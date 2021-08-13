Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port : Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 6M 2021 against the same period the year before

|
PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP)
Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 6M 2021 against the same period the year before
13-Aug-2021 / 16:30 MSK
NCSP Group's (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) cargo turnover totals 58.4 million tons (-6.9%).
Liquid cargo
Liquid cargo transshipment decreased by 4.7 million tons (-9.2%) to 46.2 million tons. Crude oil showed the largest decline in the liquid cargo segment by -4.4 million tons (-13.9%) to 27.2 million tons. In June 2021, the volume of oil transshipments through NCSP ports increased to 2.5 million tons compared with 1.8 million tons in May 2021.
Dry cargo
Dry cargo transshipment increased by 3.4% to 12.2 million tons. The main growth drivers were raw sugar, chemical cargo, ferrous metals and cast iron, as well as containers:
- Raw sugar cargo turnover increased 87 times compared to last year and amounted to 0.4 million tons due to higher demand from CIS Asian countries for imported raw sugar for processing.
- The volume of chemical cargo transshipment raised by 47.1% to 0.6 million tons due to increased export of non-hazardous fertilizers.
- Growth in the ferrous metals and cast iron transshipment volume by 2.9% to 5.3 million tons amid record prices on world markets.
- Container turnover increased by 10.7% to 2.5 million tons, mainly due to an increase in transshipment through the terminal of BSC LLC.
NCSP Group cargo turnover for 6M 2021/2020 (thsd t)
|
|
January-June
|
Change
|
2021
|
2020
|
thsd t
|
%
|
Cargo turnover, total
|
58,430.085
|
62,729.297
|
-4,299.211
|
-6.85%
|
Liquid cargo, total
|
46,186.272
|
50,890.008
|
-4,703.736
|
-9.24%
|
Crude oil
|
27,246.772
|
31,628.433
|
-4,381.661
|
-13.85%
|
Oil products
|
18,402.378
|
18,643.196
|
-240.817
|
-1.29%
|
UAN
|
322.225
|
345.814
|
-23.588
|
-6.82%
|
Oils
|
214.897
|
272.565
|
-57.669
|
-21.16%
|
Bulk cargo, total
|
3,624.242
|
3,582.333
|
41.909
|
1.17%
|
Iron ore raw materials
|
1,910.899
|
2,506.397
|
-595.498
|
-23.76%
|
Other ore cargo
|
21.048
|
38.898
|
-17.850
|
-45.89%
|
Chemical cargo
|
625.557
|
425.220
|
200.337
|
47.11%
|
Coal
|
665.328
|
607.228
|
58.100
|
9.57%
|
Sugar
|
401.409
|
4.590
|
396.819
|
8645.01%
|
General cargo, total
|
5,982.212
|
5,823.844
|
158.368
|
2.72%
|
Ferrous metals and cast iron
|
5,293.860
|
5,144.798
|
149.061
|
2.90%
|
Timber
|
52.697
|
62.997
|
-10.300
|
-16.35%
|
Timber (thsd cubic m)
|
93.476
|
114.540
|
-21.065
|
-18.39%
|
Nonferrous metals
|
476.601
|
513.795
|
-37.194
|
-7.24%
|
Perishable cargo
|
159.054
|
102.254
|
56.800
|
55.55%
|
Containers
|
2,482.481
|
2,243.363
|
239.118
|
10.66%
|
Containers
|
2,482.481
|
2,243.363
|
239.118
|
10.66%
|
Containers (thsd TEU)
|
273.790
|
240.378
|
33.412
|
13.90%
|
Other
|
154.878
|
189.748
|
-34.870
|
-18.38%
NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.
NCSP Group comprises PJSC NCSP, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, SC NCSP Fleet, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.
