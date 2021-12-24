Log in
    PLZL   RU000A0JNAA8

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS

(PLZL)
Public Joint Stock Polyus : Notification And Public Disclosure Of Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities And Persons Closely Associated With Them

12/24/2021 | 04:37pm GMT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely

associated

a)

Name

Polyus Gold International Limited

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Person closely associated with Mr. Said Kerimov and

Mr. Sergei I. Nossoff, PDMRs (members of the Board)

of PJSC Polyus

b)

Initial notification/

Initial notification

Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus

b)

LEI

549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description

of

the

Ordinary Shares

financial instrument, type

of instrument

ISIN RU000A0JNAA8

Identification code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Release of charge and security title transfer to secure

certain obligations

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

N/A

1,817,639

d)

Aggregated information

- Price

N/A

- Volume

1,817,639

- Total

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

22 December 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Disclaimer

Polyus Gold International Limited published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 16:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
