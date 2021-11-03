Mosenergo Group IFRS Profit for 9M 2021 Increased by 37.4%
November 3, 2021 10:02
Mosenergo releases abbreviated unaudited interim consolidated financial statements (prepared in accordance with IFRS) for the 9 months ended September 30, 2021.
|
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income, Key Figures, (mn RUR)
|
9M 2020
|
9M 2021
|
Change
|
Revenue
|
122,108
|
155,317
|
+27.2%
|
Operating Costs
|
(116,803)
|
(145,823)
|
+24.8%
|
EBITDA(1)
|
21,264
|
25,929
|
+21.9%
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
(17,203)
|
(17,915)
|
+4.1%
|
Operating Profit
|
4,061
|
8,014
|
+97.3%
|
Profit for the Period
|
5,344
|
7,341
|
+37.4%
(1)Calculated as "Operating Profit + Depreciation and Amortization + impairment loss / reversal for non-financial assets".
PJSC "Mosenergo" and subsidiaries (Mosenergo Group) revenue for 9M 2021 increased by 27.2% year-on-year, up to RUR 155,317 mn. The reason for the increase was positive operational performance dynamics on the back of growing electricity consumption, weather factor and early 2021-2022 heating season.
Operating costs for 9M 2021 grew by 24.8% up to RUR 145,823 mn, resulting from growing electricity and heat output.
EBITDA amounted to RUR 25,929 mn (+21.9% year-on-year).
Mosenergo Group IFRS profit for 9M 2021 increased by 37.4%, up to RUR 7,341 mn.
Disclaimer
OAO Mosenergo published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 07:11:03 UTC.