Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public joint-stock company Beluga Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BELU   RU000A0HL5M1

PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY BELUGA GROUP

(BELU)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-06-19
2279.00 RUB    0.00%
04:34aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK BELUGA : BELUGA GROUP presents Golden Reserve Apricot
PU
06/16PUBLIC JOINT STOCK BELUGA : BELUGA GROUP presents Devil's Island Dark Añejo
PU
06/16PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY BELUGA GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public joint stock Beluga : BELUGA GROUP presents Golden Reserve Apricot

06/21/2022 | 04:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BELUGA GROUP presents a novelty in the Golden Reserve collection - а brandy aperitif Golden Reserve Apricot.

The product's core are brandy distillates for Golden Reserve 5 years old, apricot infusion, natural flavors and ingredients specially selected by the masters of the facility Bastion founded in 1942. The aperitif is golden amber in color and has a warm aroma and tastes of apricot, vanilla, and dried fruit.

Customers of WineLab will be the first to try Golden Reserve Apricot. Later, the new product will appear in major retail chains.


Disclaimer

Beluga Group PAO published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 08:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY BELUGA GROUP
04:34aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK BELUGA : BELUGA GROUP presents Golden Reserve Apricot
PU
06/16PUBLIC JOINT STOCK BELUGA : BELUGA GROUP presents Devil's Island Dark Añejo
PU
06/16PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY BELUGA GR : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/15PUBLIC JOINT STOCK BELUGA : BELUGA GROUP brands in The Millionaires' Club ranking
PU
06/10PUBLIC JOINT STOCK BELUGA : BELUGA GROUP presents Golubitskoe Estate pét-nats
PU
06/07PUBLIC JOINT STOCK BELUGA : BELUGA GROUP shareholders meeting approves the amount of divid..
PU
04/15PUBLIC JOINT STOCK BELUGA : Tête de Cheval Brut in 0,375L bottle
PU
04/12BELUGA : Expert RA, Russia's largest ratings agency, upgrades BELUGA GROUP's rating
PU
04/11PUBLIC JOINT STOCK BELUGA : BELUGA GROUP announces the Board of Directors' recommendations..
PU
04/07PUBLIC JOINT STOCK BELUGA : BELUGA GROUP announces operating results for Q1 2022
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 951 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 153 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 5,85%
Capitalization 524 M 524 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 7,72%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY BELUGA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Public joint-stock company Beluga Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY BELUGA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2 279,00 RUB
Average target price 5 438,17 RUB
Spread / Average Target 139%
Managers and Directors
Alexander Anatolievich Mechetin Chairman-Management Board, CEO & Director
Nikolai Vladimirovich Belokopytov Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Vladislav Bazhenov Chief Operating Officer
Rostislav Ordovsky-Tanaevsky Blanco Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Vyacheslavovich Ikonnikov Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY BELUGA GROUP-31.97%524
DIAGEO PLC-12.35%98 766
PERNOD RICARD-20.33%46 058
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-8.63%31 358
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-0.76%11 858
RÉMY COINTREAU-27.57%8 282