November 3, 2021 10:02

Mosenergo releases abbreviated unaudited interim consolidated financial statements (prepared in accordance with IFRS) for the 9 months ended September 30, 2021.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income, Key Figures, (mn RUR) 9M 2020 9M 2021 Change Revenue 122,108 155,317 +27.2% Operating Costs (116,803) (145,823) +24.8% EBITDA(1) 21,264 25,929 +21.9% Depreciation and Amortization (17,203) (17,915) +4.1% Operating Profit 4,061 8,014 +97.3% Profit for the Period 5,344 7,341 +37.4%

(1)Calculated as "Operating Profit + Depreciation and Amortization + impairment loss / reversal for non-financial assets".

PJSC "Mosenergo" and subsidiaries (Mosenergo Group) revenue for 9M 2021 increased by 27.2% year-on-year, up to RUR 155,317 mn. The reason for the increase was positive operational performance dynamics on the back of growing electricity consumption, weather factor and early 2021-2022 heating season.

Operating costs for 9M 2021 grew by 24.8% up to RUR 145,823 mn, resulting from growing electricity and heat output.

EBITDA amounted to RUR 25,929 mn (+21.9% year-on-year).

Mosenergo Group IFRS profit for 9M 2021 increased by 37.4%, up to RUR 7,341 mn.