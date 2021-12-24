Public Joint Stock Polyus : Notification And Public Disclosure Of Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities And Persons Closely Associated With Them

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely
|
|
associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
|
Polyus Gold International Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
|
|
Person closely associated with Mr. Said Kerimov and
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Sergei I. Nossoff, PDMRs (members of the Board)
|
|
|
|
|
of PJSC Polyus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification/
|
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
Amendment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
|
|
auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
|
Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
|
|
549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
|
|
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
|
|
where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description
|
of
|
the
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
financial instrument, type
|
|
|
|
|
of instrument
|
|
|
ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
|
|
|
Identification code
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Release of charge and security title transfer to secure
|
|
|
|
|
certain obligations
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
|
|
Volume
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
1,817,639
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
- Volume
|
|
|
1,817,639
|
|
|
|
- Total
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
22 December 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Polyus Gold International Limited published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 16:36:02 UTC.