Beluga : Brands from BELUGA GROUP's portfolio in Annual Brands Report 2022

BELUGA GROUP's own and imported brands have been featured in Annual Brands Report 2022, presented by a world-renowned international magazine Drinks International. The group's flagship brand Beluga is among 10 bestselling and top trending vodka brands in the world.

The rating also features 10 imported brands, exclusively represented by BELUGA GROUP in Russia:

Torres Brandy has become №1 bestselling and top trending brandy.

Plantation is №3 among bestselling and №1 top trending rum brands.

Monkey Shoulder ranked №2 in the list of bestselling and №3 top trending Scotch whiskies.

The Balvenie has become №3 among bestselling as well as №7 among top trending Scotch whiskies.

Glenfiddich ranked №7 in the list of bestselling Scotch whiskies.

Tullamore D.E.W. is №3 bestselling and №5 top trending Irish whiskey.

Buffalo Trace ranked №2 among bestselling №3 among top trending American whiskeys.

Hendrick's has become №4 bestselling and №5 top trending gin.

Sandeman is №3 bestselling as well as top trending sherry.

Billecart-Salmon ranked №5 bestselling and №7 top trending champagne brand.

Leading positions of the super-premium Beluga vodka in a well-respected ranking, presented by one of the most professional magazines in the industry, confirm the market power of the company's flagship, which continues to develop steadily in the world. And the high places of the partners' brands prove the accuracy and professional foresight in choosing partners for work.