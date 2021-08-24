Public Joint Stock Polyus : Notice of EGM and 1H 2021 Dividend Recommendation

Press Release 24 August 2021

PJSC Polyus

Notice of EGM and 1H 2021 Dividend Recommendation

EGM

PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) ("Polyus" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") has resolved to convene the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC Polyus ("EGM").

Date of the EGM: 29 September 2021.

Agenda:The dividends on PJSC Polyus shares based on the 6 months 2021 results.

Format of EGM:Absentee voting.

Ballot submission deadline:29 September 2021.

Record date(the date of drawing up the list of persons entitled to participate in the EGM): 06 September 2021.

1H 2021 Dividend Recommendation

The Board is recommending the dividends based on the 6 months 2021 results in the amount of 267.48 Russian roubles per ordinary share. The recommended dividend amount is equivalent to approximately $3.61 per ordinary share or $1.81 per depositary share. The total recommended dividend payout for the first half of 2021 will correspond to approximately $491 million.

The dividend record date recommended by the Board is 11 October 2021.

The dividend amount and the dividend record date are subject to approval by the EGM.

Polyus

Polyus is the world's fourth-largest gold mining company by production volumes and the largest gold miner in terms of attributable gold Ore Reserves. The company demonstrates the lowest production costs among major global gold producers. Its principal operations are located in Siberia and the Russian Far East: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Magadan regions and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

Investor and Media contact

Victor Drozdov,

Director Communications & Investor Relations (CIR) Department +7 (495) 641 33 77

drozdovvi@polyus.com