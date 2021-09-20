Log in
    MGNT   RU000A0JKQU8

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNIT

(MGNT)
Magnit : notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09/20/2021 | 10:51am EDT
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20-Sep-2021 / 17:50 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

 

Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

Krasnodar, Russia (September 20, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the change of ordinary shares stake  and share in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" owned by the member of the Management Board Bodrov Andrey Yurievich.

 

On September 20, 2021 the Company was notified on the following changes:

 

Name of the member of the Management Board

Date of change

Share in the charter capital before change

Ordinary shares stake before change

Share in the charter capital after change

Ordinary shares stake after change

Bodrov Andrey Yurievich

September 17, 2021

0.004723%

0.004723%

0.003775%

0.003775%

 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

?)

 

Name

 

Bodrov Andrey Yurievich

2

Reason for the notification

?)

 

Position/status

Member of the collective executive body (Management Board) of PJSC "Magnit"

b)

 

Initial notification/ Amendment

 

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

?)

Name

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit"

b)

LEI

2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12

4.1

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

?)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Share

ISIN RU000A0JKQU8

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

Disposal of securities

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

volume

5,501.5

1

5,501.5

1

5,501.5

1

5,501.5

2

5,501.5

4

5,501.5

1

5,501.5

10

5,501.5

1

5,501.5

1

5,501.5

100

5,501.5

10

5,501.5

23

5,501.5

15

5,501.5

36

5,501.5

20

5,501.5

5

5,501.5

1

5,501.5

414

5,501.5

85

5,501.5

2

5,501.5

9

5,501.5

1

5,501.5

2

5,501.5

1

5,501.5

1

5,501.5

29

5,501.5

51

5,501.5

5

5,501.5

1

5,501.5

3

5,501.5

3

5,501.5

104

5,501.5

1

5,501.5

6

5,501.5

4

5,501.5

12

 

d)

Aggregated information

 - Aggregated volume

 - Price

Price

Aggregated volume

5,501.5

966

,

e)

 

Date of the transaction

 

September 17, 2021

f)

 

Place of the transaction

 

Moscow Exchange (MISX)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Dina Chistyak

Head of Investor Relations 
dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101

 

 

 

Media Inquiries                    Twitter

press@magnit.ru                    @MagnitIR

 

 

 

 

 

Note to editors

 

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2021, Magnit operated 39 distribution centers and 22,344 stores (15,348 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 6,527 drogerie stores) in 3,802 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the reviewed IFRS 16 results for 1H 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 822.2 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 94.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 122576
EQS News ID: 1234691

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234691&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
