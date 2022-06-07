Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public joint-stock company Beluga Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BELU   RU000A0HL5M1

PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY BELUGA GROUP

(BELU)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  06-05
2336.00 RUB   +2.68%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK BELUGA : BELUGA GROUP shareholders meeting approves the amount of dividends for 2021
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK BELUGA : Tête de Cheval Brut in 0,375L bottle
BELUGA : Expert RA, Russia's largest ratings agency, upgrades BELUGA GROUP's rating
Public joint stock Beluga : BELUGA GROUP shareholders meeting approves the amount of dividends for 2021

06/07/2022 | 03:12am EDT
At the general meeting on June 6, BELUGA GROUP shareholders approved the payment of dividends for 2021 in the amount of RUB 47.24 per share (before tax), for a total of 649.3 mln rubles, excluding payment of dividends on treasury shares*.

The total payment for the year, including the interim dividends paid for 1H2021, is RUB 120 per share before tax. The payment of dividend per share for 2021 rise 20% higher compared to the previous year.

The total payment of dividends on outstanding shares is RUB 1,649.3 mln**, which is more than 40% of BELUGA GROUP's net consolidated profit for 2021 under IFRS.

Thus, a total of RUB 1 bln is allocated to pay dividends on shares outstanding (excluding the treasury shares*), which is 87% of BELUGA GROUP's net consolidated profit for 1H2021 under IFRS.

The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be drawn up as of June 17, 2021.

*As of December 31, 2021, BELUGA GROUP held 2,056 thousands quasi-treasury shares.

** In 1H2021 RUB 1 billion was allocated to pay dividends on outstanding shares (excluding treasury shares).

Disclaimer

Beluga Group PAO published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 07:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 951 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 153 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 5,71%
Capitalization 481 M 481 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 9,71%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY BELUGA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Public joint-stock company Beluga Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY BELUGA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2 336,00 RUB
Average target price 5 438,17 RUB
Spread / Average Target 133%
Managers and Directors
Alexander Anatolievich Mechetin Chairman-Management Board, CEO & Director
Nikolai Vladimirovich Belokopytov Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Vladislav Bazhenov Chief Operating Officer
Rostislav Ordovsky-Tanaevsky Blanco Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Vyacheslavovich Ikonnikov Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY BELUGA GROUP-30.27%481
DIAGEO PLC-8.21%106 011
PERNOD RICARD-13.10%51 019
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-8.87%31 169
THAI BEVERAGE3.79%12 500
RÉMY COINTREAU-16.40%9 707