    MVID   RU000A0JPGA0

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY M.VIDEO

(MVID)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-06-27
204.80 RUB   +1.94%
204.80 RUB   +1.94%
China's smartphone makers gain ground in Russian market, says M.Video
RE
M.Video-Eldorado shareholders elect new Board of Directors of the Company
PU
А list of nominees to M.Video-Eldorado's BoD approved by directors, to be voted on at the AGM
PU
Public Joint Stock M video : Informational announcement by M.Video-Eldorado on changes in the composition of the Board of Directors

06/29/2022 | 03:32pm EDT
PJSC M.video (M.Video-Eldorado Group, the Company, or the Group; MOEX: MVID), a Russia's leading e-commerce and consumer electronics retailer,announces that Mr Said Gutseriev made a decision to withdraw from the Board of Directors of PJSC M.video.

Said Gutseriev decided to withdraw from the Board of Directors of PJSC M.video by sending a relevant notice to the Company and confirmed that the previously announced transaction for the sale of shares of PJSC M.Video, directly and/or indirectly owned by him, had reached the final stage.

On June 29, 2022, the UK imposed sanctions against Mr Said Gutseriev. M.Video-Eldorado Group is not included in the sanctions lists and continues its operations at a full scale.

The Company will report changes in the share capital structure upon their completion in accordance with applicable law and corporate governance practices.

Disclaimer

OAO Kompaniya M.video published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 19:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 539 B 10 016 M 10 016 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 31,3%
Capitalization 35 250 M 655 M 655 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,07x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,06x
Nbr of Employees 27 921
Free-Float 23,5%
Public Joint Stock Company M.video Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY M.VIDEO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 204,80 RUB
Average target price 700,00 RUB
Spread / Average Target 242%
Managers and Directors
Alexander Anatolievich Tynkovan Chief Executive Officer
Ekaterina Sokolova Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Sokolovsky Chief Information Officer
Irina Ivanova Chief Operating Officer
John Julian Browett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY M.VIDEO-53.21%678
BEST BUY CO., INC.-29.00%15 503
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION7.43%4 574
JB HI-FI LIMITED-19.27%2 959
JAY MART PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-6.09%2 224
UNITED ELECTRONICS COMPANY-16.10%1 747