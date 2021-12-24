Public Joint Stock Polyus : Notification And Public Disclosure Of Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities And Persons Closely Associated With Them

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely

associated

a) Name Polyus Gold International Limited

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Person closely associated with Mr. Said Kerimov and

Mr. Sergei I. Nossoff, PDMRs (members of the Board)

of PJSC Polyus

b) Initial notification/ Initial notification

Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus

b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the Ordinary Shares

financial instrument, type

of instrument ISIN RU000A0JNAA8

Identification code

b) Nature of the transaction Release of charge and security title transfer to secure

certain obligations

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume

N/A 1,817,639

d) Aggregated information

- Price N/A

- Volume 1,817,639

- Total N/A

e) Date of the transaction 22 December 2021