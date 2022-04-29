Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLZL   RU000A0JNAA8

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS

(PLZL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  04-27
13262.00 RUB   +1.01%
12:58pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK POLYUS : Annual Review
PU
12:18pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK POLYUS : PJSC Polyus Annual Review'21 16 MB
PU
04/25Gold miner Polymetal delays projects amid sanctions pressure on Russia
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Public Joint Stock Polyus : Annual Review

04/29/2022 | 12:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

29 April 2022

PJSC Polyus Annual Review

PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX: PLZL) ("Polyus", or the "Company") has published its Annual Review for the year ended 31 December 2021. The document is available in the «Results and reports» section of the Company's official website.

You can download the 2021 Annual Review here.

Polyus

Polyus is the world's fourth-largest gold mining company by production volumes and the largest gold miner in terms of attributable gold ore reserves. The Company has the lowest production costs among major global gold producers. Its principal operations are located in Siberia and the Russian Far East: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Magadan regions and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

Investor and Media contact

Victor Drozdov, Director Communications & Investor Relations Department +7 (495) 641 33 77 drozdovvi@polyus.com

Forward-looking statements

This announcement may contain "forward-looking statements" concerning Polyus and/or Polyus group. Generally, the words "will", "may", "should", "could", "would", "can", "continue", "opportunity", "believes", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates" or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to future capital expenditures and business and management strategies and the expansion and growth of Polyus' and/or Polyus group's operations. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Polyus' and/or Polyus group's ability to control or estimate precisely and therefore undue reliance should not be placed on such statements which speak only as at the date of this announcement. Polyus and/or any Polyus group company assumes no obligation in respect of, and does not intend to update, these forward-looking statements, except as required pursuant to applicable law.

Disclaimer

Polyus Gold International Limited published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 16:57:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS
12:58pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK POLYUS : Annual Review
PU
12:18pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK POLYUS : PJSC Polyus Annual Review'21 16 MB
PU
04/25Gold miner Polymetal delays projects amid sanctions pressure on Russia
RE
04/25Gold miner Polymetal delays projects amid sanctions pressure on Russia
RE
04/14POLYUS PJSC : Notice of EGM
EQ
04/11Polyus Names New CEO
MT
04/11Pavel Grachev Resigns PJSC Polyus from the Board of Directors of the Company on 12 Apri..
CI
04/11PJSC Polyus Announces CEO Changes
CI
04/08EU agrees to freeze assets of Sberbank boss, Putin's daughters
RE
04/08EU agrees to freeze assets of Sberbank boss, Putin's daughters
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 503 M - -
Net income 2022 2 115 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 195 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 7,44%
Capitalization 24 823 M 24 823 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,73x
EV / Sales 2023 4,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 22,0%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Polyus Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 183,35 $
Average target price 227,34 $
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexey Vostokov Chief Executive Officer
Mikhail Borisovich Stiskin Director, Deputy CEO-Economics & Finance
Sergei Igorevich Nossoff Chairman
Vladimir Anatolyevich Polin Director & Senior Vice President-Operations
Alexander Shitov Vice President-Control & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS1.43%24 823
NEWMONT CORPORATION18.16%58 159
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION19.38%39 813
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED5.10%25 422
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.7.48%20 518
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED9.80%16 888