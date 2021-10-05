Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLZL   RU000A0JNAA8

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS

(PLZL)
  Report
Public Joint Stock Polyus : Polyus signs ICMM open letter on climate change

10/05/2021 | 05:47am EDT
Press release 5 October 2021

PJSC Polyus

Polyus signs ICMM open letter on climate change

PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX: PLZL) ("Polyus", the "Company"), has signed an open letter, joining its fellow members of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) in a collective commitment to decarbonize their operations and to reach net zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions in the nearest decades.

The commitment, which is aligned to meeting the ambitions of the Paris Agreement, is fully in keeping with Polyus' long-term approach to sustainable development and to reducing its contribution to global climate change.

The open letter - ICMM's Climate Change Statement - represents a joint ambition from mining companies that make up one-third of the global metals and mining industry. It aims to encourage further industry members as well as suppliers and customers to join in similar decarbonisation efforts.

The collective commitment is grounded in the belief that meeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals will require cooperation from all stakeholders to seek and promote integrated approaches that strike the right balance between environmental, social and economic outcomes.

The open letter is available to view on the ICMM's website at: https://www.icmm.com/

Pavel Grachev, Chief Executive Officer of PJSC Polyus, commented:

"As an ICMM member, Polyus is proud to join in the organisation's continuing efforts to drive the mining sector towards new sustainability standards. Today's open letter from ICMM members reflects our collective recognition that we need to make substantive commitments on climate change. There is huge potential in the mining industry to improve efficiencies and introduce technologies that could substantially reduce our contribution to global GHG emissions. As an industry, we are in a position to make a meaningful difference for a more sustainable future for everyone, and collaboration is critical.

Addressing climate change is a strategic priority for Polyus. We already cover 100% of our electricity consumption with renewable sources and continue to support the development of the renewable energy sector in Russia. We have published a clear climate position statement and are in the process of developing our own, detailed climate strategy. We believe strongly in the importance of companies setting short, mid and long-term sustainability targets so that we can be accountable to our stakeholders both today and tomorrow."

Polyus

Polyus is the world's fourth-largest gold mining company by production volumes and the world's largest gold miner in terms of attributable gold ore reserves. The company demonstrates the lowest production costs among major global gold producers.

Its principal operations are located in Siberia and the Russian Far East: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Magadan regions and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

Enquiries

Victor Drozdov

Director, Communications & Investor Relations Department

+7 (495) 641 33 77

drozdovvi@polyus.com

Disclaimer

Polyus Gold International Limited published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 09:44:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 991 M - -
Net income 2021 2 340 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 968 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,91x
Yield 2021 4,57%
Capitalization 22 114 M 22 090 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,83x
EV / Sales 2022 4,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 22,9%
