Public Joint Stock M video : M.Video-Eldorado's Shareholders approves dividend of RUB 6.3 billion, or RUB 35 per share

PJSC M.video (M.Video-Eldorado Group, the Company, or the Group; MOEX: MVID), Russia's leading e-commerce and consumer electronics retailer, announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGM") has approved an interim dividend payout of RUB 6.3 billion, or RUB 35 per ordinary share of PJSC M.video.

The total interim dividends will amount to about RUB 6,292 million, or RUB 35 per ordinary share. The EGM has set December 16, 2021 as the record date for dividends.

In line with M.Video-Eldorado's dividend policy approved in February 2021, the Group intends to distribute no less than 100% of its adjusted net profit under IAS 17 as dividends. The Company pays dividends twice a year.

The total dividends paid by M.Video-Eldorado in 2020 stands at RUB 12.2 billion (RUB 68 per ordinary share), which corresponds to 100% of the Company's 2020 adjusted net profit under IAS 17.