Magnit announces the EGM results

12/17/2021 | 10:17am EST
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Magnit announces the EGM results

17-Dec-2021 / 18:15 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

 

Magnit announces the EGM results

 

Krasnodar, Russia (December 17, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the results of the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting.

On December 16, 2021 the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting (EGM) approved the dividend payment for the total amount of RUB 29,999,645,571.35, or RUB 294.37 per one ordinary share following the results of the 9 months of 2021 reporting year.

December 31, 2021 has been set as the dividend record date.

The deadline for dividend payment to nominee holders - January 21, 2022; the deadline for dividend payment to other persons registered in the issuer's register of shareholders - February 11, 2022.

 

For further information on the resolutions adopted by the AGM and the AGM poll results, please follow the link below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

 

Dina Chistyak

Head of Investor Relations 
dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101

 

Media Inquiries                    Twitter

press@magnit.ru                    @MagnitIR

 

 

 
     

 

 

 

Note to editors

 

"Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2021, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 25,315 stores in 3,840 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 9M 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,311.5 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 151.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

 

 

 

 

 

Forward-looking statements

 

This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances.

 
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 131083
EQS News ID: 1259624

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25 071 M - -
Net income 2021 609 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 919 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 9,66%
Capitalization 7 693 M 7 696 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 310 924
Free-Float 65,6%
