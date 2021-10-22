Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLZL   RU000A0JNAA8

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS

(PLZL)
Public Joint Stock Polyus : Notification And Public Disclosure Of Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities And Persons Closely Associated With Them

10/22/2021 | 01:04pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Pavel Grachev

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Board of Directors, CEO

b)

Initial notification/

Initial notification

Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus

b)

LEI

549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

Ordinary Shares

financial instrument,

type of instrument

ISIN RU000A0JNAA8

Identification code

b)

Nature of the

Transfer of ordinary shares of PJSC Polyus to a wholly

transaction

owned subsidiary of Pavel Grachev, Kenjino Holdings

LTD, as share capital contribution

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

USD 189.74

340,083

d)

Aggregated information

- Price

USD 189.74

- Volume

340,083

- Total

USD 64,527,348.42

e)

Date of the transaction

19 October 2021

f)

Place of the

Outside a trading venue

transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Kenjino Holdings LTD

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Person closely associated with Pavel Grachev, Member

of the Board of Directors and CEO of PJSC Polyus

b)

Initial notification/

Initial notification

Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus

b)

LEI

549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

Ordinary Shares

financial instrument,

type of instrument

ISIN RU000A0JNAA8

Identification code

b)

Nature of the

Share capital contribution from the sole shareholder Pavel

transaction

Grachev

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

USD

340,083

d)

Aggregated information

USD 189.74

- Price

- Volume

340,083

- Total

USD 64,527,348.42

e)

Date of the transaction

19 October 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely

associated

a)

Name

Kenjino Holdings LTD

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Person closely associated with Pavel Grachev, Member

of the Board of Directors and CEO of PJSC Polyus

b)

Initial notification/

Initial notification

Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus

b)

LEI

549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description

of

the

Ordinary Shares

financial instrument, type

of instrument

ISIN RU000A0JNAA8

Identification code

b) Nature of the transaction

Raise financing under repo-type transaction

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

USD 98.6091

202,821

d)

Aggregated information

- Price

USD 98.6091

- Volume

202,821

- Total

USD 19,999,996.27

e)

Date of the transaction

21 October 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Disclaimer

Polyus Gold International Limited published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 17:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
