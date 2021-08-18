Public Joint Stock Territorial Generating No 1 : TGС-1 PJSC increases the reliability of the equipment at the Rayakoski HPP

TGC-1 PJSC has completed the overhaul of hydroelectric unit No. 2 at the Rayakoski HPP. The repair of the guide and carrier bearings, the guide vane, the turbine shields with the replacement of seals and the support beam was carried out; the replacement of the thrash screens was performed.

'We continue to implement the repair program. The work performed has made it possible to increase the reliability and safety of operation of generating equipment,' said Andrey Nikitin, Chief Engineer of the Paz HPPs Cascade of TGC-1 PJSC.

For reference

Rayakoski HPP is a part of the Paz HPPs Cascade of TGC-1 PJSC. The installed capacityof the station is 43.2 MW.

TGC-1 PJSC is a leading producer and supplier of electric and heat energy in the North-West region of Russia. The company operates electric generating stations in four regions of Russia: St. Petersburg, Republic of Karelia, Leningrad Oblast and Murmansk Oblast. The Kolsky branch of TGC-1 PJSC includes 17 hydroelectric generating stations and the Apatity CHPP.