Enel Russia : shows strong y2021 operating results thanks to favorable market environment

Stephane Zweguintzow, General Director of Enel Russia, said: "The Enel Russia's 2021 operating results showed a positive dynamic backed by favorable weather conditions and growing electricity demand. Additionally, our new KWh of renewable energy contributed to the company's output showing a very strong dynamic".

Moscow, February 3rd, 2022 - PJSC Enel Russia releases its operating data for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2021.

Net power output showed strong positive dynamics in 2021 compared to last year's figures mostly due to increased electricity demand in the areas of Enel Russia's operations, backed by rebound in economic activity compared to 2020 and supported by favorable weather conditions during the year. Additionally, following the launch of Azovskaya wind power plant, contributed to further growth of our electricity output levels.

Gas power plants increased the output by 17,5% due to stable higher loading by the System Operator compared to the previous year.

Going into more details, all Enel Russia's gas power plants showed positive dynamics, and in particular:

Wind power plant (Azovskaya) started to positively contribute to the total production figures from 2Q 2021.

Heat sales

FY 2021 FY 2020 yoy 4Q 2021 Power plant th Gcal % th Gcal % Weight Weight % th Gcal Konakovskaya GRES 194 4.8% 184 4.8% 5.6% 60 Nevinnomysskaya GRES 1,535 37.9% 1,511 39.6% 1.6% 457 Sredneuralskaya GRES 2,319 57.3% 2,117 55.5% 9.6% 782 Enel Russia 4,049 100.0% 3,812 100.0% 6.2% 1,300

Heat sales also followed the positive trend during 2021 and grew by 6.2%, mostly due to colder temperatures during 1Q and 4Q 2021 compared to the last year figures, with all three gas power plants showing strong heat sales dynamics.

About Enel Russia

PJSC Enel Russia is a subsidiary of Enel Group. PJSC Enel Russia operates the following three gas power plants: Konakovskaya GRES, Nevinnomysskaya GRES and Sredneuralskaya GRES. The company's total gross installed electrical capacity is 5 739,9 MW and thermal capacity is 2,032 Gcal/h. After commissioning of Azov WPP (90 MW), PJSC Enel Russia implements two more projects in the field of wind generation: Kolskaya WPP (201 MW) and Rodnikovskaya WPP (71 MW). PJSC Enel Russia's authorized capital is 35,371,898,370 roubles, which is divided into ordinary shares with a par value of 1 rouble. The Enel SpA share in the company's authorised capital is 56.43%, UROC Limited is 7.4%, RDIF Investment Management-8 is 5.54%, and other minority shareholders' share is 30.63%. PJSC Enel Russia shares are listed in Level 1 the Moscow Exchange quotation list.

The company was established in Yekaterinburg on October 27, 2004 as OJSC OGK-5. On July 7, 2009 by the resolution of Annual General Shareholders' Meeting the company was renamed OJSC Enel OGK-5 and on August 8, 2014 the Federal Tax Service registered the new version of the company's charter with the name OJSC Enel Russia. On June 25, 2015 the company changed its legal type and was renamed PJSC Enel Russia.

