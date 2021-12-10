Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company M.video
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MVID   RU000A0JPGA0

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY M.VIDEO

(MVID)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Joint Stock M video : M.Video-Eldorado's Shareholders approves dividend of RUB 6.3 billion, or RUB 35 per share

12/10/2021 | 07:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PJSC M.video (M.Video-Eldorado Group, the Company, or the Group; MOEX: MVID), Russia's leading e-commerce and consumer electronics retailer, announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGM") has approved an interim dividend payout of RUB 6.3 billion, or RUB 35 per ordinary share of PJSC M.video.

The total interim dividends will amount to about RUB 6,292 million, or RUB 35 per ordinary share. The EGM has set December 16, 2021 as the record date for dividends.

In line with M.Video-Eldorado's dividend policy approved in February 2021, the Group intends to distribute no less than 100% of its adjusted net profit under IAS 17 as dividends. The Company pays dividends twice a year.

The total dividends paid by M.Video-Eldorado in 2020 stands at RUB 12.2 billion (RUB 68 per ordinary share), which corresponds to 100% of the Company's 2020 adjusted net profit under IAS 17.

Disclaimer

OAO Kompaniya M.video published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 12:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY M.VIDEO
09/22Public Joint Stock Company M.video agreed to acquire Direct Credit Center LLC for RUB 1..
CI
07/09Safmar Reportedly Looking to Off-Load 2 Subsidiaries
CI
06/21EU sanctions Russian businessman Gutseriyev over ties with Belarus
RE
05/21M.VIDEO : Nomination
CO
05/21M.VIDEO : Nomination
CO
05/17PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY M.VIDEO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/13M.VIDEO : Dividends
CO
04/22M.VIDEO : 1st quarter results
CO
03/21PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY M.VIDEO(M : MVID) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
03/15PUBLIC JOINT STOCK M VIDEO : Investors ignoring geopolitical risks to target undervalued R..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 475 B 6 453 M 6 453 M
Net income 2021 12 684 M 172 M 172 M
Net Debt 2021 103 B 1 396 M 1 396 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,29x
Yield 2021 13,0%
Capitalization 99 099 M 1 345 M 1 348 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 28 000
Free-Float 23,5%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY M.VIDEO
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company M.video Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY M.VIDEO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 555,80 RUB
Average target price 831,67 RUB
Spread / Average Target 49,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Anatolievich Tynkovan Chairman & President
Ekaterina Sokolova Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Sokolovsky Chief Information Officer
Irina Ivanova Chief Operating Officer
John Julian Browett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY M.VIDEO-22.05%1 345
BEST BUY CO., INC.4.60%25 110
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION68.92%4 148
JB HI-FI LIMITED-0.97%3 924
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED-27.96%2 986
UNITED ELECTRONICS COMPANY53.76%2 018