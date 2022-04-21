Public Joint Stock M video : Q1 2022 Trading Update

TRADING UPDATE: 1Q 2022

CONTENT & LIABILITY DISCLAIMER

The information contained in this presentation or enclosed herewith is provided and intended for informational purposes only and should not be relied on for any investment decisions. The information provided in the presentation includes assumptions and financial information on M.Video and Eldorado operations and expectations which are "indicative". Specifically, some of the information presented is taken from the M.Video-Eldorado group management information system and as such may be unaudited and may include assumptions and estimates. With the exception of numbers which can be traced

to the audited consolidated financial statements for the years ending

31 December 2007-2019, the numbers may not have been subjected to any audit testing nor have the IFRS policies necessarily been applied to these numbers/ calculations.

All M.Video group company information provided in this presentation is provided on an "as is" basis. M.Video believes and has done everything within its power to ensure the information is not misleading. Nevertheless, M.Video does not take any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the information.

By the same token, the forward-looking information provided is based on the high level, longer-term views of the M.Video-Eldorado group management, and not on detailed budgeting or forecasting principles. The addressees of the presentation should not take these numbers as the true and accurate numbers and, as such, should not disseminate, or refer to these numbers for any purpose other than for the purpose they were given, namely for an informational purpose. Anyone using the information contained in this presentation does so, at his/her own risk.

KEY FIGURES AND HIGHLIGHTS

GMV1 growth notably accelerated in 1Q 2022 due to increased consumer demand amid FX volatility and macroeconomic uncertainty

Continued growth in TOS2 and its share of GMV driven by mobile platform (+45% YoY), the share of mobile platform exceeds 68% of TOS as of 1Q 2022

Further growth of loyal customer base via increase in active identified customers (AIC)3 and OneRetail customers4

Growth in customer app (+72%) and consultant app (+37%) shows the relevance of mobile platforms and the importance of a personalized shopping experience

1Q 2022 key highlights

1 Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) includes purchases in retail stores (including pickup orders), paid and delivered online orders, and paid shipments to legal entities from warehouses. Purchases made in stores and online orders may be made by individuals and legal entities. GMV includes sales of goods and services that may be owned by the Company or agents. GMV includes VAT, excludes returns and discounts offered to customers for the reporting period. GMV is not revenue of the Company; 2 TOS denotes Total Online Sales; 3 The Company defines active identified customers as those who have logged in and made at least one purchase through any sales channel during the year; 4 The Company defines OneRetail customers as those who signed in and made at least one purchase during the year through the web platform or mobile platform, including the customer and consultant apps.

1Q 2022: STRONG GROWTH IN TOS LED BY MOBILE PLATFORM

1 The Web Platform includes sales from the website, marketplace, manual orders, the vendor catalogue and the contact center

2 Excluding pickup

Source: Company data

GMV growth accelerated to 28% YoY in 1Q 2022.

Total online sales grew 30% YoY and accounted for 68% of the Group's GMV.

Customers continued to opt for mobile tools to make purchases. As a result, mobile platform showed 45% growth YoY and accounted for 46% of GMV (up 5pp YoY).

Customer app was the main growth driver. GMV generated through this channel grew 72% YoY and made up 12% of GMV (up 3pp YoY).

AVERAGE TICKET GROWTH WAS THE MAIN SALES DRIVER IN 1Q 2022 AND OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS

1 Including unidentified transactions Source: Company data

Average ticket grew 41% YoY to RUB 12,341 in 1Q 2022 vs. RUB 8,734 in 1Q 2021.

Ticket growth was driven by the increased share of more expensive items in the basket, including large home appliances, TVs, audio systems, home office.

The number of transactions fell 9% YoY to 14,4mn in 1Q 2022.

Changed consumer patterns with significantly higher average ticket resulted in somewhat lower frequency of visits last quarter.