  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Beluga Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYN   RU000A0HL5M1

BELUGA GROUP

(SYN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Beluga : Brands from BELUGA GROUP's portfolio in Annual Brands Report 2022

02/07/2022 | 02:38am EST
BELUGA GROUP's own and imported brands have been featured in Annual Brands Report 2022, presented by a world-renowned international magazine Drinks International. The group's flagship brand Beluga is among 10 bestselling and top trending vodka brands in the world.

The rating also features 10 imported brands, exclusively represented by BELUGA GROUP in Russia:

Torres Brandy has become №1 bestselling and top trending brandy.

Plantation is №3 among bestselling and №1 top trending rum brands.

Monkey Shoulder ranked №2 in the list of bestselling and №3 top trending Scotch whiskies.

The Balvenie has become №3 among bestselling as well as №7 among top trending Scotch whiskies.

Glenfiddich ranked №7 in the list of bestselling Scotch whiskies.

Tullamore D.E.W. is №3 bestselling and №5 top trending Irish whiskey.

Buffalo Trace ranked №2 among bestselling №3 among top trending American whiskeys.

Hendrick's has become №4 bestselling and №5 top trending gin.

Sandeman is №3 bestselling as well as top trending sherry.

Billecart-Salmon ranked №5 bestselling and №7 top trending champagne brand.

Leading positions of the super-premium Beluga vodka in a well-respected ranking, presented by one of the most professional magazines in the industry, confirm the market power of the company's flagship, which continues to develop steadily in the world. And the high places of the partners' brands prove the accuracy and professional foresight in choosing partners for work.

Disclaimer

Beluga Group PAO published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 07:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 992 M - -
Net income 2021 54,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 152 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,25x
Yield 2021 4,23%
Capitalization 526 M 526 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,6%
Chart BELUGA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Beluga Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3 154,00 RUB
Average target price 5 084,25 RUB
Spread / Average Target 61,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Anatolievich Mechetin Chairman-Management Board, CEO & Director
Nikolai Vladimirovich Belokopytov Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Vladislav Bazhenov Chief Operating Officer
Rostislav Ordovsky-Tanaevsky Blanco Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Vyacheslavovich Ikonnikov Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELUGA GROUP-5.85%526
DIAGEO PLC-7.10%117 890
PERNOD RICARD-10.05%56 801
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-7.84%31 342
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%12 322
RÉMY COINTREAU-13.60%10 732