    URKA   RU0007661302

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY URALKALI

(URKA)
  Report
Public Joint Stock Uralkali : Uralkali Wishes a Happy New Year to Children of Group Employees

12/27/2021 | 10:17am EST
On the eve of the New Year's holidays, more than 15,000 children of Uralkali Group employees aged 1-15 will receive New Year's gifts from Uralkali (the Company). Each gift includes sweets, a portable charger, a magnetic dart board, a keychain, a fitness bracelet for older children, and a 68-piece stationery set for toddlers.

Additionally, during the New Year's holidays, children of Uralkali Group employees will be able to attend festive performances. In Berezniki, small children will attend a New Year's fairy tale show with Ded Moroz and Snegurochka, children aged 7-10 will participate in an interactive show titled "Guess the Fairy Tune", while schoolchildren aged 11-14 will attend a performance titled "A New Year Out of the Universe or the Striped Flight". In Solikamsk, small kids will participate in New Year's performances, children aged 7-14 will attend movie premiere showings for "The Last Hero: Messenger of Darkness and Spider-Man: No Way Home."

All New Year's performances and movie showings are held in compliance with COVID-19 regulations of the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare.

Irina Konstantinova, Uralkali Head of HR and Communications, commented:

New Year is children's favorite holiday, a time of magic, when wishes come true, and long-awaited gifts. For Uralkali, congratulating the children of Group employees has long become a tradition and an important part of our employee benefits package. In total, we have allocated approximately RUB 37 million to finance the New Year campaign.

Uralkali (www.uralkali.com) is one of the world's largest potash producers and exporters. The Company's assets consist of 5 mines and 7 ore treatment plants in the towns of Berezniki and Solikamsk (Perm Region, Russia). Uralkali employs more than 12,000 people in the main production unit.

Disclaimer

OAO Uralkali published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 15:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
