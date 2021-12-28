Public Joint Stock Uralkali : Uralkali and Uralchem Increase Employee Salaries by 9%

Uralkali and Uralchem have increased the rates and salaries of over 30,000 employees. The total increase will amount to 9%.

The decision to increase employee salaries was adopted after analyzing the market and labor productivity. The increase of salaries for Uralkali and Uralchem employees is held annually in line with the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Dmitry Mazepin, Uralchem CEO, commented: Uralchem is one of the leading chemical industry employers. We understand that the company's success primarily depends on the employees as their professionalism and engagement are the basis for stable business growth. Uralchem employs a range of targeted corporate programs to support competitive compensation and result-driven motivation. Competitive salaries and establishing a clear link between compensation and results are among the main points of the company's HR policy and corporate programs.

Vitaly Lauk, Uralkali CEO, commented: Uralkali is one of the most attractive employers in Perm Region, offering its employees a range of social benefits, guarantees and advantages covered by the social policy. The decision to increase salaries is based on social responsibility principles and consistent support of Uralkali employees.

JSC Uralchem is one of the largest producers of nitrogen and phosphate fertilizers in Russia and the CIS with production capacities of over 3 million tonnes of ammonia, 3 million tonnes of ammonium nitrate and its derivatives, 1.2 million tonnes of urea and 1 million tonnes of phosphate and complex fertilizers per year. JSC Uralchem is the largest ammonium nitrate producer and one of the top in ammonia, urea and nitrogen fertilizers production in Russia. Key production assets of JSC Uralchem include Azot Branch of JSC Uralchem in Berezniki, Perm Region; JSC Mineral Fertilizers, Perm; KCKK branch of JSC URALCHEM in Kirovo-Chepetsk, Kirov Region; JSC Voskresensk Mineral Fertilizers in Voskresensk, Moscow Region.

Uralkali (www.uralkali.com) is one of the world's largest potash producers and exporters. The Company's assets consist of 5 mines and 7 ore treatment plants in the towns of Berezniki and Solikamsk (Perm Region, Russia). Uralkali Group employs more than 21,000 people.