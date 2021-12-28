Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Uralkali
  6. News
  7. Summary
    URKA   RU0007661302

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY URALKALI

(URKA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Joint Stock Uralkali : Uralkali and Uralchem Increase Employee Salaries by 9%

12/28/2021 | 09:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Uralkali and Uralchem have increased the rates and salaries of over 30,000 employees. The total increase will amount to 9%.

The decision to increase employee salaries was adopted after analyzing the market and labor productivity. The increase of salaries for Uralkali and Uralchem employees is held annually in line with the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Dmitry Mazepin, Uralchem CEO, commented:

Uralchem is one of the leading chemical industry employers. We understand that the company's success primarily depends on the employees as their professionalism and engagement are the basis for stable business growth. Uralchem employs a range of targeted corporate programs to support competitive compensation and result-driven motivation. Competitive salaries and establishing a clear link between compensation and results are among the main points of the company's HR policy and corporate programs.

Vitaly Lauk, Uralkali CEO, commented:

Uralkali is one of the most attractive employers in Perm Region, offering its employees a range of social benefits, guarantees and advantages covered by the social policy. The decision to increase salaries is based on social responsibility principles and consistent support of Uralkali employees.

JSC Uralchem is one of the largest producers of nitrogen and phosphate fertilizers in Russia and the CIS with production capacities of over 3 million tonnes of ammonia, 3 million tonnes of ammonium nitrate and its derivatives, 1.2 million tonnes of urea and 1 million tonnes of phosphate and complex fertilizers per year. JSC Uralchem is the largest ammonium nitrate producer and one of the top in ammonia, urea and nitrogen fertilizers production in Russia. Key production assets of JSC Uralchem include Azot Branch of JSC Uralchem in Berezniki, Perm Region; JSC Mineral Fertilizers, Perm; KCKK branch of JSC URALCHEM in Kirovo-Chepetsk, Kirov Region; JSC Voskresensk Mineral Fertilizers in Voskresensk, Moscow Region.

Uralkali (www.uralkali.com) is one of the world's largest potash producers and exporters. The Company's assets consist of 5 mines and 7 ore treatment plants in the towns of Berezniki and Solikamsk (Perm Region, Russia). Uralkali Group employs more than 21,000 people.

Disclaimer

OAO Uralkali published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 14:26:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY URALKALI
09:27aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK URALKALI : Uralkali and Uralchem Increase Employee Salaries by 9%
PU
12/27PUBLIC JOINT STOCK URALKALI : Uralkali Wishes a Happy New Year to Children of Group Employ..
PU
12/27PUBLIC JOINT STOCK URALKALI : Uralkali Announces its Climate Strategy
PU
12/24PUBLIC JOINT STOCK URALKALI : Uralkali Signs Memorandum of Cooperation with Perm State Nat..
PU
12/24PUBLIC JOINT STOCK URALKALI : Uralkali Maintains Leading Positions in RSPP's Sustainable D..
PU
12/21Potash importers brace for prolonged price rally after sanctions on Belarus
RE
12/10PUBLIC JOINT STOCK URALKALI : Uralkali Joins the Brazilian Distribution Market
PU
12/10Public Joint Stock Company Uralkali agreed to acquire Fertgrow S.A.
CI
12/09PUBLIC JOINT STOCK URALKALI : Uralkali Confirms its Industry Leadership Status with IFA fo..
PU
11/22PUBLIC JOINT STOCK URALKALI : Uralkali Improves ESG Score in Annual S&P Global CSA
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY URALKALI
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 696 M - -
Net income 2020 -42,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 310 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3 525x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 058 M 2 055 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,62x
EV / Sales 2020 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY URALKALI
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Uralkali Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vitaly Lauk Chief Executive Officer
Natalia Soboleva Chief Financial Officer
Sergey Viktorovich Chemezov Chairman
Eduard Smirnov Technical Director
Paul James Ostling Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY URALKALI0.00%2 055
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD250.23%26 401
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY121.59%22 641
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.90.80%15 841
THE MOSAIC COMPANY73.84%15 158
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA25.87%12 913