Magnit : notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
09/20/2021 | 10:51am EDT
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
20-Sep-2021 / 17:50 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Krasnodar, Russia (September 20, 2021):Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the change of ordinary shares stakeand share in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" owned by the member of the Management Board Bodrov Andrey Yurievich.
On September 20, 2021 the Company was notified on the following changes:
Name of the member of the Management Board
Date of change
Share in the charter capital before change
Ordinary shares stake before change
Share in the charter capital after change
Ordinary shares stake after change
Bodrov Andrey Yurievich
September 17, 2021
0.004723%
0.004723%
0.003775%
0.003775%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
?)
Name
Bodrov Andrey Yurievich
2
Reason for the notification
?)
Position/status
Member of the collective executive body (Management Board) of PJSC "Magnit"
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer
?)
Name
Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit"
b)
LEI
2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
4.1
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
?)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
