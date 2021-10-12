PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Notice of change of ownership of Chukotenergo shares 12-Oct-2021 / 14:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice of change of ownership of Chukotenergo shares

October 12, 2021. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that Company purchased additionally issued shares of JSC Chukotenergo (INN 8700000339; OGRN 1028700586892).

Following the transaction PJSC RusHydro's direct share in JSC Chukotenergo's share capital increased to 99.11%, indirect share 0.89%.

RusHydro's Group share in JSC Chukotenergo's share capital has not changed and stayed 100%.

The Bank of Russia registered the report on additional issue of securities of JSC Chukotenergo on October 07, 2021.

The shares were acquired in period from 29.04.2019 to 06.09.2021.

About RusHydro

RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is one of Russia's largest generating company and is the third in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW.

