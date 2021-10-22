Public Joint Stock Polyus : Notification And Public Disclosure Of Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities And Persons Closely Associated With Them

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Pavel Grachev
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Member of the Board of Directors, CEO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification/
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
Amendment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
|
|
|
auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
|
|
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
|
|
where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of the
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
financial instrument,
|
|
|
|
|
type of instrument
|
ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
|
|
|
Identification code
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the
|
Transfer of ordinary shares of PJSC Polyus to a wholly
|
|
transaction
|
owned subsidiary of Pavel Grachev, Kenjino Holdings
|
|
|
LTD, as share capital contribution
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
USD 189.74
|
|
340,083
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
USD 189.74
|
|
|
- Volume
|
340,083
|
|
|
|
- Total
|
USD 64,527,348.42
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
19 October 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the
|
Outside a trading venue
|
|
|
transaction
|
|
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Kenjino Holdings LTD
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Person closely associated with Pavel Grachev, Member
|
of the Board of Directors and CEO of PJSC Polyus
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification/
|
Initial notification
|
|
Amendment
|
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
|
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
financial instrument,
|
|
|
type of instrument
|
ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
|
|
|
Identification code
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the
|
Share capital contribution from the sole shareholder Pavel
|
transaction
|
|
|
Grachev
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
USD
|
340,083
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
USD 189.74
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
- Volume
|
340,083
|
|
|
- Total
|
USD 64,527,348.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
19 October 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
|
|
|
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely
|
|
associated
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Kenjino Holdings LTD
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Person closely associated with Pavel Grachev, Member
|
|
|
|
|
of the Board of Directors and CEO of PJSC Polyus
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification/
|
Initial notification
|
|
Amendment
|
|
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
|
|
|
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description
|
of
|
the
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
financial instrument, type
|
|
|
|
of instrument
|
|
|
ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
|
|
|
Identification code
|
|
|
|
b) Nature of the transaction
|
Raise financing under repo-type transaction
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
|
Volume
|
|
|
|
|
USD 98.6091
|
202,821
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
USD 98.6091
|
|
|
- Volume
|
|
|
202,821
|
|
|
- Total
|
|
|
USD 19,999,996.27
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
21 October 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
