Public Joint Stock Enel Russia : New appointments in Enel Russia

Moscow, September 1st, 2021 - There have been personnel changes among the key executives of PJSC Enel Russia from September 1st.

Elena Vasilyeva, who currently heads the Thermal Generation Control Department of PJSC Enel Russia, has been appointed as the Head of Procurement. In this position she will replace Anton Grinkiv, who is going to continue his professional path in PJSC Enel Russia as the Head of Thermal Generation Business Development in Russia.

Elena Vasilyeva started her career at Enel Russia in 2004 as an economist, then held several positions in the Tariff Control and Management Group. In 2017, she was appointed to the position of the Head of the Thermal Generation Control Department. Ms. Vasilyeva graduated from the Russian State Social University with a degree in Economics.

Anton Grinkiv has been working at PJSC Enel Russia since 2008. He started as a leading specialist in the Procurement department, and in 2014 was appointed as the Head of Procurement. Mr. Grinkiv graduated from the Moscow State University of Service with a degree in Socio-Cultural Service and Tourism.

The Board of Directors of PJSC Enel Russia approved these appointments in July 2021.

