MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)

Magnit announces the EGM results



17-Dec-2021 / 18:15 MSK

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Magnit announces the EGM results Krasnodar, Russia (December 17, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the results of the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting. On December 16, 2021 the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting (EGM) approved the dividend payment for the total amount of RUB 29,999,645,571.35, or RUB 294.37 per one ordinary share following the results of the 9 months of 2021 reporting year. December 31, 2021 has been set as the dividend record date. The deadline for dividend payment to nominee holders - January 21, 2022; the deadline for dividend payment to other persons registered in the issuer's register of shareholders - February 11, 2022. For further information on the resolutions adopted by the AGM and the AGM poll results, please follow the link below: https://www.magnit.com/ru/disclosure/regulatory-news/ (Russian);

https://www.magnit.com/en/disclosure/regulatory-news/#tabs-Disclosure (English);

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism (English). For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Head of Investor Relations

dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2021, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 25,315 stores in 3,840 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 9M 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,311.5 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 151.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Forward-looking statements This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances.

