY70.27%14 847
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA25.00%12 820