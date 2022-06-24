Public Joint Stock M video : M.Video-Eldorado shareholders elect new Board of Directors of the Company

PJSC M.video (M.Video-Eldorado Group, the Company, or the Group; MOEX: MVID), Russia's leading e-commerce and consumer electronics retailer, announces that the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of the Group held in the form of absentee voting on June 23, 2022 approved a new Board of Directors. Independent directors took three out of nine seats on the Board.

The PJSC M.video Annual General Shareholders' Meeting resolved to approve the new Board of Directors consisting of nine members, with three seats taken by independent directors - CEO of ERA Ekaterina Lapshina, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Polymetal Riccardo Orcel and Chairman of the Board of Directors and Deputy Director for Foreign Trade at UNITER Investment Company Andrey Derekh. The new Board of Directors also includes representatives of M.Video-Eldorado's management - Enrique Fernandez and Alexey Sukhov.

The meeting elected the following directors to PJSC M.video's Board:

Andreas Blasé, Non-Executive Director

Said Gutseriev, Non-Executive Director

Andrey Derekh, Independent Director

Vilen Eliseev, Non-Executive Director

Ekaterina Lapshina, Independent Director

Avet Mirakyan, Non-Executive Director

Riccardo Orcel, Independent Director

Alexey Sukhov, Executive Director

Enrique Fernandez, Non-Executive Director

In December 2021, PJSC M.video paid interim dividends in the amount of RUB 6.3 billion, or 100% of the Company's adjusted IFRS net profit for 1H 2021. Considering the previously paid interim dividends, the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting decided not to distribute the remaining net profit for 2021.