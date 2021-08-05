Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port : Maksim Grishanin was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of PJSC NCSP

Press Release

Maksim Grishanin was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of PJSC NCSP

05.08.2021

PJSC NCSP's Board of Directors resolved to elect Maksim Grishanin as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Public Joint Stock Company Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port.

In 2012 Maksim Grishanin was appointed First Vice President of PJSC Transneft. Earlier, in 2011, he was appointed Vice President of PJSC Transneft. Since 2010, he was Director for Corporate Finance of OJSC Aviation Holding Company Sukhoi. From 2006 to 2010, he worked as Senior Vice President for Economics and Finance at CJSC Sukhoi Civil Aircraft. Prior to that, he held various positions in the areas of financial and economic activities.

Maksim Grishanin graduated from the Christian-Albrecht University of Kiel (Germany) in 1995 with a degree in Political Economics.

Awarded with the Medals of the Order of Merit for the Fatherland of I and II degrees, a Certificate of Merit from the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation.

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

PJSC NCSP is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group comprises PJSC NCSP, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, SC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.

