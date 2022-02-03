Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Enel Russia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENRU   RU000A0F5UN3

ENEL RUSSIA

(ENRU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enel Russia : shows strong y2021 operating results thanks to favorable market environment

02/03/2022 | 06:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Media Relations

PJSC Enel Russia

Pavlovskaya 7, bld. 1,

Moscow, Russia

T +7(495) 539 31 31

EnelRussiaPressOffice@enel.com

enel.ru

ENEL RUSSIA SHOWS STRONG Y2021 OPERATING RESULTS THANKS TO FAVORABLE MARKET ENVIRONMENT

Moscow, February 3rd, 2022 - PJSC Enel Russia releases its operating data for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2021.

Stephane Zweguintzow, General Director of Enel Russia, said: "The Enel Russia's 2021 operating results showed a positive dynamic backed by favorable weather conditions and growing electricity demand. Additionally, our new KWh of renewable energy contributed to the company's output showing a very strong dynamic".

Gross power production

FY 2021

FY 2020

yoy

4Q 2021

Power plant

GWh

%

GWh

% Weight

Weight

%

GWh

Konakovskaya GRES

7,448

33.0%

6,086

31.8%

22.4%

1,845

Nevinnomysskaya GRES

7,965

35.3%

6,612

34.6%

20.5%

2,231

Sredneuralskaya GRES

6,992

31.0%

6,416

33.6%

9.0%

1,582

Azovskaya WPP

156

0.7%

0

0.0%

NA

71

Enel Russia

22,562

100.0%

19,114

100.0%

18.0%

5,730

Net power output

FY 2021

FY 2020

yoy

4Q 2021

Power plant

GWh

% Weight

GWh

% Weight

%

GWh

Konakovskaya GRES

7,137

33.4%

5,821

32.2%

22.6%

1,773

Nevinnomysskaya GRES

7,569

35.4%

6,273

34.7%

20.7%

2,123

Sredneuralskaya GRES

6,544

30.6%

5,995

33.1%

9.2%

1,464

Azovskaya WPP

148

0.7%

0

0.0%

NA

68

Enel Russia

21,399

100.0%

18,088

100.0%

18.3%

5,428

1

PJSC Enel Russia - Pavlovskaya 7, bld. 1, Moscow, Russia, 115 093

  • Net power output showed strong positive dynamics in 2021 compared to last year's figures mostly due to increased electricity demand in the areas of Enel Russia's operations, backed by rebound in economic activity compared to 2020 and supported by favorable weather conditions during the year. Additionally, following the launch of Azovskaya wind power plant, contributed to further growth of our electricity output levels.
    Gas power plants increased the output by 17,5% due to stable higher loading by the System Operator compared to the previous year.
    Going into more details, all Enel Russia's gas power plants showed positive dynamics, and in particular:
    • Konakovskaya and Nevinnomysskaya power plants showed exceptionally strong numbers with substantially growing net power output (by +22.6% and +20.7% respectively), which was mostly driven by strong demand in the energy system thanks to favorable operating environment (e.g. less hydro production in European part of Russia in 2021 compared to 2020).
    • Sredneuralskaya power plant also posted solid output results (+9.2%) with a certain impact of planned maintenance activities of highly utilized CCGT unit, which took place in 4Q 2021.

Wind power plant (Azovskaya) started to positively contribute to the total production figures from 2Q 2021.

Heat sales

FY 2021

FY 2020

yoy

4Q 2021

Power plant

th Gcal

%

th Gcal

%

Weight

Weight

%

th Gcal

Konakovskaya GRES

194

4.8%

184

4.8%

5.6%

60

Nevinnomysskaya GRES

1,535

37.9%

1,511

39.6%

1.6%

457

Sredneuralskaya GRES

2,319

57.3%

2,117

55.5%

9.6%

782

Enel Russia

4,049

100.0%

3,812

100.0%

6.2%

1,300

  • Heat sales also followed the positive trend during 2021 and grew by 6.2%, mostly due to colder temperatures during 1Q and 4Q 2021 compared to the last year figures, with all three gas power plants showing strong heat sales dynamics.

About Enel Russia

PJSC Enel Russia is a subsidiary of Enel Group. PJSC Enel Russia operates the following three gas power plants: Konakovskaya GRES, Nevinnomysskaya GRES and Sredneuralskaya GRES. The company's total gross installed electrical capacity is 5 739,9 MW and thermal capacity is 2,032 Gcal/h. After commissioning of Azov WPP (90 MW), PJSC Enel Russia implements two more projects in the field of wind generation: Kolskaya WPP (201 MW) and Rodnikovskaya WPP (71 MW). PJSC Enel Russia's authorized capital is 35,371,898,370 roubles, which is divided into ordinary shares with a par value of 1 rouble. The Enel SpA share in the company's authorised capital is 56.43%, UROC Limited is 7.4%, RDIF Investment Management-8 is 5.54%, and other minority shareholders' share is 30.63%. PJSC Enel Russia shares are listed in Level 1 the Moscow Exchange quotation list.

The company was established in Yekaterinburg on October 27, 2004 as OJSC OGK-5. On July 7, 2009 by the resolution of Annual General Shareholders' Meeting the company was renamed OJSC Enel OGK-5 and on August 8, 2014 the Federal Tax Service registered the new version of the company's charter with the name OJSC Enel Russia. On June 25, 2015 the company changed its legal type and was renamed PJSC Enel Russia.

You can follow the company's news in social media such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitterand YouTube

2

PJSC Enel Russia - Pavlovskaya 7, bld. 1, Moscow, Russia, 115 093

Disclaimer

PJSC Enel Russia published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 11:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENEL RUSSIA
06:51aENEL RUSSIA : shows strong y2021 operating results thanks to favorable market environment
PU
01/26PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ENEL RUSSIA : Notice BoD candidates
PU
01/26Putin talks up energy ties in address to Italy's business elite
RE
01/20PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY ENEL RUSS : Provisional calendar
CO
01/12PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ENEL RUSSIA : The project within the thermal power plants modernization..
PU
2021Fitch Affirms Enel Russia at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
AQ
2021Enel Russia obtained a certificate of readiness for the autumn-winter season 2021-2022
PU
2021PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY ENEL RUSS : 3rd quarter results
CO
2021PJSC Enel Russia Appoints Elena Vasilyeva to the Position of Procurement Director
CI
2021PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ENEL RUSSIA : New appointments in Enel Russia
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 46 459 M 608 M 46 459 M
Net income 2021 2 189 M 28,6 M 2 189 M
Net Debt 2021 25 168 M 329 M 25 168 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 10,6%
Capitalization 28 213 M 369 M 28 213 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,4%
Chart ENEL RUSSIA
Duration : Period :
Enel Russia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEL RUSSIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,80 RUB
Average target price 0,95 RUB
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Maurice Zweguintzow Chief Executive Officer
Yulia Konstantinovna Matyushova Head-Administration, Finance and Control
Giorgio Callegari Chairman
Denis Mosolov Independent Non-Executive Director
Tagir Alievich Sitdekov Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEL RUSSIA-7.45%369
TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD-1.93%12 529
ZHEJIANG ZHENENG ELECTRIC POWER CO., LTD.-10.40%7 740
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED-26.67%5 352
ENEVA S.A.-6.78%3 151
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY UNIPRO-6.62%2 012