    TGKA   RU000A0JNUD0

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY TERRITORIAL GENERATING COMPANY NO. 1

(TGKA)
Public Joint Stock Territorial Generating No 1 : TGС-1 PJSC increases the reliability of the equipment at the Rayakoski HPP

08/18/2021 | 08:24am EDT
TGC-1 PJSC has completed the overhaul of hydroelectric unit No. 2 at the Rayakoski HPP. The repair of the guide and carrier bearings, the guide vane, the turbine shields with the replacement of seals and the support beam was carried out; the replacement of the thrash screens was performed.

'We continue to implement the repair program. The work performed has made it possible to increase the reliability and safety of operation of generating equipment,' said Andrey Nikitin, Chief Engineer of the Paz HPPs Cascade of TGC-1 PJSC.

For reference

Rayakoski HPP is a part of the Paz HPPs Cascade of TGC-1 PJSC. The installed capacityof the station is 43.2 MW.

TGC-1 PJSC is a leading producer and supplier of electric and heat energy in the North-West region of Russia. The company operates electric generating stations in four regions of Russia: St. Petersburg, Republic of Karelia, Leningrad Oblast and Murmansk Oblast. The Kolsky branch of TGC-1 PJSC includes 17 hydroelectric generating stations and the Apatity CHPP.

Disclaimer

OAO TGK-1 published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 12:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 307 M - -
Net income 2021 119 M - -
Net Debt 2021 210 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,15x
Yield 2021 9,07%
Capitalization 613 M 613 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 6 411
Free-Float 18,8%
Public Joint Stock Company Territorial Generating Company No. 1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,01 RUB
Average target price 0,01 RUB
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vadim Evgenyevich Vederchik Managing Director
Vitaly Anatolyevich Markelov Chairman
Parviz Farkhodovich Abdushukurov Independent Director
Andrey Khorev Independent Director
Dmitry Borovikov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY TERRITORIAL GENERATING COMPANY NO. 14.47%613
NEXTERA ENERGY8.83%164 709
ENEL S.P.A.-6.03%92 582
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION17.64%82 865
IBERDROLA, S.A.-12.22%74 298
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.06%70 359