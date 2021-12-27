Public Joint Stock Uralkali : Uralkali Wishes a Happy New Year to Children of Group Employees

On the eve of the New Year's holidays, more than 15,000 children of Uralkali Group employees aged 1-15 will receive New Year's gifts from Uralkali (the Company). Each gift includes sweets, a portable charger, a magnetic dart board, a keychain, a fitness bracelet for older children, and a 68-piece stationery set for toddlers.

Additionally, during the New Year's holidays, children of Uralkali Group employees will be able to attend festive performances. In Berezniki, small children will attend a New Year's fairy tale show with Ded Moroz and Snegurochka, children aged 7-10 will participate in an interactive show titled "Guess the Fairy Tune", while schoolchildren aged 11-14 will attend a performance titled "A New Year Out of the Universe or the Striped Flight". In Solikamsk, small kids will participate in New Year's performances, children aged 7-14 will attend movie premiere showings for "The Last Hero: Messenger of Darkness and Spider-Man: No Way Home."

All New Year's performances and movie showings are held in compliance with COVID-19 regulations of the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare.

Irina Konstantinova, Uralkali Head of HR and Communications, commented: New Year is children's favorite holiday, a time of magic, when wishes come true, and long-awaited gifts. For Uralkali, congratulating the children of Group employees has long become a tradition and an important part of our employee benefits package. In total, we have allocated approximately RUB 37 million to finance the New Year campaign.

