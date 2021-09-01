Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint-Stock Company Enel Russia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENRU   RU000A0F5UN3

PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY ENEL RUSSIA

(ENRU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Joint Stock Enel Russia : New appointments in Enel Russia

09/01/2021 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Moscow, September 1st, 2021 - There have been personnel changes among the key executives of PJSC Enel Russia from September 1st.

Elena Vasilyeva, who currently heads the Thermal Generation Control Department of PJSC Enel Russia, has been appointed as the Head of Procurement. In this position she will replace Anton Grinkiv, who is going to continue his professional path in PJSC Enel Russia as the Head of Thermal Generation Business Development in Russia.

Elena Vasilyeva started her career at Enel Russia in 2004 as an economist, then held several positions in the Tariff Control and Management Group. In 2017, she was appointed to the position of the Head of the Thermal Generation Control Department. Ms. Vasilyeva graduated from the Russian State Social University with a degree in Economics.

Anton Grinkiv has been working at PJSC Enel Russia since 2008. He started as a leading specialist in the Procurement department, and in 2014 was appointed as the Head of Procurement. Mr. Grinkiv graduated from the Moscow State University of Service with a degree in Socio-Cultural Service and Tourism.

The Board of Directors of PJSC Enel Russia approved these appointments in July 2021.

Disclaimer

PJSC Enel Russia published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 15:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY ENEL RUSSIA
11:12aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK ENEL RUSSIA : New appointments in Enel Russia
PU
07/28PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ENEL RUSSIA : Enel Russia posts solid results and produces fi..
PU
07/27Public Joint-Stock Company Enel Russia Reports Earnings Results for the Half ..
CI
07/06ENEL RUSSIA : X Rus signed a cooperation agreement in Sverdlovsk Region
PU
07/06ENEL RUSSIA : and the Government of Rostov region signed a cooperation Agreement..
PU
06/25ENEL RUSSIA : holds the solemn ceremony dedicated to the opening of its first wi..
PU
06/20Uroc Limited acquired a 7.4% minority stake in Public Joint-Stock Company Ene..
CI
06/09ENEL RUSSIA : holds its Annual General Shareholders Meeting
PU
06/09ENEL RUSSIA : Proxy Statments
CO
04/29ENEL RUSSIA : received a right to put into commercial operation its first wind f..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 44 690 M 612 M 612 M
Net income 2021 2 435 M 33,3 M 33,3 M
Net Debt 2021 23 258 M 318 M 318 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
Yield 2021 4,67%
Capitalization 30 328 M 414 M 415 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,4%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY ENEL RUSSIA
Duration : Period :
Public Joint-Stock Company Enel Russia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY ENEL RUSSIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,86 RUB
Average target price 1,01 RUB
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Maurice Zweguintzow Chief Executive Officer
Yulia Konstantinovna Matyushova Head-Administration, Finance and Control
Giorgio Callegari Chairman
Denis Mosolov Independent Non-Executive Director
Tagir Alievich Sitdekov Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY ENEL RUSSIA-4.73%414
TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD0.38%14 419
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD9.78%6 819
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED89.16%3 959
ENEVA S.A.0.93%3 868
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY UNIPRO0.90%2 423