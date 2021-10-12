Log in
PJSC RusHydro : Notice of change of ownership of Chukotenergo shares

10/12/2021 | 08:51am EDT
PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Notice of change of ownership of Chukotenergo shares 12-Oct-2021 / 14:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notice of change of ownership of Chukotenergo shares

October 12, 2021. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that Company purchased additionally issued shares of JSC Chukotenergo (INN 8700000339; OGRN 1028700586892).

Following the transaction PJSC RusHydro's direct share in JSC Chukotenergo's share capital increased to 99.11%, indirect share 0.89%.

RusHydro's Group share in JSC Chukotenergo's share capital has not changed and stayed 100%.

The Bank of Russia registered the report on additional issue of securities of JSC Chukotenergo on October 07, 2021.

The shares were acquired in period from 29.04.2019 to 06.09.2021.

About RusHydro

RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is one of Russia's largest generating company and is the third in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW.

For more information:

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304

ir@rushydro.ru

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 
Category Code:  MSCM 
TIDM:           HYDR 
LEI Code:       2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:   124105 
EQS News ID:    1240140 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1240140&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 12, 2021 08:50 ET (12:50 GMT)

