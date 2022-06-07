Public joint stock Beluga : BELUGA GROUP shareholders meeting approves the amount of dividends for 2021

At the general meeting on June 6, BELUGA GROUP shareholders approved the payment of dividends for 2021 in the amount of RUB 47.24 per share (before tax), for a total of 649.3 mln rubles, excluding payment of dividends on treasury shares*.
The total payment for the year, including the interim dividends paid for 1H2021, is RUB 120 per share before tax. The payment of dividend per share for 2021 rise 20% higher compared to the previous year.
The total payment of dividends on outstanding shares is RUB 1,649.3 mln**, which is more than 40% of BELUGA GROUP's net consolidated profit for 2021 under IFRS.
Thus, a total of RUB 1 bln is allocated to pay dividends on shares outstanding (excluding the treasury shares*), which is 87% of BELUGA GROUP's net consolidated profit for 1H2021 under IFRS.
The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be drawn up as of June 17, 2021.
*As of December 31, 2021, BELUGA GROUP held 2,056 thousands quasi-treasury shares.
** In 1H2021 RUB 1 billion was allocated to pay dividends on outstanding shares (excluding treasury shares).
