    HYDR   RU000A0JPKH7

PJSC RUSHYDRO

(HYDR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PJSC RusHydro: Notice of Material Transaction by RusHydro's Controlled Entity

02/03/2022 | 08:33am EST
PJSC RusHydro (HYDR)
PJSC RusHydro: Notice of Material Transaction by RusHydro's Controlled Entity

03-Feb-2022 / 14:31 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Notice of Material Transaction by RusHydro's Controlled Entity

 

PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces of material transaction entered by Joint-Stock Company Far East Generating Company (JSC FEGC) (Khabarovsk, Russia, INN: 1434031363, OGRN: 1051401746769), amounting to RUB 8,838,657,000 representing 10.62% of the book value of JSC FEGC assets.

A Contract for supplying coal (hereinafter referred to as the Goods) by and between JSC FEGC (hereinafter, the Buyer) and LLC KVU (hereinafter, the Supplier) was executed on 24.01.2022. The Contract is deemed executed as of the date of its signing on 24.01.2022 until 30.11.2022.

The Supplier undertakes to transfer ownership of Goods to the Buyer, and the Buyer undertakes to accept and pay for the Goods at the prices and on the terms determined by the contract.

 

About RusHydro

RusHydro is Russia's largest power company by installed capacity. It is the country's largest hydrogenerating company and the third in the world with over 400 generating facilities. RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with total electricity generation capacity of 38.2 GW.

 

For more information:

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304

ir@rushydro.ru

 

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.

 
All news about PJSC RUSHYDRO
08:33aPJSC RUSHYDRO : Notice of Material Transaction by RusHydro's Controlled Entity
EQ
01/27RusHydro Logs Lower Electricity Generation in Q4; Shares Up 6%
MT
01/27PJSC RUSHYDRO : RusHydro Group announces its 4Q and FY2021 operating results
EQ
01/27Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro Reports Operatin..
CI
01/21PJSC RUSHYDRO : Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on January 20, 2022
EQ
01/18PJSC RUSHYDRO : Notice of RusHydro financial calendar for 2022
EQ
01/12RusHydro Unit Signs $114 Million Service Agreement
MT
01/12PJSC RUSHYDRO : RusHydro's subsidiary signs a service agreement with PJSC RusHydro
EQ
01/11PJSC RUSHYDRO : Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on January 20, 2022
EQ
2021PJSC RUSHYDRO : Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on December 28, 2021
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 417 B 5 460 M 417 B
Net income 2021 63 560 M 832 M 63 560 M
Net Debt 2021 191 B 2 499 M 191 B
P/E ratio 2021 5,20x
Yield 2021 8,80%
Capitalization 315 B 4 117 M 315 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 5 168
Free-Float 28,1%
Managers and Directors
Viktor Viktorovich Khmarin Chairman-Management Board & General Director
Yuriy Petrovich Trutnev Chairman
Vadim Vladislavovich Nedotko Head-Economic Planning, Investments & Controlling
Vyacheslav Viktorovich Pivovarov Independent Director
Maxim Sergeevich Bystrov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC RUSHYDRO-2.63%4 117
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.-7.53%15 635
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.-0.15%9 956
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-4.95%7 853
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.-11.20%7 689
MERCURY NZ LIMITED-4.33%5 067