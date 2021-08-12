Log in
    PLZL   RU000A0JNAA8

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS

(PLZL)
Polyus 2Q Revenue Rose 21% as Gold Production, Sales Ramped Up

08/12/2021 | 12:48am EDT
By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Polyus PJSC said Thursday that its gold revenue increased 21% in the second quarter from the prior period, reflecting stronger production and sales volumes.

The Russian gold miner said estimated sales rose to around $1.23 billion in the three months ended June 30, compared with $1.02 billion in the first quarter.

Sales volumes increased 19% to 679,000 ounces, and realized gold prices strengthened 2% to $1,815 per ounce.

Gold production was up 13% at 671,5000 ounces, reflecting higher refined volumes across all deposits.

The company reaffirmed full-year production guidance at around 2.7 million ounces.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.03% 1752.9 Delayed Quote.-9.01%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS -0.53% 13378.5 End-of-day quote.-12.13%
