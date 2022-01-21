Log in
    MVID   RU000A0JPGA0

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY M.VIDEO

(MVID)
  Report
First in Russia: M.Video-Eldorado certified as best employer by Top Employers Institute

01/21/2022
M.Video-Eldorado Group, Russia's leading e-commerce and consumer electronics retailer (MOEX: MVID), has become the first Russian company to be recognized as a Top Employer by the reputable international organization Top Employers Institute.

Top Employers Institute certification is a testament to the Company's adherence to the highest global standards of employee conditions and people practices. Top Employers Institute certifies around 1,700 organizations in 120 countries annually. In Russia, there are only 24 certified operations of international companies working in the country in industries such as fintech, FMCG, consumer goods and food, restaurants, and pharmaceuticals - these include McDonald's, Puma, STADA, DHL, and UniCredit.

The experts graded M.Video-Eldorado based on key HR strategy metrics and concluded that the retailer has demonstrated excellence not just in working conditions for its almost 30,000 employees, 80% of whom work at the Group's stores, but also when it comes to career opportunities. The Company's employee turnover is one of the lowest in the industry, even despite the pandemic challenges. The Group also leads the pack in employee engagement - 80% versus the industry's average of 68%. Women account for ca. 30% and 40% of the total headcount and top management respectively.

Top Employers Institute looked at a total of around 600 best people practices. The certification proceeded in several stages, which comprised a survey, several validation rounds, meetings with teams, interviews, and independent external audit of the results. Some of the assessment criteria included branding, digitalization, talent acquisition, work organization, strategy for recruitment, training and onboarding, career management, development of leadership, remuneration and incentive programs, corporate culture, well-being, ethics, and sustainable development.

Alina Ryzhenkova, HR Director at M.Video-Eldorado, commented:

"This global certification is basically the Academy Award of the HR world. As a recognized Top Employer, M.Video-Eldorado has proven that its practices are both innovative and in line with the highest international business standards, and its HR activities match global benchmarks. This has been made possible thanks to the unique expertise and many years of hard work by multiple teams that were able to come up with corporate standards applicable to Russia all by themselves, not relying on any international practices or guidelines. All their work and dedication helped transform M.Video-Eldorado into a technology company and create an ESG-based roadmap for further development. Since the start of the pandemic, our HR staff have implemented an array of measures to support the employees and launched an innovative internal platform for HR processes. It was M.Video-Eldorado's effective management as part of fostering the corporate culture and commitment to social values that made it deserving of this high honor. We are going to keep improving, making sure we always live up to the status of the top Russian employer."

In 2021, Forbes put M.Video-Eldorado Group on the list of Russia's best employers. In 2021 alone, the Company hired over 600 people for its technology projects and launched in-house Agile and product management schools. Forbes and auditor KPMG ranked M.Video-Eldorado "gold" in ESG Agenda and Corporate Governance.

Established in 1991 and headquartered in Amsterdam, Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognizing excellence in people practices. Over 30 years, Top Employers Institute has certified over 1,691 organizations in 120 countries. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of 7 million employees globally.

