Public Joint Stock Polyus : Notification And Public Disclosure Of Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities And Persons Closely Associated With Them

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Pavel Grachev 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors, CEO b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Ordinary Shares financial instrument, type of instrument ISIN RU000A0JNAA8 Identification code b) Nature of the Transfer of ordinary shares of PJSC Polyus to a wholly transaction owned subsidiary of Pavel Grachev, Kenjino Holdings LTD, as share capital contribution c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD 189.74 340,083 d) Aggregated information - Price USD 189.74 - Volume 340,083 - Total USD 64,527,348.42 e) Date of the transaction 19 October 2021 f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction

