Public joint stock Beluga : BELUGA GROUP presents Golden Reserve Apricot

BELUGA GROUP presents a novelty in the Golden Reserve collection - а brandy aperitif Golden Reserve Apricot.



The product's core are brandy distillates for Golden Reserve 5 years old, apricot infusion, natural flavors and ingredients specially selected by the masters of the facility Bastion founded in 1942. The aperitif is golden amber in color and has a warm aroma and tastes of apricot, vanilla, and dried fruit.

Customers of WineLab will be the first to try Golden Reserve Apricot. Later, the new product will appear in major retail chains.