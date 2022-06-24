Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company M.video
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MVID   RU000A0JPGA0

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY M.VIDEO

(MVID)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-06-22
194.00 RUB   +1.46%
03:56aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK M VIDEO : M.Video-Eldorado shareholders elect new Board of Directors of the Company
PU
05/23PUBLIC JOINT STOCK M VIDEO : А list of nominees to M.Video-Eldorado's BoD approved by directors, to be voted on at the AGM
PU
05/03M.Video-Eldorado Appoints Alelksey Sukhov as New CEO Succeeding Enrique Fernandez
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Public Joint Stock M video : M.Video-Eldorado shareholders elect new Board of Directors of the Company

06/24/2022 | 03:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PJSC M.video (M.Video-Eldorado Group, the Company, or the Group; MOEX: MVID), Russia's leading e-commerce and consumer electronics retailer, announces that the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of the Group held in the form of absentee voting on June 23, 2022 approved a new Board of Directors. Independent directors took three out of nine seats on the Board.

The PJSC M.video Annual General Shareholders' Meeting resolved to approve the new Board of Directors consisting of nine members, with three seats taken by independent directors - CEO of ERA Ekaterina Lapshina, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Polymetal Riccardo Orcel and Chairman of the Board of Directors and Deputy Director for Foreign Trade at UNITER Investment Company Andrey Derekh. The new Board of Directors also includes representatives of M.Video-Eldorado's management - Enrique Fernandez and Alexey Sukhov.

The meeting elected the following directors to PJSC M.video's Board:

  • Andreas Blasé, Non-Executive Director
  • Said Gutseriev, Non-Executive Director
  • Andrey Derekh, Independent Director
  • Vilen Eliseev, Non-Executive Director
  • Ekaterina Lapshina, Independent Director
  • Avet Mirakyan, Non-Executive Director
  • Riccardo Orcel, Independent Director
  • Alexey Sukhov, Executive Director
  • Enrique Fernandez, Non-Executive Director

In December 2021, PJSC M.video paid interim dividends in the amount of RUB 6.3 billion, or 100% of the Company's adjusted IFRS net profit for 1H 2021. Considering the previously paid interim dividends, the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting decided not to distribute the remaining net profit for 2021.

Disclaimer

OAO Kompaniya M.video published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 07:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY M.VIDEO
03:56aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK M VIDEO : M.Video-Eldorado shareholders elect new Board of Directors of..
PU
05/23PUBLIC JOINT STOCK M VIDEO : А list of nominees to M.Video-Eldorado's BoD approved b..
PU
05/03M.Video-Eldorado Appoints Alelksey Sukhov as New CEO Succeeding Enrique Fernandez
CI
04/29Major shareholder in Russian retailer M.Video-Eldorado agrees stake sale
RE
04/29PUBLIC JOINT STOCK M VIDEO : M.Video-Eldorado announces changes in the management structur..
PU
04/29An unknown group of Russian businessmen agreed to acquire an unknown majority stake in ..
CI
04/22Russia's weekly online sales growth slows to lowest since 2017 - NielsenIQ
RE
04/21Russian retailer M.Video flags challenges ahead
RE
04/21PUBLIC JOINT STOCK M VIDEO : Q1 2022 Trading Update
PU
03/25PJSC M VIDEO : Expert RA affirms the credit rating of M.Video-Eldorado Group at ruА+
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 539 B 9 901 M 9 901 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 33,0%
Capitalization 34 590 M 635 M 635 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,06x
Nbr of Employees 27 921
Free-Float 23,5%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY M.VIDEO
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company M.video Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY M.VIDEO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 194,00 RUB
Average target price 700,00 RUB
Spread / Average Target 261%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Anatolievich Tynkovan Chief Executive Officer
Ekaterina Sokolova Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Sokolovsky Chief Information Officer
Irina Ivanova Chief Operating Officer
John Julian Browett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY M.VIDEO-56.32%626
BEST BUY CO., INC.-31.22%15 735
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION6.70%4 557
JB HI-FI LIMITED-18.52%2 937
JAY MART PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-6.52%2 173
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED-93.64%1 751