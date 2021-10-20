Log in
Public Joint Stock Mosenergo : PJSC “Mosenergo” increased electricity production for 13.9% and heat output for 26.0% in 9 months of 2021

10/20/2021 | 04:11am EDT
PJSC "Mosenergo" increased electricity production for 13.9% and heat output for 26.0% in 9 months of 2021 October 20, 2021 10:58

The power plants of Mosenergo produced 44.10 bln kWh of electricity in January-September of 2021 - 13.8% more than in the same period of 2020 (38.75 bln kWh) due to higher electricity consumption and lower outside temperature during to heating period.

Heat output from power plants collectors and district and local heat stations of Mosenergo amounted 58.31 mn Gcal, 26.0% higher than in the same period of 2020 (46.28 mn Gcal). Impressive growth in heat output linked with sustainable cold weather in January-March and early start of heating period in September of 2021.
For reference:

PJSC "Mosenergo", the largest territorial generating company comprises 15 combined heat and power stations with installed electric capacity of 12.8 thous. MW. Mosenergo heating capacity amounts to 43.8 thous. Gcal/hr. Company power stations supply over 60% of electricity, consumed in Moscow Region and cover about 90% of Moscow (not including added territories) demand for heat.

The major shareholder and managing organization of "Mosenergo" is OOO "Gazprom energoholding" (100% subsidiary of PJSC "Gazprom").


Disclaimer

OAO Mosenergo published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 08:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
