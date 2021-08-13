Log in
    NMTP   RU0009084446

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PORT

(NMTP)
Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port : Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 6M 2021 against the same period the year before

08/13/2021 | 09:31am EDT
PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP)
Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 6M 2021 against the same period the year before

13-Aug-2021 / 16:30 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NCSP Group's (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) cargo turnover totals 58.4 million tons (-6.9%).

 

Liquid cargo

Liquid cargo transshipment decreased by 4.7 million tons (-9.2%) to 46.2 million tons. Crude oil showed the largest decline in the liquid cargo segment by -4.4 million tons (-13.9%) to 27.2 million tons. In June 2021, the volume of oil transshipments through NCSP ports increased to 2.5 million tons compared with 1.8 million tons in May 2021.

 

Dry cargo

Dry cargo transshipment increased by 3.4% to 12.2 million tons. The main growth drivers were raw sugar, chemical cargo, ferrous metals and cast iron, as well as containers:

  • Raw sugar cargo turnover increased 87 times compared to last year and amounted to 0.4 million tons due to higher demand from CIS Asian countries for imported raw sugar for processing.
  • The volume of chemical cargo transshipment raised by 47.1% to 0.6 million tons due to increased export of non-hazardous fertilizers.
  • Growth in the ferrous metals and cast iron transshipment volume by 2.9% to 5.3 million tons amid record prices on world markets. 
  • Container turnover increased by 10.7% to 2.5 million tons, mainly due to an increase in transshipment through the terminal of BSC LLC.

 

NCSP Group cargo turnover for 6M 2021/2020 (thsd t)

 

January-June

Change

2021

2020

thsd t

%

Cargo turnover, total

58,430.085

62,729.297

-4,299.211

-6.85%

Liquid cargo, total

46,186.272

50,890.008

-4,703.736

-9.24%

Crude oil

27,246.772

31,628.433

-4,381.661

-13.85%

Oil products

18,402.378

18,643.196

-240.817

-1.29%

UAN

322.225

345.814

-23.588

-6.82%

Oils

214.897

272.565

-57.669

-21.16%

Bulk cargo, total

3,624.242

3,582.333

41.909

1.17%

Iron ore raw materials

1,910.899

2,506.397

-595.498

-23.76%

Other ore cargo

21.048

38.898

-17.850

-45.89%

Chemical cargo

625.557

425.220

200.337

47.11%

Coal

665.328

607.228

58.100

9.57%

Sugar

401.409

4.590

396.819

8645.01%

General cargo, total

5,982.212

5,823.844

158.368

2.72%

Ferrous metals and cast iron

5,293.860

5,144.798

149.061

2.90%

Timber

52.697

62.997

-10.300

-16.35%

Timber (thsd cubic m)

93.476

114.540

-21.065

-18.39%

Nonferrous metals

476.601

513.795

-37.194

-7.24%

Perishable cargo

159.054

102.254

56.800

55.55%

Containers

2,482.481

2,243.363

239.118

10.66%

Containers

2,482.481

2,243.363

239.118

10.66%

Containers (thsd TEU)

273.790

240.378

33.412

13.90%

Other

154.878

189.748

-34.870

-18.38%

 

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

 

NCSP Group comprises PJSC NCSP, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, SC NCSP Fleet, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.

 

For more information, please contact:

For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com
ISIN: US67011U2087
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: NCSP
LEI Code: LEIA0010014976
Sequence No.: 119988
EQS News ID: 1226461

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226461&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
