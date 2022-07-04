Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public joint-stock company Beluga Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BELU   RU000A0HL5M1

PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY BELUGA GROUP

(BELU)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-06-30
2318.00 RUB   +1.44%
ARKHANGELSKAYA ADDS TWO NEW TINCTURES TO ITS COLLECTION : Arkhangelskaya Pine Nuts and Arkhangelskaya Pepper with Northern Honey
PU
06/29PUBLIC JOINT STOCK BELUGA : Tête de Cheval Brut magnum
PU
06/27PUBLIC JOINT STOCK BELUGA : BELUGA GROUP presents the renewed design of PARKA brand
PU
Arkhangelskaya adds two new tinctures to its collection: Arkhangelskaya Pine Nuts and Arkhangelskaya Pepper with Northern Honey

07/04/2022 | 03:33am EDT
Arkhangelskaya introduces two new tinctures: Arkhangelskaya Pine Nuts and Arkhangelskaya Pepper with Northern Honey.

Like all the brand's products, the new specialties draw inspiration from the craft aesthetic of the XIX century Russian North. The tinctures are made using the traditional method and 100% organic ingredients: herbs, plants, and spices. The blends combine different types of pepper and pine nuts, cinquefoil, St. John's wort, nutmeg, linden blossoms, and natural honey-all harvested in the Subarctic. The craftsmen add pine nuts and whole pods of the aromatic hot cubeb pepper into each bottle by hand to highlight the craft essence and genuineness of the tinctures.

The drinks have a rich mouthfeel. Arkhangelskaya Pine Nuts boasts a nutty nose, oily texture, and rich enveloping flavor, while Arkhangelskaya Pepper with Northern Honey is spicy and pungent with velvet honey aftertaste.

The launch of new flavors fueling the interest of customers coupled with double-digit growth in distilled beverages sales in Russia strengthens the brand's position in the segment and helps increase its market share.

Disclaimer

Beluga Group PAO published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 07:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 951 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 153 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 5,75%
Capitalization 534 M 534 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 7,72%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY BELUGA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Public joint-stock company Beluga Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY BELUGA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2 318,00 RUB
Average target price 5 438,17 RUB
Spread / Average Target 135%
Managers and Directors
Alexander Anatolievich Mechetin Chairman-Management Board, CEO & Director
Nikolai Vladimirovich Belokopytov Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Vladislav Bazhenov Chief Operating Officer
Rostislav Ordovsky-Tanaevsky Blanco Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Vyacheslavovich Ikonnikov Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY BELUGA GROUP-30.81%534
DIAGEO PLC-13.31%96 224
PERNOD RICARD-17.14%47 315
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-1.77%33 854
THAI BEVERAGE-2.27%11 590
RÉMY COINTREAU-21.73%8 840