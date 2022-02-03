PJSC RusHydro: Notice of Material Transaction by RusHydro's Controlled Entity

Notice of Material Transaction by RusHydro's Controlled Entity

PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces of material transaction entered by Joint-Stock Company Far East Generating Company (JSC FEGC) (Khabarovsk, Russia, INN: 1434031363, OGRN: 1051401746769), amounting to RUB 8,838,657,000 representing 10.62% of the book value of JSC FEGC assets.

A Contract for supplying coal (hereinafter referred to as the Goods) by and between JSC FEGC (hereinafter, the Buyer) and LLC KVU (hereinafter, the Supplier) was executed on 24.01.2022. The Contract is deemed executed as of the date of its signing on 24.01.2022 until 30.11.2022.

The Supplier undertakes to transfer ownership of Goods to the Buyer, and the Buyer undertakes to accept and pay for the Goods at the prices and on the terms determined by the contract.

