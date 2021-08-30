MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) MAGNIT PJSC: Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 30-Aug-2021 / 11:20 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them Krasnodar, Russia (August 30, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the change of ordinary shares stake and share in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" owned by the member of the Management Board Shumilin Egor Aleksandrovich. On August 27, 2021 the Company was notified on the following changes:
Name of the member of Date of Share in the charter Ordinary shares Share in the charter Ordinary shares
the Management Board change capital before change stake before change capital after change stake after change
Shumilin Egor August 0.007850% 0.007850% 0.000000% 0.000000%
Aleksandrovich 26, 2021 Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
?)
Name Shumilin Egor Aleksandrovich
2 Reason for the notification
Member of the collective executive body (Management
?) Board) of PJSC "Magnit"
Position/status
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer
?) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit"
b) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of Share
?) instrument Identification code
ISIN RU000A0JKQU8
b)
Nature of the transaction Disposal of securities
Price volume
5,615 323
5,615 100
5,615 155
5,615 200
5,615 469
5,615 67
5,615 22
5,615 67
5,615 402
5,615 31
5,615 2,351
5,615 134
5,615 201
c) Price(s) and volume(s) 5,615 469
5,615 35
5,615 31
5,615 8
5,615 4
5,615 22
5,615 7
5,615 1
5,615 7
5,615 22
5,615 2,772
5,615 63
5,615 35
5,615 2
Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
d) - Aggregated volume 5,615 8,000
,
e)
Date of the transaction August 26, 2021
f)
Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange (MISX)
For further information, please contact:
Dina Chistyak
Head of Investor Relations
dina_chistyak@magnit.ru
Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101
Media Inquiries Twitter
press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR
Note to editors
Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is
headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2021, Magnit operated 39
distribution centers and 22,344 stores (15,348 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 6,527 drogerie stores)
in 3,802 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.
In accordance with the reviewed IFRS 16 results for 1H 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 822.2 billion and
an EBITDA of RUB 94.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and
its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of
BB.
