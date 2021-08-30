Log in
    MGNT   RU000A0JKQU8

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNIT

(MGNT)
  Report
MAGNIT PJSC : Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08/30/2021 | 04:21am EDT
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) MAGNIT PJSC: Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 30-Aug-2021 / 11:20 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them Krasnodar, Russia (August 30, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the change of ordinary shares stake and share in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" owned by the member of the Management Board Shumilin Egor Aleksandrovich. On August 27, 2021 the Company was notified on the following changes: 

Name of the member of   Date of  Share in the charter    Ordinary shares     Share in the charter   Ordinary shares 
the Management Board    change   capital before change   stake before change capital after change   stake after change 
Shumilin Egor           August   0.007850%               0.007850%           0.000000%              0.000000% 
Aleksandrovich          26, 2021 Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 
1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
?) 
              Name                                                  Shumilin Egor Aleksandrovich 
2             Reason for the notification 
                                                                    Member of the collective executive body (Management 
?)                                                                  Board) of PJSC "Magnit" 
              Position/status 
 
b) 
              Initial notification/ Amendment                       Initial notification 
3             Details of the issuer 
?)            Name                                                  Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" 
b)            LEI                                                   2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
4.1           Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
              Description of the financial instrument, type of      Share 
?)            instrument Identification code 
                                                                    ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 
 
b) 
              Nature of the transaction   Disposal of securities 
                                          Price          volume 
                                          5,615          323 
                                          5,615          100 
                                          5,615          155 
                                          5,615          200 
                                          5,615          469 
                                          5,615          67 
                                          5,615          22 
                                          5,615          67 
                                          5,615          402 
                                          5,615          31 
                                          5,615          2,351 
                                          5,615          134 
                                          5,615          201 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s)      5,615          469 
                                          5,615          35 
                                          5,615          31 
                                          5,615          8 
                                          5,615          4 
                                          5,615          22 
                                          5,615          7 
                                          5,615          1 
                                          5,615          7 
                                          5,615          22 
                                          5,615          2,772 
                                          5,615          63 
                                          5,615          35 
                                          5,615          2 
              Aggregated information   Price         Aggregated volume 
d)          - Aggregated volume     5,615         8,000

,

e)

Date of the transaction August 26, 2021

f)

Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange (MISX) 

              For further information, please contact: 
 
              Dina Chistyak 
              Head of Investor Relations 
              dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
              Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
 
              Media Inquiries                    Twitter 
              press@magnit.ru                    @MagnitIR 
 
 
              Note to editors 
 
              Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is 
              headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2021, Magnit operated 39 
              distribution centers and 22,344 stores (15,348 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 6,527 drogerie stores) 
              in 3,802 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
              In accordance with the reviewed IFRS 16 results for 1H 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 822.2 billion and 
              an EBITDA of RUB 94.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and 
              its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of 
              BB.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           US55953Q2021 
Category Code:  MSCU 
TIDM:           MGNT 
LEI Code:       2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   120970 
EQS News ID:    1229616 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229616&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2021 04:20 ET (08:20 GMT)

